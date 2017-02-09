Latest Research and Reviews
The chronic syndromes after previous treatment of pituitary tumours
Despite effective treatments for pituitary tumours, chronic syndromes can occur in patients during long-term follow-up. This Review describes these syndromes, which result from the effects of the initial disease, such as hormonal excess or pituitary insufficiency, and the effects of treatment modalities.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 547–556
mTOR promotes pituitary tumor development through activation of PTTG1Oncogene 36, 979–988
New therapeutic agents for acromegaly
Medical therapies for patients with acromegaly are limited by variable efficacy, associated adverse effects and the need for frequent injections. This Review outlines the need for new therapeutic agents for patients with acromegaly, reviews clinical trial data of investigational agents and considers how these therapies might best be integrated into clinical practice in the future.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 90–98
Common variants at 10p12.31, 10q21.1 and 13q12.13 are associated with sporadic pituitary adenoma
Yao Zhao, Yongyong Shi and colleagues performed a genome-wide association study on sporadic pituitary adenoma in the Han Chinese population. They identify three new susceptibility loci.Nature Genetics 47, 793–797
A C-terminal HSP90 inhibitor restores glucocorticoid sensitivity and relieves a mouse allograft model of Cushing disease
Inhibition of Hsp90 as its C-terminus allows for the mature folding of GR and its full activity, thus ameliorating Cushing symptoms in a mouse model.Nature Medicine 21, 276–280
Pituitary gland: Mortality in Cushing disease
A recent study by Clayton et al. shows that overall mortality is increased for patients with Cushing disease, even in remission, but that mortality is normal if long-term remission is induced by only one pituitary surgery. These findings emphasize the importance of expert pituitary surgery.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 502–503
Pituitary gland: GWAS reveals mutations underlying sporadic pituitary adenomaNature Reviews Endocrinology 11, 446
Genetics: New mutations in Cushing disease identifiedNature Reviews Endocrinology 11, 131
Pituitary gland: New pathways in the pathogenesis of pituitary adenomas
Acromegaly is caused by a growth-hormone-secreting pituitary adenoma. Mutations in the AIP gene predispose patients to young-onset pituitary adenomas that are resistant to somatostatin analogue therapy. Chalal et al. describe a potential mechanism by which AIP modulates responsiveness to somatostatin analogues and identify PLAGL1 as a potential modulator of therapeutic activity.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 8, 572–573