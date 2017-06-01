Clinical trials
A clinical trial involves the study of the safety, efficacy and/or dosage regimen of a therapeutic intervention (such as a drug) in humans selected according to predetermined criteria of eligibility (such as a defined severity of a specific disease), who are observed for predefined evidence of favourable and unfavourable effects.
Dementia: Multimodal dementia prevention — does trial design mask efficacy?Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 322–323
Pharmacotherapy: Biosimilar switching — “To set a form upon desired change”
The highly anticipated NOR-SWITCH trial results provide valuable information for patients and physicians concerned about the effects of switching between a biologic agent and a biosimilar product. However, the possibility of frequent switches, potentially involving more than one biosimilar, raises more questions.
Search for liquid biopsy grail points the way to drug discovery and development gems
An emerging technology for early cancer diagnosis could lead to innovative clinical trial strategies, novel drug combinations and new drug targets.Nature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 373–374
Pain: Chondroitin sulfate is superior to hyaluronic acid
Zeroing in on neurodegenerative α-synuclein
In the search for the first disease-modifying therapy for Parkinson disease, drug developers are advancing α-synuclein-targeted agents into proof-of-concept clinical trials.Nature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 371–373