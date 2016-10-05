Histone analysis

Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Chromatin immunoprecipitation from fixed clinical tissues reveals tumor-specific enhancer profiles
Fixed-tissue chromatin immunoprecipitation sequencing (FiT-seq) enables accurate detection of histone marks on chromatin extracted from formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue samples.Nature Medicine 22, 685–691
Research |
A microfluidic device for epigenomic profiling using 100 cells
ChIP-seq performed in a microfluidic device on chromatin isolated from as few as 100 cells allows the profiling of epigenetic histone marks.Nature Methods 12, 959–962
Research |
Sensitive detection of chromatin-altering polymorphisms reveals autoimmune disease mechanisms
The combination of deep chromatin immunoprecipitation–sequencing with a statistical test that scores the correlation of peak height and allelic imbalance allows de novo discovery of histone acetylation quantitative trait loci without prior genotyping or genome sequencing.Nature Methods 12, 458–464
Research |
Functional annotation of native enhancers with a Cas9–histone demethylase fusion
Targeting a histone demethylase to specific enhancers with Cas9 allows modification of epigenetic marks at the enhancers.Nature Methods 12, 401–403
Research |
Locus-specific editing of histone modifications at endogenous enhancers
The function of specific enhancers is studied using TAL effectors fused to a histone demethylase.Nature Biotechnology 31, 1133–1136
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Prostate cancer: Antagonizing AR: MYC affects transcription
Research Highlights |
Chromatin: Cracking the nucleosome codeNature Reviews Genetics 17, 376–377
Research Highlights |
Epigenetics: Fatherly histone influencesNature Reviews Genetics 16, 685
Research Highlights |
Epigenetics: Modifying chromatin to shut off enhancers
Transcription activator–like effectors (TALEs) fused to enzymes that change chromatin signatures interrogate the role of enhancers in gene expression.Nature Methods 10, 1052–1053
News and Views |
New lysine methyltransferase drug targets in cancer
Recent preclinical studies suggest that inhibitors of histone methyltransferases represent promising drug candidates for cancer therapy.Nature Biotechnology 30, 622–623
News |
Mass spectrometry for chromatin biology
To discover new histone marks and interactions, researchers turn to the sophisticated instruments of proteomics.Nature Methods 9, 649–652