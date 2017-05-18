Humoral immunity

Definition

Humoral immunity refers to antibody-mediated immune responses. Antibodies are produced by plasma cells and protect the host from infection in three main ways: by binding to pathogens to inhibit their toxic effects or infectivity (neutralization), by coating pathogens and facilitating their uptake and killing by phagocytes (opsonization) and by activating the complement cascade.

Featured

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment