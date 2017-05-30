Chronic kidney disease
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is defined as a progressive loss of renal function that lasts for more than 3 months, and is classified according to the degree of kidney damage – measured by the level of proteinuria – and the decline in glomerular filtration rate. The most severe form is end-stage renal disease.
Alteration of the gut microbiota in Chinese population with chronic kidney diseaseScientific Reports 7, 2871
Reducing the costs of chronic kidney disease while delivering quality health care: a call to action
The treatment of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD) is associated with immense societal costs, with particularly high expenditure for renal replacement therapy. This Review addresses the economic aspects of CKD and ESRD with a focus on approaches to prevent the conditions that contribute to CKD and its progression.
Immunology: ACE in neutrophil antibacterial defence
Basic research: PHD inhibitors miss their mark
Public health: Public investment in childhood health: worth the cost
A new study of mortality of children on renal replacement therapy in 32 European countries demonstrates that 67% of the variance between countries can be explained by disparities in public health expenditure. Investment in health care is critical and has demonstrable benefits for the most vulnerable populations.
Vasculitis: A CLEAR argument for targeting complement in ANCA vasculitis
Mechanistic studies have implicated the alternative complement pathway, specifically C5a receptor activation, in the pathogenesis of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis. Results from a phase 2 trial suggest that C5a receptor blockade could enable the reduced use or complete withdrawal of steroids from induction protocols.
Cardiovascular disease: Coronary artery calcification predicts risk of CVD in patients with CKD
A recent study reports that coronary artery calcification (CAC) predicts the risk of heart failure, myocardial infarction and stroke in patients with moderate chronic kidney disease (CKD). This finding suggests that even in CKD, CAC is a marker of cardiovascular risk rather than a benign indicator of vessel healing and stability.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 324–326
Hypertension: Hypertension in pregnancy: a risk factor for the whole family?
Hypertension in pregnancy is a known risk factor for increased cardiovascular risk for both the mother and her offspring. New findings suggest the offspring of normotensive pregnancies should also be considered at risk of high blood pressure if their mother has had hypertension in other pregnancies.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 326–327