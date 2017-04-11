Genotyping and haplotyping

Definition

Genotyping and haplotyping are forms of genetic analysis that determine DNA sequence at sites of variation in a diploid (genotyping) or haploid (haplotyping) genomic complement. Haplotyping determines the specific combination of polymorphisms (sequence variants) along a chromosome that are inherited in blocks.

Latest Research and Reviews

  • Reviews |

    This Timeline article reviews the evolution of both prenatal and pre-implantation genetic testing, from their historic origins to ongoing development and implementation of tools for genome-wide single-cell and cell-free fetal DNA analysis. Future developments and some of the ethical issues that arise from these new technologies are also discussed.

    • Joris Robert Vermeesch
    • , Thierry Voet
    •  & Koenraad Devriendt
    Nature Reviews Genetics 17, 643–656

  • Protocols |

    This protocol describes how to perform polar body biopsy, artificial activation of human oocytes and SNP genotyping to generate genome-wide maps of female meiotic recombination and chromosome segregation outcomes.

    • Christian S Ottolini
    • , Antonio Capalbo
    • , Louise Newnham
    • , Danilo Cimadomo
    • , Senthilkumar A Natesan
    • , Eva R Hoffmann
    • , Filippo M Ubaldi
    • , Laura Rienzi
    •  & Alan H Handyside
    Nature Protocols 11, 1229–1243

  • Research | | open

    • Edward J Saunders
    • , Tokhir Dadaev
    • , Daniel A Leongamornlert
    • , Ali Amin Al Olama
    • , Sara Benlloch
    • , Graham G Giles
    • , Fredrik Wiklund
    • , Henrik Grönberg
    • , Christopher A Haiman
    • , Johanna Schleutker
    • , Børge G Nordestgaard
    • , Ruth C Travis
    • , David Neal
    • , Nora Pasayan
    • , Kay-Tee Khaw
    • , Janet L Stanford
    • , William J Blot
    • , Stephen N Thibodeau
    • , Christiane Maier
    • , Adam S Kibel
    • , Cezary Cybulski
    • , Lisa Cannon-Albright
    • , Hermann Brenner
    • , Jong Y Park
    • , Radka Kaneva
    • , Jyotsna Batra
    • , Manuel R Teixeira
    • , Hardev Pandha
    • , Koveela Govindasami
    • , Ken Muir
    • , The UK Genetic Prostate Cancer Study Collaborators
    • , Z Abbasi
    • , M Akhlil Abdul-Hamid
    • , Paul D Abel
    • , Paul H Abrams
    • , Fawzi A Adab
    • , Andrew Adamson
    • , A Adeyoju
    • , Naveed Afzal
    • , Ernest K N Ahiaku
    • , Munir Ahmed
    • , Mohammed L Al Sudani
    • , Christopher Alcock
    • , Zulfiqar Ali
    • , David J Almond
    • , Roberto Alonzi
    • , Amir S M Al-Samarraie
    • , Al-Samerraie
    • , Waleed Al-Singary
    • , Al-Sudani
    • , John Anderson
    • , Steven Andrews
    • , Henry Andrews
    • , Iqbal Anjum
    • , Ken Anson
    • , Nicola A Anyamene
    • , Ike Apakama
    • , F Aparcia
    • , J A A Archbold
    • , D Ash
    • , Richard F U Ashford
    • , A Azzabi
    • , David Badenoch
    • , Amit Bahl
    • , M J Bailey
    • , Karen Bailey
    • , Andrew J Ball
    • , G Banerjee
    • , N Barber
    • , Jim Barber
    • , Baria
    • , Douglas G Barnes
    • , J Bashir
    • , Pradip Basu
    • , Christopher A Bates
    • , N A Bax
    • , D Baxter-Smith
    • , Amar Bdesha
    • , Christopher J M Beacock
    • , Ronald P Beaney
    • , Ralph Beard
    • , John D Beatty
    • , Rupert Beck
    • , Gail Beese
    • , Sharon Beesley
    • , C Richard W Bell
    • , James Bellringer
    • , Richard Benson
    • , Beresford
    • , Christopher R A Bevis
    • , Rajanee Bhana
    • , S Bhanot
    • , A Bhatnagar
    • , R I Bhatt
    • , Brian Birch
    • , Alison Birtle
    • , M Bishop
    • , C Shekhar Biyani
    • , A R E Blacklock
    • , Rosemary Blades
    • , Krishna K Sethia
    • , David A Jones
    • , Michelle Guy
    • , Anthony Koupparis
    • , U Hoffman
    • , Cathryn Brock
    • , John Corr
    • , Sue Kenwrick
    • , Kimmo Taari
    • , C Hamilton
    • , Trina Yeadon
    • , M Hingorani
    • , Wai-Man Chow
    • , Hugh Newman
    • , Vinod Nargund
    • , Michael Davis
    • , Rachel M Kimber
    • , Hing Leung
    • , Peter J Guy
    • , John Logue
    • , Amir Kaisary
    • , Stephen E M Langley
    • , D Stewart
    • , W G Bowsher
    • , A El-Modir
    • , Roger Kockelbergh
    • , Anne Lawson
    • , G S M Harrison
    • , Paul J Reddy
    • , Alan McNeill
    • , Mohamed Kourah
    • , Mark Longmuir
    • , M Lancashire
    • , Shelagh Joss
    • , Katja Butterbach
    • , Rui Henrique
    • , Nazeer Dahar
    • , Woolf
    • , Chris Dawson
    • , John Dick
    • , David Peake
    • , Sven Gustafsson
    • , A Hollingdale
    • , Peter Harper
    • , Peter Holding
    • , The UK ProtecT Study Collaborators
    • , Joanna Gale
    • , Athene Lane
    • , Lisa B Signorello
    • , C Woodhouse
    • , Tim J Key
    • , N H Philp
    • , R Lester James
    • , Sameer Jhavar
    • , L Lee
    • , Joe O'Sullivan
    • , Nigel R Boucher
    • , Aleksandrina Vlahova
    • , Shannon K McDonnell
    • , Stephen J Karp
    • , Pradip Javle
    • , P Whelan
    • , Brian E Henderson
    • , Corolis
    • , Robert F Copland
    • , Katharine Pigott
    • , M Kumar
    • , Daniel J Schaid
    • , Ghana
    • , Norma Lyons
    • , David M A Wallace
    • , Anne C Robinson
    • , C B Costello
    • , P J R Boyd
    • , Noel W Clarke
    • , Sue Brock
    • , Jan-Erik Johansson
    • , Philip N Matthews
    • , P Nicholas Plowman
    • , J Trevor Roberts
    • , Hilary Moody
    • , Rosalind A Eeles
    • , Rick Popert
    • , W Cross
    • , Michael Lynch
    • , Chris R Jones
    • , Memon
    • , Prakash B Ramachandra
    • , Hartwig Schwaibold
    • , Owen Tilsley
    • , Tony J Browning
    • , Glenn Wood
    • , M E Watson
    • , David Bottomley
    • , Teuvo LJ Tammela
    • , Robert J Thomas
    • , Graham P Howell
    • , Stuart Irving
    • , Paul McInerney
    • , C Charig
    • , James S Gelister
    • , S Boddy
    • , Pradeep Bose
    • , A Thurston
    • , E O'Donoghue
    • , Subramaniam Vasanthan
    • , Amjad M Peracha
    • , Lisa M Pickering
    • , Malgorzata Tymrakiewicz
    • , F C Hamdy
    • , Peter Bliss
    • , Robert Cox
    • , Marcus Wise
    • , Ananya Choudhury
    • , T Terry
    • , Richard Brough
    • , Jane Worlding
    • , Karol Sikora
    • , Paul M. Brown
    • , Peter Iversen
    • , Robert Mason
    • , John Pedersen
    • , Joseph Davies
    • , Roland Morley
    • , Kathleen Herkommer
    • , J Lewis
    • , Tim Briggs
    • , J O Lee
    • , Adam D Wilde
    • , Derek Rosario
    • , Vicki Wiles
    • , J H Waxman
    • , Kathryn Rowley
    • , Trevor Cole
    • , Srilakshmi Srinivasan
    • , Michael Murphy
    • , N Umez-Eronini
    • , T A McNicholas
    • , A Zarkar
    • , Anup Patel
    • , John Hammonds
    • , M J Stower
    • , Donald Neilson
    • , Judith A Clements
    • , N Halder
    • , Graeme H Urwin
    • , Darina Kachakova
    • , Simon Carter
    • , McGrath
    • , Katherine L Lachlan
    • , Cyril Fisher
    • , Magda L Kujawa
    • , David Chadwick
    • , Lori Tillmans
    • , Thomas D Goode
    • , Kevin J Turner
    • , Omi Parikh
    • , Gautam Das
    • , Thomas R L Griffiths
    • , Gemma Marsden
    • , Keith W Murray
    • , Andrew Weaver
    • , Anand K Saggar
    • , Sean Vesey
    • , Julia Rankin
    • , Hyun Park
    • , H Jane Dobbs
    • , Allison Eckert
    • , Edward Palfrey
    • , A Pengelly
    • , John M Russell
    • , Christopher Powell
    • , Faiz Mumtaz
    • , R Newton
    • , Patrick Morrison
    • , Joan Paterson
    • , Stephen J Harland
    • , Angus Robinson
    • , Ken M Desai
    • , Trevor F Ford
    • , Huihai Wu
    • , Christa Stegmaier
    • , Gregor McIntosh
    • , Alan Doherty
    • , D Hrouda
    • , O Koreich
    • , W D Dunsmuir
    • , Roger S Kirby
    • , Andrea Cannon
    • , K Ravishankar
    • , Richard C Trembath
    • , James P Wylie
    • , Walther Vogel
    • , A Sabharwal
    • , Bernd Holleczek
    • , Alan C Eaton
    • , Hans Wallinder
    • , Kevin N Franks
    • , Atanaska Mitkova
    • , Stephen A Thomas
    • , A Lee
    • , David N Tulloch
    • , C Ferguson
    • , Simon F Brewster
    • , Liz Hudson
    • , Owen Hughes
    • , Stephanie J Symons
    • , John H Williams
    • , Ann Henry
    • , Mark A Rochester
    • , Robert Mills
    • , Paul C Butterworth
    • , Imogen Locke
    • , Ralph J Webb
    • , F James Bramble
    • , Audrey Cook
    • , John R Strachan
    • , Thomas Liston
    • , Michael Dunn
    • , Matthew Fletcher
    • , James Catto
    • , Markus Aly
    • , Anita Mitra
    • , Gulzar Mufti
    • , Sue Shanley
    • , John W Iacovou
    • , Andrew Protheroe
    • , Paer Stattin
    • , Craig McIlhenny
    • , Miguel Panades
    • , Liz Down
    • , Narayanan N Srihari
    • , P Donaldson
    • , Matthew Perry
    • , R Simcock
    • , Eng K Ong
    • , Pippa Herbert
    • , Tim S O'Brien
    • , Simon Woodhams
    • , Peter Ostler
    • , Bruce Montgomery
    • , Robert Grieve
    • , Hari L Ratan
    • , Saad Tahir
    • , Olivera Frim
    • , Philip C W C Koenig
    • , N Harvey-Hills
    • , Mary Leader
    • , Anula D Chetiyawardana
    • , S J Hampson
    • , Justin A Vale
    • , Anne George
    • , Dominika Wokolorczyk
    • , Nihil Shah
    • , P A Cornford
    • , Paul Pharoah
    • , Krishna Prasad
    • , Roger Walker
    • , Tamas Hickish
    • , Norma Sidek
    • , Gerald Collins
    • , Brian Waymont
    • , Paul Brown
    • , Shabbir Susnerwala
    • , David J Bloomfield
    • , Jeremy Crew
    • , Esther McLarty
    • , Neerah K Sharma
    • , Guy Dawkins
    • , Paula Paulo
    • , Thomas Schnoeller
    • , D Gareth Evans
    • , Owen W Davison
    • , Richard D Pocock
    • , P M T Weston
    • , Ruaraidh P Macdonagh
    • , Maria Vilarino-Varela
    • , R Plail
    • , Neil Haldar
    • , Ian H Kunkler
    • , Joana Santos
    • , Shibendra Datta
    • , Christopher Scrase
    • , D Shakespeare
    • , Artitaya Lophatananon
    • , Sanjeev Madaan
    • , J O'Brien
    • , Hugh Gilbert
    • , Shaun Riska
    • , Joanne Howson
    • , John Graham
    • , Drake
    • , Deborah Ruddy
    • , Sue Bonnington
    • , Angelika Zang
    • , Agnieszka Michael
    • , S Davidson
    • , Paul W Foster
    • , Mark Emberton
    • , Sara Jugurnauth-Little
    • , Robert Huddart
    • , R D Errington
    • , WYLIE
    • , The PRACTICAL Consortium
    • , John C Crisp
    • , Mark Wright
    • , Carl Rowbotham
    • , T Philp
    • , M Siva
    • , Ravi Kulkarni
    • , J McAleese
    • , Alan Paul
    • , Peter Heathcote
    • , George P Deutsch
    • , Jonathan McFarlane
    • , Jeremy Elkabir
    • , Alexandre L Kaliski
    • , LucySide
    • , A Folkes
    • , Teresa Lennon
    • , Philip Camilleri
    • , Peter Kirkbride
    • , Elenko Popov
    • , Michael Broms
    • , Diane Eccles
    • , Andrew Robertson
    • , Ali Samanci
    • , Elizabeth W Toy
    • , Michael F Smith
    • , Michael Hehir
    • , E M Walker
    • , Heather Payne
    • , Henry Sells
    • , Nawrocki
    • , Narasimhan Ragavan
    • , David C Shackley
    • , R Kinder
    • , Leslie E F Moffat
    • , Priscilla Leone
    • , Roger Kockelbergh
    • , Lynne Bradshaw
    • , Richard Brown
    • , U Panwar
    • , Malcolm Crundwell
    • , John Calleary
    • , Frances Calman
    • , Gail Horan
    • , John W Taylor
    • , D Cahill
    • , Harry Naerger
    • , P O'Reilly
    • , K A Woolfenden
    • , J Bowen
    • , T R Larner
    • , E R Maher
    • , Matthew Collinson
    • , Rhona McMenemin
    • , Pedro Pinto
    • , Sanjay Dixit
    • , Shyam Matenhelia
    • , F I Chinegwundoh
    • , Donna McBride
    • , P Chakraborti
    • , Damien C Hanbury
    • , Cummings
    • , Hing Leung
    • , N P Cohen
    • , R John Lemburger
    • , Chris Parker
    • , J P Kelleher
    • , Jonathan Greenland
    • , Michael Hughes
    • , James Smith
    • , Elaine Sugden
    • , Anna Lydon
    • , Tomas P Rosenbaum
    • , C Featherston
    • , Derek Fawcett
    • , Joseph Maguire
    • , Malcolm Mason
    • , Sarah Pascoe
    • , Pravin Singh
    • , Chappell
    • , J Joseph
    • , Sigurd Kraus
    • , Pamela Saunders
    • , John E Scoble
    • , Neil O'Donoghue
    • , Stephen Prescott
    • , P B Rogers
    • , G D Wemyss-Holden
    • , M Dooldeniya
    • , Palaniappa G S Raju
    • , D Muthukumar
    • , Rajagopalan Sriram
    • , Mike Henley
    • , Pallon Daruwala
    • , Tim Oliver
    • , Natasha Mithal
    • , Macdonald
    • , Michael C Bott
    • , David Gillatt
    • , Andrzej Kierzek
    • , Maurice W Lau
    • , Hamid Toussi
    • , Thomas Sellers
    • , David J Cole
    • , Chavdar Slavov
    • , N Bryan
    • , Damian Green
    • , Diana Mort
    • , Alexandra Murray
    • , H O'Donnell
    • , A David Mee
    • , Richard L Gower
    • , Helen Patterson
    • , Anne George
    • , Tong
    • , M Calleja
    • , Svetlana Christova
    • , Mark Bower
    • , P J O'Boyle
    • , Simon A V Holmes
    • , Alister Campbell
    • , Richard Cowan
    • , Peter Hoskin
    • , Poh Lin Shum
    • , J Edwards
    • , Sune F Nielsen
    • , Malcolm G Lucas
    • , Alastair H Thomson
    • , R Ellis
    • , Matanhelia
    • , Jonathan M Glass
    • , P Tony Elliott
    • , Mark J Churn
    • , Carin Cavalli-Bjoerkman
    • , Ami Karlsson
    • , Peter R Malone
    • , Emma Elliott
    • , Mathias H Winkler
    • , C J Tyrell
    • , C Irwin
    • , F Khan
    • , Ramachandran Ravi
    • , I Pedley
    • , Jacqueline C Newby
    • , Katherine Waite
    • , John M Potter
    • , Simon Williams
    • , Andrew W S Elves
    • , Pauline Thompson
    • , Sean B Morris
    • , C J Luscombe
    • , Richard Hindley
    • , O Karim
    • , C D Eden
    • , Rowe
    • , Mark Mantle
    • , Liesel M Fitzgerald
    • , Edwin T S Ho
    • , David Kirk
    • , Andreas Roder
    • , Simon Hawkyard
    • , Neil Rothwell
    • , Prasad Bollina
    • , N Coull
    • , Gordon Muir
    • , Sajid K Durrani
    • , Douglas F Easton
    • , Steve Hazel
    • , John Kelly
    • , Y Rao
    • , Naing N K Lynn
    • , Michael Dinneen
    • , Marek Miller
    • , Rana Mahmood
    • , K Tipples
    • , Angela Cox
    • , Peter Klarskov
    • , Giles O Hellawell
    • , Jorge Clavijo-Eisele
    • , Rob Hughes
    • , Andrew Doble
    • , Debbie Cooper
    • , Andrew Stockdale
    • , Selim
    • , Patricia OSullivan
    • , John R Hindmarsh
    • , Catherine M Heath
    • , Jaspal Virdi
    • , Fiona Lalloo
    • , Angela Cox
    • , D Christopher Lewis
    • , Peter R Rimington
    • , Adam C Carter
    • , Amir H Mostafid
    • , Jeremy Feggetter
    • , Stephen Bromage
    • , Francis N Daniel
    • , Kuchibhotla S Swami
    • , John A Inglis
    • , Vincent Khoo
    • , Roland C D England
    • , Gemma Marsden
    • , Tihomir Dikov
    • , Marie Wilkins
    • , Andrew J Dickinson
    • , H Kynaston
    • , Richard Brown
    • , Andrew J Cornaby
    • , Caroline Humber
    • , Peter A Ritchie
    • , Graeme Cooksey
    • , Sarah Tidball
    • , W Cross
    • , Peter Duffy
    • , Read
    • , S Mitchell
    • , Andrew Wedderburn
    • , Neil Oakley
    • , David Hendry
    • , D Fermont
    • , Julio Pow-Sang
    • , James Tweedle
    • , Athene Lane
    • , Julian Money-Kyrle
    • , Nicholas S A Stuart
    • , Graham M Sole
    • , Lucinda Melcher
    • , Thomas B Powles
    • , John Hines
    • , Van As
    • , S K Sundaram
    • , Wojciech Kluzniak
    • , Robert Wade
    • , Bruce M Castle
    • , Stephen A Mangar
    • , C Connell
    • , Graeme H M Mair
    • , Neil A Burgess
    • , Charles J M Carter
    • , David Dodds
    • , Manuel Luedeke
    • , Wei Zheng
    • , Nicholas Van As
    • , Lee Q Robinson
    • , Michael J James
    • , A Doble
    • , Denise J Sheehan
    • , Niki Panakis
    • , David Gillatt
    • , I Mark
    • , Anssi Auvinen
    • , Peter Cooke
    • , F McKinna
    • , N James
    • , Rohit Chahal
    • , Richard Wilson
    • , Hui-Yi Lin
    • , J W Prejbisz
    • , Amanda Spurdle
    • , Chris Wynne
    • , Leire Moya
    • , Zsofia Kote-Jarai
    • , David Dearnaley
    • , Stephanie Gibbs
    • , Cathryn Woodward
    • , Megan Turner
    • , Khaver N Qureshi
    • , Mokete
    • , Alan Horwich
    • , Alison Falconer
    • , Margaret Cook
    • , Shirley Murrell
    • , A Nethersell
    • , John Peters
    • , Hemant Ohja
    • , C M Booth
    • , F X Keeley
    • , Paula Kujala
    • , J Owen
    • , W T Lawrence
    • , B W Ellis
    • , Louise Emmerson
    • , P G Ryan
    • , Nigel Raby
    • , Graham W Hollins
    • , John Hetherington
    • , Basharat Jameel
    • , J Tanquay
    • , Michael Ferro
    • , M F Saxby
    • , John N Staffurth
    • , Michalakis L Pantelides
    • , D Whillis
    • , David Osborn
    • , Christopher Chilton
    • , Seshadri Sri Prasad
    • , Martin P Moody
    • , Jason Lester
    • , David Holden
    • , A Paul
    • , Robert Laing
    • , Garrett Durkan
    • , Anand R Kelkar
    • , E M Gordon
    • , Vijay K Sangar
    • , Bohdan T Parys
    • , Melissa C Southey
    • , Angus Collins
    • , Abhay Rane
    • , Gareth Jones
    • , James Glenister
    • , D R Harriss
    • , Stephen Prescott
    • , S Fiona Douglas
    • , Mark A Stott
    • , Rosemary Wilkinson
    • , Jeanette Dickson
    • , S Lloyd
    • , Alexander Spiers
    • , Liang Wang
    • , S Pathack
    • , L Coombs
    • , Liisa Maeaettaenen
    • , Sofia Maia
    • , P D John Hardman
    • , Irene Chong
    • , James P A MacDermott
    • , Michael Sokal
    • , Mandy Jones
    • , Gordon G Kooiman
    • , R Raman
    • , John Hopper
    • , John Rundle
    • , Dawn M Carnell
    • , J S O'Rourke
    • , Kudingila R Madhava
    • , Stuart F Tindall
    • , Pravin Menzes
    • , Serena Hilman
    • , Sandy Gujral
    • , O Cole
    • , Marc Laniado
    • , Fredrick Schumacher
    • , Carmen Jerónimo
    • , Jacqueline Livsey
    • , Pieter J Le Roux
    • , Gillian E Mobb
    • , Carolyn J Featherstone
    • , Howard Kynaston
    • , Thiagarajan Sreenivasan
    • , B Eddy
    • , Raj Persad
    • , M Pancharatnam
    • , Athene Lane
    • , C Coker
    • , Julian Barwell
    • , Robert N Meddings
    • , Kris Kerr
    • , M D Mason
    • , Angela Morgan
    • , Michael I Wills
    • , Stephen Brown
    • , Isabel Syndikus
    • , P S Callaghan
    • , Victor Izegbu
    • , Tiina Wahlfors
    • , D Harris
    • , Shaffer
    • , John Glaholm
    • , J W Taylor
    • , Duncan McLaren
    • , Christopher H Parker
    • , Pattu
    • , Gokarakonda Suresh
    • , Alan Doherty
    • , Santhanam Sundar
    • , John Violet
    • , Shirley Hodgson
    • , Tim Porter
    • , Jenny L Donovan
    • , Jan Adolfson
    • , Elizabeth Sherwin
    • , Mark J Speakman
    • , Chris Ogden
    • , Michael Davis
    • , Gill M Duchesne
    • , Paula Wells
    • , Richard Lodge
    • , J R Wilson
    • , Nicholas A Watkin
    • , C Coyle
    • , James A Hicks
    • , Philip Powell
    • , P Jenkins
    • , Vanio Mitev
    • , Duncan Wheatley
    • , Christine Elwell
    • , John M Harney
    • , Riza Murat Gurun
    • , I Conn
    • , T W Carr
    • , A J Pope
    • , M Coe
    • , Siva Namasivayam
    • , Alan R De Bolla
    • , Dorthe Cruger
    • , Hanif Motiwala
    • , Rajeev Kumar
    • , Magdi M Kirollos
    • , Louise Izatt
    • , Nicholas Burns-Cox
    • , Srinivasan
    • , Jan Lubiski
    • , Duncan Summerton
    • , Nishi Gupta
    • , Freddie Hamdy
    • , A Ibrahim
    • , Timothy J Christmas
    • , Teemu Murtola
    • , Sarah Harris
    • , G Kapur
    • , Michael Willis
    • , Andrew M Sinclair
    • , Christopher Gallegos
    • , Greg Malone
    • , Jhumur Pati
    • , J Darrad
    •  & Alan Thompson
    British Journal of Cancer 114, 945–952
All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment