Haemic and immune systems

Featured
News and Views |
RNA-binding proteins, the guardians of the marginal zoneNature Immunology 18, 595–597
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Ash1l and lnc-Smad3 coordinate Smad3 locus accessibility to modulate iTreg polarization and T cell autoimmunity
The transcriptional program activated by Smad2/Smad3 is critical for the induction and function of regulatory T cells. Here the authors show that the expression of Smad3 is modulated by the complementary functions of a methyltransferase Ash1l and an lncRNA lnc-Smad3 on the promoter accessibility of the mouse Smad3 locus.Nature Communications 8, 15818
Research | | open
Distinct homotypic B-cell receptor interactions shape the outcome of chronic lymphocytic leukaemia
Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) is characterized by cell-autonomous B-cell receptor (BcR)-mediated signalling of neoplastic B lymphocytes. Here the authors unveil the structural basis and diversity of activatory homotypic BcR contacts and link them with CLL heterogeneity and the clinical outcome.Nature Communications 8, 15746
Research | | open
Tespa1 regulates T cell receptor-induced calcium signals by recruiting inositol 1,4,5-trisphosphate receptors
The thymocyte development protein Tespa1 is known to translate T cell receptor signals by affecting the calcium signalling cascade, but it is not clear how. Here the authors show that Tespa1 recruits IP3R1 to the TCR signalling complex.Nature Communications 8, 15732
Research | | open
Human LACC1 increases innate receptor-induced responses and a LACC1 disease-risk variant modulates these outcomes
LACC1 genetic variants are associated with Crohn's disease, leprosy and arthritis. Here the authors show that LACC1 is needed for optimal innate receptor-induced signalling, mitochondrial ROS production and microbial clearance, effects that are reduced by a Crohn's disease-risk variant in LACC1.Nature Communications 8, 15614
Reviews |
Transcriptional determination and functional specificity of myeloid cells: making sense of diversity
In this Review, the authors describe the transcriptional and post-transcriptional mechanisms that determine the functional specification of myeloid cells and discuss how mature cells of the myeloid lineage can react to the same danger signal with different, highly specific responses.
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Experimental arthritis: FLIPping the switch on macrophages
News and Views |
Heart failure: Macrophages take centre stage in the heart–brain–kidney axis
A new study reports that a heart–brain–kidney network involving renal and cardiac macrophages is required for the adaptive response to cardiac stress. As well as highlighting the importance of inter-organ communication in complex pathological syndromes, the findings raise important questions with implications for the treatment of heart failure.
Research Highlights |
T cell–B cell collaboration
Jonathan Sprent describes a 1968 study by Graham Mitchell and Jacques Miller that showed the requirement for T cell–B cell collaboration for antibody production.
Research Highlights |
Immune regulation: IL-10 targets macrophage metabolism
The anti-inflammatory effects of IL-10 involve mTORC1-regulated metabolic and autophagic pathways in macrophages.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 345
Research Highlights |
Immunology: Hippo signalling influences T cell fate
Research Highlights |
Immunotherapy: Programming T cells in situNature Reviews Cancer 17, 372