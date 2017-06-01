Methylation analysis
Methylation analysis is the study of chromosomal patterns of DNA or histone modification by methyl groups. The cytosine (C) base in DNA and lysine residue in histone tails can be methylated. Methylation constitutes an epigenetic mark because its location can affect the regulation of gene expression in a heritable fashion.
The winding path of protein methylation research: milestones and new frontiers
Protein methylation was discovered over 50 years ago, but only with the advent of genomic and proteomic technologies could its mechanisms and cellular functions be studied in detail. Shi and Murn discuss the seminal discoveries in protein methylation research and highlight future directions for this field.
Detecting RNA modifications in the epitranscriptome: predict and validate
Although it has been known for decades that RNA is subjected to numerous covalent modifications, there has been a recent surge in interest driven by sequencing-based transcriptome-wide detection methods and the realization that RNA modifications have important roles in diverse biological processes. This Review describes the range of detection strategies for RNA modifications, their particular strengths and limitations, and how responsible and complementary application of these techniques will be required to ensure the quality and interpretability of the rapidly accumulating data sets.Nature Reviews Genetics 18, 275–291
Epigenetics: Tracing cell lineage with 5hmC
Single-cell 5hmC sequencing uncovers cell-to-cell differences in the two DNA strands of a given chromosome.Nature Methods 13, 710–711
A glance at N6-methyladenosine in transcript isoforms
A sequencing approach, m6A-LAIC-seq, globally quantifies the proportion of m6A-modified transcripts of a specific gene and the differential m6A modification levels among its isoforms.Nature Methods 13, 624–625
Epigenetics: Separate paths for epigenomes and genomes in cancer evolution?Nature Reviews Genetics 17, 438
Colorectal cancer: CpG island methylation indicates inferior survival outcomesNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 13, 464–465
Stem cells: Reprogrammed cells leave their past lives behind
Genetic background trumps tissue of origin as a source of variability between induced pluripotent stem cell lines, diminishing the role of somatic memory in reprogrammed cells.Nature Methods 13, 292
Genetics: profiling DNA methylation and beyond
Both tried-and-true and new assays are helping labs to assess methylation at particular loci and from single cells.Nature Methods 13, 119–122