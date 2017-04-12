Haematopoietic system

Research | | open
- Scientific Reports 7, 46325
Activation of mTOR (mechanistic target of rapamycin) in rheumatic diseases
The mechanistic target of rapamycin (mTOR) pathway has a central role in cell activation, particularly in cells of the immune system. Discovery of the involvement of mTOR in the pathophysiology of several human disorders has led to the development of inhibitors and upstream regulators of this pathway to treat autoimmune and hyperproliferative pathologies — hallmarks of rheumatic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 169–182
Navigating the bone marrow niche: translational insights and cancer-driven dysfunction
The bone marrow niche is a unique microenvironment that integrates the physiology of the skeleton and the marrow to maintain the haematopoietic stem cell pool and support whole-organism homeostasis. Reagan and Rosen examine the features of this microenvironment and the consequences of its disruption, particularly in relation to invasion by cancer cells, and discuss how better understanding of the niche could inform treatments for various disorders including skeletal diseases and malignancies.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 154–168
Glomerular disease: A suPAR kidney connection found in the bone marrow
A population of immature myeloid cells in the bone marrow can transfer proteinuric kidney disease from affected to unaffected mice. This new finding highlights a possible central role of bone marrow as the source of the circulating factor(s) that lead to recurrent focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and potentially other kidney diseases.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 263–264
Stem cells: Self-consumption will keep your blood young
Autophagy is shown to restrict metabolic activation of adult haematopoietic stem cells, thereby contributing to the maintenance of their quiescence and stem cell potential throughout life.
Stem cells: PTH regulates bone marrow progenitor fateNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 190
Renal fibrosis: Activation of JAK3/STAT6 contributes to the development of renal fibrosisNature Reviews Nephrology 11, 445
Neuroimmunology: Inflammation gets traffic movingNature Reviews Neuroscience 15, 429