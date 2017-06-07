End-stage renal disease

Definition

End-stage renal disease (ESRD) is defined as severe irreversible kidney damage, measured by the level of proteinuria and a reduction in the glomerular filtration rate to ˂15 ml/min/1.73 m2, that prevents the kidneys from working at a level required for day-to-day life. Affected patients require dialysis or a kidney transplant.

