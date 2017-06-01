Geochemistry

Definition

Geochemistry is the study of the chemical composition of the Earth and other planets, and the chemical processes that affect them.

    The long-term cooling of Earth's mantle is recorded in the declining temperature and volume of its volcanic outpourings over time. However, analyses of 89-million-year-old lavas from Costa Rica suggest that extremely hot mantle still lurks below.

    • Oliver Shorttle
    Nature Geoscience 10, 400

    The composition of Earth's oldest crust is uncertain. Comparison of the most ancient mineral grains with more recent analogues suggests that formation of the earliest crust was heavily influenced by re-melting of igneous basement rocks.

    • Elizabeth Bell
    Nature Geoscience 10, 397–398

    Hidden under many kilometres of silicate mantle material, the cores of Earth and other planets are hard to investigate. The Psyche spacecraft, designed to visit a metal body that may be a core stripped of its mantle, could bring a close-up view.

    Nature Geoscience 10, 241
