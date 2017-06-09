Biophysical methods
Biophysical methods are techniques to study the structure, properties, dynamics or function of biomolecules at an atomic or molecular level. They encompass a range of techniques including microscopy, spectroscopy, electrophysiology, single-molecule methods and molecular modelling.
Latest Research and Reviews
Vector assembly of colloids on monolayer substrates
Precise assembly of undecorated colloids demands a clever approach. Here, the authors draw unlikely inspiration from vector graphics to direct colloids into 2D structures, pinning the ends and corners of assembled patterns with optical tweezers and manipulating the segments like vectors.Nature Communications 8, 15778
Targeted Patching and Dendritic Ca2+ Imaging in Nonhuman Primate Brain in vivoScientific Reports 7, 2874
Dynamic chromatin technologies: from individual molecules to epigenomic regulation in cells
A full understanding of chromatin in diverse cellular processes requires the consideration of its dynamics, but most standard chromatin assays provide only a static snapshot. This Review describes various emerging methods for probing chromatin dynamics across a wide range of temporal and spatial scales, and discusses the resulting biological insights.
News and Comment
Cell mechanics: The benefits of getting high
Standard rheology tells us how a cell responds to deformation. But ramping up the frequency reveals more about its internal dynamics and morphology, mapping a route to improved drug treatments — and possible insight into the malignancy of cancers.
Bioelectronic devices: Long-lived recordings
A silicon dioxide passivation layer dramatically lengthens the operational lifetime of flexible electronic arrays for cardiac electrophysiology.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0048