Methylation analysis

Definition

Methylation analysis is the study of chromosomal patterns of DNA or histone modification by methyl groups. The cytosine (C) base in DNA and lysine residue in histone tails can be methylated. Methylation constitutes an epigenetic mark because its location can affect the regulation of gene expression in a heritable fashion.

