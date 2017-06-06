Environmental monitoring

Latest Research and Reviews
Gold nanozyme-based paper chip for colorimetric detection of mercury ionsScientific Reports 7, 2807
The Impact of a Severe Drought on Dust Lifting in California’s Owens Lake AreaScientific Reports 7, 1784
Global distribution of particle phase state in atmospheric secondary organic aerosols
Secondary organic aerosols (SOA) are important for climate and aerosol quality, but the phase state is unclear. Here, the authors show that SOA is liquid in tropical and polar air, semi-solid in the mid-latitudes, solid over dry lands and in a glassy solid phase state in the middle and upper troposphere.Nature Communications 8, 15002
Save northern high-latitude catchmentsNature Geoscience 10, 324–325
Cleaner urban air tomorrow?
Air pollution in large cities remains a persistent public health problem. Adapting air quality forecasts for use by decision makers could help mitigate severe pollution events.Nature Geoscience 10, 69
Hydrology: Indo-Gangetic groundwater threat
Increasing groundwater extraction supports hundreds of millions of people across the Indo-Gangetic Basin. Data suggests that despite the increase in withdrawals, groundwater depletion is localized and the most widespread threat is contamination.Nature Geoscience 9, 732–733
Endosulfan induces male infertilityCell Death & Disease 6, e2022
Air quality: Night-time sinks, daytime sources
Nitrous acid can initiate photochemical air pollution events, but it is not clear where it comes from. Laboratory experiments now suggest that surface-bound nitrite accumulated overnight can release nitrous acid during the daytime.Nature Geoscience 8, 5–7
Jasechko et al. replyNature 506, E2–E3