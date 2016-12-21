Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain the best experience, we recommend you use a more up to date browser (or turn off compatibility mode in Internet Explorer).
In the meantime, to ensure continued support, we are displaying the site without styles and JavaScript.
An adaptive clinical trial is designed to allow modifications after its initiation without undermining its statistical validity and integrity. Adaptive clinical trials based on Bayesian statistical methods are common.