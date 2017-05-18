Antibodies

News and Views |
Nature Immunology 18, 601–602
Clonally stable Vκ allelic choice instructs Igκ repertoire
B cell development involves sequential rearrangement of the immunoglobulin chains, but fine control over the selection process remains a mystery. Here the authors show that individual alleles in pre-B cells are clonally unique and result from stochastic activation of V gene segments to induce optimal generation of a diverse repertoire.Nature Communications 8, 15575
High-avidity IgA protects the intestine by enchaining growing bacteria
Oral-vaccine-induced IgA cross-links growing bacteria into clonal aggregates, inhibiting pathogenesis, adaption and the spread of antimicrobial resistance genes.Nature 544, 498–502
Mechanisms of central tolerance for B cells
Receptor editing and apoptosis have crucial roles in promoting the central tolerance of B cells to self-antigens. Defects of these processes can result in autoimmunity or immunodeficiency disease in humans and mice.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 281–294
Defining the antibody cross-reactome directed against the influenza virus surface glycoproteins
Antigenic drift and reassortment alters the epitopes of influenza virus. Krammer and colleagues reveal the cross-reactivity of antibody responses to viral hemagglutinin and neuraminidase in humans and several animal models, but the most prominent responses reflect ‘original antigenic sin’ to viral exposure.Nature Immunology 18, 464–473
T cell–B cell collaboration
Jonathan Sprent describes a 1968 study by Graham Mitchell and Jacques Miller that showed the requirement for T cell–B cell collaboration for antibody production.
Unusual suspects: dancing with stromal cells
M cells sample gut lumenal antigens and microbes to induce gut immune responses. A novel population of stromal cell—the M cell inducers—are essential for sustaining M cell differentiation and bacteria-specific production of immunoglobulin A to maintain the gut–immune system symbiosis.Nature Immunology 18, 601–602
Quantifying the shifting landscape of B cell immunodominance
Antibodies to neutralizing epitopes on hemagglutinin exhibit reproducible dynamic immunodominance patterns over time. Early responses target largely the Cb site, followed by Sb dominance and a concomitant rise in the diversity of neutralizing-antibody specificities.Nature Immunology 18, 367–368
Vasculitis: Abberrant glycosylation alters MPO antigenicityNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 194
Anti-dengue IgG1Nature Immunology 18, 254
Keeping IgE+ B cells under wrapsNature Immunology 18, 151