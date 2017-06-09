Central nervous system

Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Vaccine-based immunotherapeutic approaches to gliomas and beyond
This Review presents an overview of vaccine-based immunotherapies for human glioma. Although efficacy remains unproven for the vaccines in clinical development, Weller and colleagues highlight promising strategies for antagonizing glioma-associated immunosuppression and boosting immune responses in vaccinated patients. Ultimately, such approaches might help to control the growth of human gliomas.Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 363–374
Reviews |
Traumatic spinal cord injury
Spinal cord injury (SCI) can be divided into traumatic and non-traumatic aetiologies. This Primer focuses on traumatic SCI, which is caused by an external physical impact to the spinal cord and can lead to permanent, severe neurological deficits.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 3, 17018
Research |
Identification of spinal circuits involved in touch-evoked dynamic mechanical pain
Touch-evoked dynamic mechanical pain is one of most bothersome and prevalent symptoms in chronic pain patients. Here the authors have genetically identified a population of spinal excitatory neurons that contribute to this form of pain. These cells process information from low-threshold Aβ mechanoreceptors and are part of a morphine-resistant pathway.Nature Neuroscience 20, 804–814
News and Comment
News |
Neuroscientists rethink how the brain recognizes faces
Brain cells in monkeys are tuned to react to specific combinations of features, rather than to a whole face.
News |
Trials of embryonic stem cells to launch in China
Studies to treat vision loss and Parkinson’s disease are the first to proceed under new regulations.
Research Highlights |
Force sensing in cytokinesisNature Cell Biology 19, 600
News |
Cells that trim brain connections are linked to autism
A difference in brain biology between the sexes might render males most vulnerable to autism.
News and Views |
PCOS: Animal models for PCOS — not the real thing
Although animal models have been used to understand the aetiologies of polycystic ovary syndrome, these models are possibly not the best tool to study the underlying causes of this syndrome, as the disorder is uniquely human and does not occur naturally in animals. A recent study illustrates this point.
News and Views |
Human development: Advances in mini-brain technology
Two studies integrate cutting-edge techniques to grow and analyse 3D cultured tissues that resemble human brain structures, enabling examination of how brain regions interact and neurons mature. See Articles p.48 & p.54Nature 545, 39–40