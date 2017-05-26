Genetic techniques

Definition

Genetic techniques include all methods used to study genetic phenomena such as heredity, variation and DNA structure and function.

  • Research | | open

    Third-generation base editors consist of a catalytically disabled Cas9 fused to a cytidine deaminase and a base excision repair inhibitor, enabling efficient, precise editing of individual base pairs in DNA. Here the authors describe engineering and protein delivery of base editors to improve their DNA specificity and enable specific base editing in live animals.

    • Holly A. Rees
    • , Alexis C. Komor
    • , Wei-Hsi Yeh
    • , Joana Caetano-Lopes
    • , Matthew Warman
    • , Albert S. B. Edge
    •  & David R. Liu
    Nature Communications 8, 15790

  • Research | | open

    CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing has been used to generate mutations in several mouse genes. Here, the authors show that targeting events using single guide RNAs cause large deletions at 17 sites in the mouse genome, suggesting that careful genotyping is needed and sequential targeting may avoid such deletions.

    • Ha Youn Shin
    • , Chaochen Wang
    • , Hye Kyung Lee
    • , Kyung Hyun Yoo
    • , Xianke Zeng
    • , Tyler Kuhns
    • , Chul Min Yang
    • , Teresa Mohr
    • , Chengyu Liu
    •  & Lothar Hennighausen
    Nature Communications 8, 15464

  • Research | | open

    Bicuspid aortic valve (BAV) is the most common human congenital cardiovascular malformation. Here, the authors perform a genome-wide association study for BAV and identify risk variants in the gene region of cardiac-specific transcription factor GATA4 and implicate GATA4 in heart valve development.

    • Bo Yang
    • , Wei Zhou
    • , Jiao Jiao
    • , Jonas B. Nielsen
    • , Michael R. Mathis
    • , Mahyar Heydarpour
    • , Guillaume Lettre
    • , Lasse Folkersen
    • , Siddharth Prakash
    • , Claudia Schurmann
    • , Lars Fritsche
    • , Gregory A. Farnum
    • , Maoxuan Lin
    • , Mohammad Othman
    • , Whitney Hornsby
    • , Anisa Driscoll
    • , Alexandra Levasseur
    • , Marc Thomas
    • , Linda Farhat
    • , Marie-Pierre Dubé
    • , Eric M. Isselbacher
    • , Anders Franco-Cereceda
    • , Dong-chuan Guo
    • , Erwin P. Bottinger
    • , G. Michael Deeb
    • , Anna Booher
    • , Sachin Kheterpal
    • , Y. Eugene Chen
    • , Hyun Min Kang
    • , Jacob Kitzman
    • , Heather J. Cordell
    • , Bernard D. Keavney
    • , Judith A. Goodship
    • , Santhi K. Ganesh
    • , Gonçalo Abecasis
    • , Kim A. Eagle
    • , Alan P. Boyle
    • , Ruth J. F. Loos
    • , Per Eriksson
    • , Jean-Claude Tardif
    • , Chad M. Brummett
    • , Dianna M. Milewicz
    • , Simon C. Body
    •  & Cristen J. Willer
    Nature Communications 8, 15481

  • Research | | open

    CRISPR-Cas9 has been utilized to screen the genome in loss-of-function studies to identify genetic interactions. Here the authors compare catalytically active and dead Cas9 and observe different off-target effects in a screen for essential genes.

    • Joseph Rosenbluh
    • , Han Xu
    • , William Harrington
    • , Stanley Gill
    • , Xiaoxing Wang
    • , Francisca Vazquez
    • , David E. Root
    • , Aviad Tsherniak
    •  & William C. Hahn
    Nature Communications 8, 15403

  • Research | | open

    While CRISPR-Cas9 is a powerful technology, it’s in vivo application can be limited by unwanted off-target editing events. Here the authors present SLiCES, a self-limiting Cas9 circuit to enhance editing by preventing residual nuclease activity.

    • Gianluca Petris
    • , Antonio Casini
    • , Claudia Montagna
    • , Francesca Lorenzin
    • , Davide Prandi
    • , Alessandro Romanel
    • , Jacopo Zasso
    • , Luciano Conti
    • , Francesca Demichelis
    •  & Anna Cereseto
    Nature Communications 8, 15334
