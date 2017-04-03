Adrenal tumours
Adrenal tumours arise from the cortex or the medulla part of the adrenal gland. Adrenal tumours commonly present because of symptoms from excess secretion of hormones by the tumour. Adrenal tumours can be benign or malignant. Often this distinction is difficult to diagnose and close, long-term follow up is necessary.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
PKA inhibits WNT signalling in adrenal cortex zonation and prevents malignant tumour development
The adrenal cortex undergoes functional zonation to generate an outer zona glomerulosa (ZG) and inner zona fasciculata (ZF), but how this is regulated at a molecular level is unclear. Here, the authors show that ZG differentiation is stimulated by WNT signalling and that PKA blocks WNT signalling to allow ZF differentiation and also prevents WNT-induced cancer development.Nature Communications 7, 12751
Research | | open
Activating mutations in CTNNB1 in aldosterone producing adenomasScientific Reports 6, 19546
Reviews |
Regulation of the adrenocortical stem cell niche: implications for disease
Stem cells have an important role in the embryogenesis and homeostasis of the adrenal gland. Walczak and Hammer discuss the molecular networks that regulate the establishment and maintenance of the stem cell population in the fetal and definitive adrenal glands and how genetic defects that perturb these pathways contribute to the development of adrenal disease.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 11, 14–28
News and Comment
News and Views |
Adrenal gland: New guidelines for adrenal incidentalomas
Adrenal incidentalomas are masses found in the adrenal glands during examination for other indications. New guidelines from the European Society of Endocrinology in collaboration with the European Network for the Study of Adrenal Tumors present evidence-based recommendations for the clinical management of these tumours following their detection in patients.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 561–562
Research Highlights |
Adrenal gland: 'Nonfunctional' adrenal tumours increase diabetes riskNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 625
Research Highlights |
Adrenal gland: The genetics of adrenocortical carcinoma revealedNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 433
Research Highlights |
Adrenal gland: Cancer target of mitotane identifiedNature Reviews Endocrinology 11, 631
Comments and Opinion |
Genetics of adrenal diseases in 2014: Genetics improves understanding of adrenocortical tumours
2014 has seen advances in our understanding of benign and malignant tumours of the adrenal cortex, particularly in Cushing syndrome. Modern genetics has generated a flurry of data. The challenge is to give sense to them; however, the difficulties of collecting the clinical data must not be underestimated.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 11, 77–78
Research Highlights |
Paediatric cancer: Adrenocortical cancer mutations are prognostic for survivalNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 12, 312