Disease model

Cellular interplay via cytokine hierarchy causes pathological cardiac hypertrophy in RAF1-mutant Noonan syndrome
The human congenital disorder Noonan Syndrome (NS) is caused by germ-line mutations that hyperactivate the RAS/ERK signalling pathway, and can feature pathologic cardiac enlargement. Here, the authors find that a complex cellular and molecular interplay involving a cytokine hierarchy underlies cardiac hypertrophy caused by a NS-associated Raf allele.Nature Communications 8, 15518
The potential of organoids in urological cancer research
3D organoids are valuable tools for increasing understanding of disease biology. In this Review, the authors describe how successful application of organoids into urological cancer research can further our understanding of these diseases and provide preclinical cancer models to aid precision medicine.
A mouse recapitulating APOL1-associated kidney disease
In a recent study, researchers generated a mouse model expressing variant APOL1 that recapitulates human kidney disease. Variant APOL1 leads to caspase-1-dependent pyroptosis, which opens the door for the development of new druggable targets to treat APOL1-mediated kidney disease.Nature Medicine 23, 411–412
Adipose tissue: New route to functional human beige adipocytesNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 251
Neurodegenerative disease: Repeating mistakesNature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 335
Genetic Engineering: A CORRECT step forward in disease modellingNature Reviews Genetics 17, 316
Patient iPSCs: a new discovery tool for Smith-Lemli-Opitz syndrome
A new study with patient stem cell–based modeling of Smith-Lemli-Opitz syndrome (SLOS) shows that the accumulation of a specific cholesterol precursor dysregulates the Wnt/b-catenin pathway, which in turn leads to precocious neural differentiation.Nature Medicine 22, 343–344
Raising the standards of stem cell line quality
Yaffe and colleagues discuss the issues surrounding the authentication and quality of induced pluripotent stem cells.Nature Cell Biology 18, 236–237