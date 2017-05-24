Research | | open
Atomic force microscopy
Atomic force microscopy (AFM), a form of scanning probe microscopy, is a technique where a cantilever with a sharp tip is systematically scanned across a sample (biological or material) surface to produce a nanometre-resolution topographic map. AFM can also be used to measure forces between the tip and sample.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 2344
High-frequency microrheology reveals cytoskeleton dynamics in living cells
Microrheology of cells suggests that the dynamics of single filaments in the cytoskeleton dominate at high frequencies. This response can be used to detect differences between cell types and states — including benign and malignant cancer cells.
Nanoscale movements of cellulose microfibrils in primary cell walls
Plant cell growth requires cell wall extension. Here, the nanoscale movement of cellulose microfibrils in onion primary cell wall is imaged by atomic force microscopy and compared under mechanical extension versus enzymatic loosening.Nature Plants 3, 17056
Electronegativity determination of individual surface atoms by atomic force microscopy
Electronegativity is a fundamental concept in chemistry; however it is an elusive quantity to evaluate experimentally. Here, the authors estimate the Pauling electronegativity of individual atoms on a surface via atomic force microscopy using a variety of chemically reactive tips.Nature Communications 8, 15155
Tuning crystallization pathways through sequence engineering of biomimetic polymers
AFM measurements of peptoids assembling into sheets and networks show that the crystallization mechanism is determined by the molecular structure, where the addition of a hydrophobic segment alters the crystal formation process into a two-step pathway.
Cell mechanics: The benefits of getting high
Standard rheology tells us how a cell responds to deformation. But ramping up the frequency reveals more about its internal dynamics and morphology, mapping a route to improved drug treatments — and possible insight into the malignancy of cancers.
Single virus force spectroscopy: The ties that bind
A new technology enables high-resolution force mapping between a single virus and its target cell while simultaneously imaging live cell fluorescence.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 102–103
Lithium-ion batteries: Silicon islands under strainNature Reviews Materials 1, 16077
Atomic force microscopy: Setting standards
Anniversary issues
March and April of this year mark the anniversary of a number of key discoveries in the history of nanotechnology.Nature Nanotechnology 11, 305