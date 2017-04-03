Adrenal tumours

Definition

Adrenal tumours arise from the cortex or the medulla part of the adrenal gland. Adrenal tumours commonly present because of symptoms from excess secretion of hormones by the tumour. Adrenal tumours can be benign or malignant. Often this distinction is difficult to diagnose and close, long-term follow up is necessary.

