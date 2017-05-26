Genetic techniques

News and Views |
- Nature Genetics 49, 823–824
Improving the DNA specificity and applicability of base editing through protein engineering and protein delivery
Third-generation base editors consist of a catalytically disabled Cas9 fused to a cytidine deaminase and a base excision repair inhibitor, enabling efficient, precise editing of individual base pairs in DNA. Here the authors describe engineering and protein delivery of base editors to improve their DNA specificity and enable specific base editing in live animals.Nature Communications 8, 15790
CRISPR/Cas9 targeting events cause complex deletions and insertions at 17 sites in the mouse genome
CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing has been used to generate mutations in several mouse genes. Here, the authors show that targeting events using single guide RNAs cause large deletions at 17 sites in the mouse genome, suggesting that careful genotyping is needed and sequential targeting may avoid such deletions.Nature Communications 8, 15464
Protein-altering and regulatory genetic variants near GATA4 implicated in bicuspid aortic valve
Bicuspid aortic valve (BAV) is the most common human congenital cardiovascular malformation. Here, the authors perform a genome-wide association study for BAV and identify risk variants in the gene region of cardiac-specific transcription factor GATA4 and implicate GATA4 in heart valve development.Nature Communications 8, 15481
Complementary information derived from CRISPR Cas9 mediated gene deletion and suppression
CRISPR-Cas9 has been utilized to screen the genome in loss-of-function studies to identify genetic interactions. Here the authors compare catalytically active and dead Cas9 and observe different off-target effects in a screen for essential genes.Nature Communications 8, 15403
Hit and go CAS9 delivered through a lentiviral based self-limiting circuit
While CRISPR-Cas9 is a powerful technology, it’s in vivo application can be limited by unwanted off-target editing events. Here the authors present SLiCES, a self-limiting Cas9 circuit to enhance editing by preventing residual nuclease activity.Nature Communications 8, 15334
News and Comment
News |
Search for liquid biopsy grail points the way to drug discovery and development gems
An emerging technology for early cancer diagnosis could lead to innovative clinical trial strategies, novel drug combinations and new drug targets.Nature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 373–374
News and Views |
Adenine N6-methylation in diverse fungi
A DNA modification—methylation of cytosines and adenines—has important roles in diverse processes such as regulation of gene expression and genome stability, yet until recently adenine methylation had been considered to be only a hallmark of prokaryotes. A new study identifies abundant adenine methylation of transcriptionally active genes in early-diverging fungi that, together with recent other work, emphasizes the importance of adenine methylation in eukaryotes.Nature Genetics 49, 823–824
Research Highlights |
Plant genetics: Spatial transcriptomics in plants
News |
How to deduplicate PCR
PCR duplicates—sequencing reads from the same original genomic fragment—can cause headaches. But there are remedies.Nature Methods 14, 473–476
Editorial |
The future of human genome editing
With the advent of precision genome editing, the ability to modify living organisms has proceeded with remarkable speed and breadth. Any application of this technology to the human germ line must be tightly coupled to deliberate consideration of the consequences, both scientific and social, of introducing heritable alterations to the human population. We recommend constant oversight and evaluation of human germline genome editing to balance prudence with discovery, and risk with progress.Nature Genetics 49, 653