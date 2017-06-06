Research | | open
Epigenetics analysis
Epigenetics analysis is the study of heritable changes that are distinct from changes in DNA sequence. Epigenetic changes include covalent modifications to the DNA bases or histone proteins that make up chromatin; they can be influenced by the environment and transmitted through DNA replication.
Associating cellular epigenetic models with human phenotypes
Epigenome-wide association studies (EWAS) are potentially powerful approaches for identifying transcriptional regulatory perturbations (particularly DNA methylation) that associate with phenotypes of interest. In this Opinion article, Lappalainen and Greally provide their views on how to maximize the interpretability and biological insights from these associations, such as by hypothesis-driven consideration of cellular phenotypes, characterizing the roles of transcription factors, dissecting directions of causality and moving towards multi-omics profiling.
TET-mediated active DNA demethylation: mechanism, function and beyond
A key mode of regulating DNA methylation is through active demethylation driven by TET-mediated oxidation of 5-methylcytosine (5mC). This Review discusses our latest understanding of the mechanisms and regulation of active DNA demethylation, and the roles of active demethylation (and the oxidized 5mC intermediates) in gene regulation, genome stability, development and disease.
Dynamic chromatin technologies: from individual molecules to epigenomic regulation in cells
A full understanding of chromatin in diverse cellular processes requires the consideration of its dynamics, but most standard chromatin assays provide only a static snapshot. This Review describes various emerging methods for probing chromatin dynamics across a wide range of temporal and spatial scales, and discusses the resulting biological insights.
The winding path of protein methylation research: milestones and new frontiers
Protein methylation was discovered over 50 years ago, but only with the advent of genomic and proteomic technologies could its mechanisms and cellular functions be studied in detail. Shi and Murn discuss the seminal discoveries in protein methylation research and highlight future directions for this field.
