Geochemistry

- Nature Geoscience 10, 399
Geodynamics: Hot mantle rising
Real-time observation of cation exchange kinetics and dynamics at the muscovite-water interface
Ion exchange at charged mineral-water interfaces is an important geochemical process, but a molecular-level understanding is still required. Here, the authors probe real-time variations of the interfacial ion exchange dynamics at the muscovite-water interface, providing a general picture of adsorbed ion coverage and speciation.Nature Communications 8, 15826
Micro-scale heterogeneity of soil phosphorus depends on soil substrate and depthScientific Reports 7, 3204
Cumulate causes for the low contents of sulfide-loving elements in the continental crust
Earth’s continents are depleted in some economically important elements. Geochemical analysis reveals that some sulfide-loving elements are preferentially delaminated and recycled back into the mantle during subduction.
Evidence for fungal and chemodenitrification based N2O flux from nitrogen impacted coastal sediments
Predicting nitrous oxide emissions (N2O) remains difficult due to the numerous N2O production pathways. Here, the authors use incubations simulating high nitrate inputs to show that, in intertidal sediments, increases in N2O flux are largely mediated by fungal denitrification and/or chemodenitrification.Nature Communications 8, 15595
Biogenic non-crystalline U(IV) revealed as major component in uranium ore deposits
Crystalline uraninite is believed to be the dominant form in uranium deposits. Here, the authors find that non-crystalline U(IV) generated through biologically mediated U(VI) reduction is the predominant U(IV) species in ore deposits, implying that biogenic processes are more important than previously thought.Nature Communications 8, 15538
Uranium deposits made by microbes
Bacteria could have a larger role than previously thought in generating uranium ores.Nature 546
Economic geology: Ocean and oreNature Geoscience 10, 399
Geodynamics: Hot mantle rising
The long-term cooling of Earth's mantle is recorded in the declining temperature and volume of its volcanic outpourings over time. However, analyses of 89-million-year-old lavas from Costa Rica suggest that extremely hot mantle still lurks below.
Petrology: Ancient magma sources revealed
The composition of Earth's oldest crust is uncertain. Comparison of the most ancient mineral grains with more recent analogues suggests that formation of the earliest crust was heavily influenced by re-melting of igneous basement rocks.Nature Geoscience 10, 397–398
Lakes face a dangerously salty future
Salt in some freshwater lakes is approaching levels that threaten ecosystems.Nature 544
To probe a core
Hidden under many kilometres of silicate mantle material, the cores of Earth and other planets are hard to investigate. The Psyche spacecraft, designed to visit a metal body that may be a core stripped of its mantle, could bring a close-up view.Nature Geoscience 10, 241