PCR-based techniques

Definition

PCR-based techniques are methods that rely on the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) to amplify stretches of DNA by creating many identical or near-identical copies. For example, PCR amplification can be used to isolate the sequence at a specific location in the genome (genotyping).

  • News |

    PCR duplicates—sequencing reads from the same original genomic fragment—can cause headaches. But there are remedies.

    • Vivien Marx
    Nature Methods 14, 473–476

  • News |

    Infidelity is painful in life and in the lab. The former is better left to other publications; the latter is best not ignored, especially in the context of PCR-based DNA amplification.

    • Vivien Marx
    Nature Methods 13, 475–479

  • Comments and Opinion |

    Nature Methods 10, 1063–1067
