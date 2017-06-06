Reviews |
Biology and evolution of poorly differentiated neuroendocrine tumors
Rubin and colleagues discuss the origin and evolution of poorly differentiated neuroendocrine tumors, and highlight potential new therapeutic strategies.
Neuroendocrine cancer (also known as NETs) is a cancer type that arises from cells of the neuroendocrine system (cells that release hormones in our body). They are classified according to where the primary tumour originated from, and the most common types are gastrointestinal, lung or pancreatic NETs.
The genomes of 102 primary pancreatic neuroendocrine tumours have been sequenced, revealing mutations in genes with functions such as chromatin remodelling, DNA damage repair, mTOR activation and telomere maintenance, and a greater-than-expected contribution from germ line mutations.
Patients with neuroendocrine tumours are increasingly treated with peptide receptor radionuclide therapy. However, tumour somatostatin receptor expression evaluation cannot accurately predict who will respond to therapy. Additional criteria to identify which patients are most likely to respond and those who will develop radiation-associated sequelae are critical requirements.
In 2016, results of an extensive trial broadened the range of malignancies that can be treated with everolimus to include neuroendocrine tumours (NETs) of the lung and gastrointestinal tract. Furthermore, studies aimed at identifying biomarkers with increased specificity, and at better defining high-grade NETs have enabled substantial progress towards delivering effective targeted treatments to patients with NETs.
