Neuroendocrine cancer

Definition

Neuroendocrine cancer (also known as NETs) is a cancer type that arises from cells of the neuroendocrine system (cells that release hormones in our body). They are classified according to where the primary tumour originated from, and the most common types are gastrointestinal, lung or pancreatic NETs.

Latest Research and Reviews

  Research

    The genomes of 102 primary pancreatic neuroendocrine tumours have been sequenced, revealing mutations in genes with functions such as chromatin remodelling, DNA damage repair, mTOR activation and telomere maintenance, and a greater-than-expected contribution from germ line mutations.

