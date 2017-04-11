Research | | open
Genotyping and haplotyping
Genotyping and haplotyping are forms of genetic analysis that determine DNA sequence at sites of variation in a diploid (genotyping) or haploid (haplotyping) genomic complement. Haplotyping determines the specific combination of polymorphisms (sequence variants) along a chromosome that are inherited in blocks.
- Scientific Data 4, 170045
Serial sequencing of isolength RAD tags for cost-efficient genome-wide profiling of genetic and epigenetic variations
This protocol uses restriction enzymes to produce isolength tags that are concatenated and sequenced to allow genome-wide genotyping and quantification of DNA methylation levels.Nature Protocols 11, 2189–2200
Prenatal and pre-implantation genetic diagnosis
This Timeline article reviews the evolution of both prenatal and pre-implantation genetic testing, from their historic origins to ongoing development and implementation of tools for genome-wide single-cell and cell-free fetal DNA analysis. Future developments and some of the ethical issues that arise from these new technologies are also discussed.Nature Reviews Genetics 17, 643–656
Generation of meiomaps of genome-wide recombination and chromosome segregation in human oocytes
This protocol describes how to perform polar body biopsy, artificial activation of human oocytes and SNP genotyping to generate genome-wide maps of female meiotic recombination and chromosome segregation outcomes.Nature Protocols 11, 1229–1243
Key mendelian variantsNature Genetics 47, 1371
Kidney cancer: Single nucleotide polymorphisms in mRCC—is their time up?
A large validation study on the effect of single nucleotide polymorphisms on outcome and adverse events in sunitinib-treated patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC) only confirmed that ABCB1 and CYP3A5 variants are associated with progression-free survival and dose reductions, respectively. Does this mean 'game over' for polymorphism research in mRCC?Nature Reviews Urology 12, 424–426
Sequencing: Short reads join hands
A transposase can link sequence fragments together for accurate haplotyping and genome assembly.Nature Methods 11, 1198
Complex traits: Non-coding polymorphism in IRF4 reveals functionNature Reviews Genetics 15, 5
Genomics: Single cells go fully genomic
A semilinear amplification method allows uniform amplification across a single cell's genome.Nature Methods 10, 190–191