Biostatistics
Biostatistics is the application of statistical methods in studies in biology, and encompasses the design of experiments, the collection of data from them, and the analysis and interpretation of data. The data come from a wide range of sources, including genomic studies, experiments with cells and organisms, and clinical trials.
Latest Research and Reviews
Sham Electroacupuncture Methods in Randomized Controlled TrialsScientific Reports 7, 40837
Analysis of longitudinal data from animals with missing values using SPSS
This protocol provides an easy-to-use, click-by-click guide for the analysis of longitudinal data from animals in SPSS. The authors use the MIXED procedure to deal with instances in which data are missing, by fitting linear models with general error covariance structures.Nature Protocols 11, 1112–1129
The statistical properties of gene-set analysis
This Analysis provides a statistical evaluation of the core structure inherent to all gene-set analyses. The authors examine current implementations in available tools and show which factors affect valid and successful detection of gene sets.Nature Reviews Genetics 17, 353–364
Optimized design and analysis of preclinical intervention studies in vivoScientific Reports 6, 30723
News and Comment
Clinical trials: Does significance indicate clinical benefit?
Clinical trials: Subgroup analyses in randomized trials—more rigour needed
An analysis of reports from phase III trials (published between 2011 and 2013) investigating patients with solid tumours found widespread failings in both the conduct and reporting of subgroup analyses. Readers might well be misled by such analyses. Editors should, therefore, implement policies to reduce the risk of publishing misleading results.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 12, 506–507
Can we measure long-term treatment effects in multiple sclerosis?
The short-term safety and efficacy of IFN-β in patients with multiple sclerosis are well established, but less is known about this drug when taken over years and decades. Sormani and Bruzzi discuss the difficulties associated with designing studies of the long-term treatment effects of IFN-β. They then present techniques that have been employed to minimize potential sources of bias. The authors conclude that long-term use of IFN-β reduces clinical progression, but important questions relating to mortality warrant further investigation.Nature Reviews Neurology 11, 176–182
The promise of futility trials in neurological diseases
The randomized controlled trial represents the gold standard in clinical trial design, but large phase III studies are difficult and expensive to conduct in neurological diseases. In this Perspectives article, Koch and colleagues argue that the futility trial, a phase II design first developed in the oncology field, should be used more widely by neurologists. The authors describe how futility trials could be employed in Parkinson disease, stroke, multiple sclerosis and other conditions.Nature Reviews Neurology 11, 300–305
Drug discoverers chart path to tackling data irreproducibility
Researchers from across the biomedical research community met in October to discuss solutions to the 'irreproducibility epidemic', which has been re-emphasized by new data from Novartis and Sigma-Aldrich.Nature Reviews Drug Discovery 13, 875–876
Clinical trials must cope better with multiplicity
Clinical trials typically address more than one question. But in attempting to protect against misleading results that are due to chance when multiple interrelated tests are run simultaneously, researchers sometimes apply overly strict statistical devices that mask true effects. They should give more consideration to choosing the type of statistical analysis that fits best.Nature Medicine 18, 1607