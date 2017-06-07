End-stage renal disease
End-stage renal disease (ESRD) is defined as severe irreversible kidney damage, measured by the level of proteinuria and a reduction in the glomerular filtration rate to ˂15 ml/min/1.73 m2, that prevents the kidneys from working at a level required for day-to-day life. Affected patients require dialysis or a kidney transplant.
Reducing the costs of chronic kidney disease while delivering quality health care: a call to action
The treatment of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD) is associated with immense societal costs, with particularly high expenditure for renal replacement therapy. This Review addresses the economic aspects of CKD and ESRD with a focus on approaches to prevent the conditions that contribute to CKD and its progression.
Renal transplantation in 2016: Novel approaches to improve recipient and allograft outcomes
Kidney transplantation was the focus of numerous publications in 2016. Key studies demonstrated a survival advantage of HLA-incompatible kidney transplantation and suggested that novel approaches such as co-stimulation blockade using belatacept and treatment of antibody-mediated rejection using a C1 esterase inhibitor might prove to be future game changers.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 73–74
