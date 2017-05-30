Chronic kidney disease

Definition

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is defined as a progressive loss of renal function that lasts for more than 3 months, and is classified according to the degree of kidney damage – measured by the level of proteinuria – and the decline in glomerular filtration rate. The most severe form is end-stage renal disease.

Featured

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment