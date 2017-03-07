Research | | open
Magnetic tweezers
Magnetic tweezers are devices used for studying mechanical properties of single molecules, such as force and torque. A single molecule is tethered to a surface at one end and attached to a magnetic bead at the other; the bead is manipulated via external magnets.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 43285
Research |
Gold rotor bead tracking for high-speed measurements of DNA twist, torque and extension
Single-molecule structural transitions involving DNA twisting can be measured with substantially greater spatiotemporal resolution than previously possible with a gold rotor bead tracking (AuRBT) method. This approach uses magnetic tweezers and evanescent darkfield microscopy to track a gold nanoparticle probe attached to a DNA molecule.Nature Methods 11, 456–462
Research |
Camera-based three-dimensional real-time particle tracking at kHz rates and Ångström accuracy
Particle tracking with ultra-high resolution in optical and magnetic tweezers has so far relied on laser detection through photodiodes. Here, Huhle et al. demonstrate three-dimensional particle tracking with Ångström accuracy and real-time GPU-accelerated data processing at kHz rates using camera-based imaging.Nature Communications 6, 5885
Research |
Magnetic torque tweezers: measuring torsional stiffness in DNA and RecA-DNA filaments
Magnetic torque tweezers are used to directly measure the torsional stiffness of single molecules of bare DNA and RecA filaments.Nature Methods 7, 977–980
Research | | open
Mechanosensing of DNA bending in a single specific protein-DNA complexScientific Reports 3, 3508
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Signal transduction: Miniature magnetic force probes
Magnetoplasmonic nanoparticles can manipulate cell surface receptors with single-molecule precision to clarify the effects of force application and receptor clustering.Nature Methods 13, 544–545
News and Views |
Magnetic sequencing
Single-molecule DNA sequencing takes an important step in a surprising new direction with a sequence-detection method based on magnetic tweezers.Nature Methods 9, 339–341
News |
Freely orbiting magnetic tweezersNature Methods 8, 791