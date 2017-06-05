Phase II trials
Phase II trials are conducted to provide evidence of the effectiveness of a therapeutic intervention in patients and to determine the optimal treatment regimen (for example, dosing schedule) for investigation in Phase III trials, and also provide further information on safety. They typically involve 100-300 patients with the disease intended to be treated by the intervention.
Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Thyroid disease: Potential new therapy for ophthalmopathy
News and Views |
Kidney cancer: Intermittent sunitinib is an effective renal carcinoma treatment
Intermittent sunitinib treatment is a feasible first-line approach in patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC), providing a median progression-free survival duration of 37.6 months. Cyclic re-introduction of sunitinib after a treatment break might increase the duration of a response owing to resistance to tyrosine kinase inhibitors being largely dependent on reversible changes in gene expression. Biomarkers are needed to enable selection of the best candidates for intermittent treatment.Nature Reviews Urology 14, 264–266
Research Highlights |
Urological cancer: Atezolizumab: an alternative to cisplatin?Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 139
Research Highlights |
Bladder cancer: Atezolizumab: an alternative to cisplatin?Nature Reviews Urology 14, 67
Research Highlights |
Prostate cancer: Focal laser ablation improves short-term outcomesNature Reviews Urology 13, 563
Research Highlights |
Vasculitis syndromes: Tocilizumab safe and effective for PMRNature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 374