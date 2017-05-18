News and Views |
Humoral immunity
Humoral immunity refers to antibody-mediated immune responses. Antibodies are produced by plasma cells and protect the host from infection in three main ways: by binding to pathogens to inhibit their toxic effects or infectivity (neutralization), by coating pathogens and facilitating their uptake and killing by phagocytes (opsonization) and by activating the complement cascade.
- Nature Immunology 18, 601–602
News and Views |
Research | | open
Clonally stable Vκ allelic choice instructs Igκ repertoire
B cell development involves sequential rearrangement of the immunoglobulin chains, but fine control over the selection process remains a mystery. Here the authors show that individual alleles in pre-B cells are clonally unique and result from stochastic activation of V gene segments to induce optimal generation of a diverse repertoire.Nature Communications 8, 15575
Research | | open
Notch-mediated conversion of activated T cells into stem cell memory-like T cells for adoptive immunotherapy
Tumour-specific T cells can be expanded in vitro and adoptively transferred for therapy, but this strategy is limited by induction of short-lived T cell populations. Here the authors activate Notch signalling in cultured mouse or human T cells, resulting in the production of a long-lived stem cell memory T cell population that can fight tumours in mice.Nature Communications 8, 15338
Reviews |
Antigen-inexperienced memory CD8+ T cells: where they come from and why we need them
In this Opinion article, the authors discuss our growing appreciation of antigen-inexperienced memory T cell subsets. They focus on the development and functions of the recently described 'virtual memory' and 'innate memory' CD8+ T cell populations, and propose a unified nomenclature for these subsets.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 391–400
Research |
Identification of subepithelial mesenchymal cells that induce IgA and diversify gut microbiota
IgA is necessary for maintaining gut homeostasis, and its production depends on microbial sampling by the gut-associated lymphoid tissue (GALT). Takayanagi and colleagues identify a novel population of mesenchymal cells in the GALT that control M cell differentiation and function of gut epithelium.Nature Immunology 18, 675–682
Research Highlights |
T cell–B cell collaboration
Jonathan Sprent describes a 1968 study by Graham Mitchell and Jacques Miller that showed the requirement for T cell–B cell collaboration for antibody production.
News and Views |
Unusual suspects: dancing with stromal cells
M cells sample gut lumenal antigens and microbes to induce gut immune responses. A novel population of stromal cell—the M cell inducers—are essential for sustaining M cell differentiation and bacteria-specific production of immunoglobulin A to maintain the gut–immune system symbiosis.Nature Immunology 18, 601–602
News and Views |
RNA-binding proteins, the guardians of the marginal zone
RNA-binding proteins (RBPs) take control of binary cell-fate 'decisions' and cellular identity in lymphoid organs, as the RBP ZFP36L1 is shown to negatively regulate the stability of the transcription factors KLF2 and IRF8 to control the maintenance, survival and localization of marginal zone B cells.
News and Views |
Quantifying the shifting landscape of B cell immunodominance
Antibodies to neutralizing epitopes on hemagglutinin exhibit reproducible dynamic immunodominance patterns over time. Early responses target largely the Cb site, followed by Sb dominance and a concomitant rise in the diversity of neutralizing-antibody specificities.Nature Immunology 18, 367–368
Research Highlights |
Maintaining TRM cellsNature Immunology 18, 373
Research Highlights |
Lupus nephritis: Novel role for BAFF in tertiary lymphoid neogenesisNature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 260