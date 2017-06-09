Latest Research and Reviews
Vaccine-based immunotherapeutic approaches to gliomas and beyond
This Review presents an overview of vaccine-based immunotherapies for human glioma. Although efficacy remains unproven for the vaccines in clinical development, Weller and colleagues highlight promising strategies for antagonizing glioma-associated immunosuppression and boosting immune responses in vaccinated patients. Ultimately, such approaches might help to control the growth of human gliomas.Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 363–374
NMDA receptors: linking physiological output to biophysical operation
Kinetic models of NMDA receptor activation derived from single-molecule observations explain the biologically salient features of the excitatory current as a dynamic sequence of quasi-stable receptor states. In this Review, Iacobucci and Popescu discuss how these models will help to match emerging atomic structures with biologically important functional states.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 236–249
Neuroscientists rethink how the brain recognizes faces
Brain cells in monkeys are tuned to react to specific combinations of features, rather than to a whole face.
Trials of embryonic stem cells to launch in China
Studies to treat vision loss and Parkinson’s disease are the first to proceed under new regulations.
Force sensing in cytokinesisNature Cell Biology 19, 600
Cells that trim brain connections are linked to autism
A difference in brain biology between the sexes might render males most vulnerable to autism.
Human development: Advances in mini-brain technology
Two studies integrate cutting-edge techniques to grow and analyse 3D cultured tissues that resemble human brain structures, enabling examination of how brain regions interact and neurons mature. See Articles p.48 & p.54Nature 545, 39–40
Party drug’s power to fight depression puzzles scientists
Ketamine can ease depression in hours, but researchers might have misjudged how it works.