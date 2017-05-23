Antibacterial drug resistance

Antibacterial drug resistance is the process that bacteria use to tolerate and overcome the effects of antibiotic drugs. Resistance can arise through mutations or can be acquired from other bacteria through plasmids.

    Many bacteria can infect and persist inside their hosts for long periods of time. In this Review, Fisher, Gollan and Helaine discuss recent developments in our understanding of bacterial persisters and their potential implications for the treatment of persistent infections.

    • Robert A. Fisher
    • , Bridget Gollan
    •  & Sophie Helaine
    Nature Reviews Microbiology

    The mechanisms of action of the antibacterial metalloid tellurite are unclear. Here, the authors show that tellurite induces an accumulation of hydroxyl radical and intermediates of heme biosynthesis in E. coli, and that the heme precursor 5-aminolevulinic acid potentiates tellurite toxicity.

    • Eduardo H. Morales
    • , Camilo A. Pinto
    • , Roberto Luraschi
    • , Claudia M. Muñoz-Villagrán
    • , Fabián A. Cornejo
    • , Scott W. Simpkins
    • , Justin Nelson
    • , Felipe A. Arenas
    • , Jeff S. Piotrowski
    • , Chad L. Myers
    • , Hirotada Mori
    •  & Claudio C. Vásquez
    Nature Communications 8, 15320

    Timely and accurate identification and determination of the antimicrobial susceptibility of uropathogens is central to the management of UTIs and antimicrobial stewardship. In this Review, Davenport and colleagues discuss emerging technologies including biosensors, microfluidics, and other integrated platforms that could improve UTI diagnosis and treatment choice.

    • Michael Davenport
    • , Kathleen E. Mach
    • , Linda M. Dairiki Shortliffe
    • , Niaz Banaei
    • , Tza-Huei Wang
    •  & Joseph C. Liao
    Nature Reviews Urology 14, 296–310

    Gonorrhoea and Mycoplasma genitalium infections are evolving to be exceedingly difficult to treat or untreatable. Unemo and Jensen provide an overview and discussion of prevalence data, diagnostics, current treatment recommendations and potential future therapies of these infections, highlighting priorities to retain their treatability.

    • Magnus Unemo
    •  & Jorgen S. Jensen
    Nature Reviews Urology 14, 139–152

    Tuberculosis (TB) is an airborne infectious disease with high morbidity and mortality rates, especially in low-income countries. Advances in diagnosis and treatment have been made, but new vaccines and drugs are needed to achieve the goal of the End TB Strategy by 2035.

    • Madhukar Pai
    • , Marcel A. Behr
    • , David Dowdy
    • , Keertan Dheda
    • , Maziar Divangahi
    • , Catharina C. Boehme
    • , Ann Ginsberg
    • , Soumya Swaminathan
    • , Melvin Spigelman
    • , Haileyesus Getahun
    • , Dick Menzies
    •  & Mario Raviglione
    Nature Reviews Disease Primers 2, 16076

    The structure of a bacterial ribosome–RelA complex reveals that RelA, a protein recruited to the ribosome in the case of scarce amino acids, binds in a different location to translation factors, and that this binding event suppresses auto-inhibition to activate synthesis of the (p)ppGpp secondary messenger, thus initiating stringent control.

    • Alan Brown
    • , Israel S. Fernández
    • , Yuliya Gordiyenko
    •  & V. Ramakrishnan
    Nature 534, 277–280
