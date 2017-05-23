Antibacterial drug resistance

Featured
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Persistent bacterial infections and persister cells
Many bacteria can infect and persist inside their hosts for long periods of time. In this Review, Fisher, Gollan and Helaine discuss recent developments in our understanding of bacterial persisters and their potential implications for the treatment of persistent infections.
Research | | open
Accumulation of heme biosynthetic intermediates contributes to the antibacterial action of the metalloid tellurite
The mechanisms of action of the antibacterial metalloid tellurite are unclear. Here, the authors show that tellurite induces an accumulation of hydroxyl radical and intermediates of heme biosynthesis in E. coli, and that the heme precursor 5-aminolevulinic acid potentiates tellurite toxicity.Nature Communications 8, 15320
Reviews |
New and developing diagnostic technologies for urinary tract infections
Timely and accurate identification and determination of the antimicrobial susceptibility of uropathogens is central to the management of UTIs and antimicrobial stewardship. In this Review, Davenport and colleagues discuss emerging technologies including biosensors, microfluidics, and other integrated platforms that could improve UTI diagnosis and treatment choice.Nature Reviews Urology 14, 296–310
Reviews |
Antimicrobial-resistant sexually transmitted infections: gonorrhoea and Mycoplasma genitalium
Gonorrhoea and Mycoplasma genitalium infections are evolving to be exceedingly difficult to treat or untreatable. Unemo and Jensen provide an overview and discussion of prevalence data, diagnostics, current treatment recommendations and potential future therapies of these infections, highlighting priorities to retain their treatability.Nature Reviews Urology 14, 139–152
Reviews |
Tuberculosis
Tuberculosis (TB) is an airborne infectious disease with high morbidity and mortality rates, especially in low-income countries. Advances in diagnosis and treatment have been made, but new vaccines and drugs are needed to achieve the goal of the End TB Strategy by 2035.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 2, 16076
Research |
Ribosome-dependent activation of stringent control
The structure of a bacterial ribosome–RelA complex reveals that RelA, a protein recruited to the ribosome in the case of scarce amino acids, binds in a different location to translation factors, and that this binding event suppresses auto-inhibition to activate synthesis of the (p)ppGpp secondary messenger, thus initiating stringent control.Nature 534, 277–280
News and Comment
News and Views |
Sepsis: Prophylactic antibiotic for prostate biopsy: the carbapenem gamble
Sepsis is an infrequent but serious adverse risk of transrectal ultrasonography-guided prostate biopsy. A new study evaluated whether the use of single-dose ertapenem, a broad-spectrum antibiotic, resulted in increased carbapenem resistance following biopsy. However, physicians need to carefully consider the risks of antibiotic resistance when balancing the benefit of broad-spectrum antibiosis against a 1% risk of sepsis.
Research Highlights |
Anti-Bacterials: Out-SMARting drug resistanceNature Chemical Biology 13, 451
Research Highlights |
Bacterial physiology: Persisters running out of energy
This study shows that ATP depletion lowers the antibiotic target activity and thus functions as a general mechanism for the formation of persisters.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 194
Research Highlights |
Infection: Siderophore-based vaccine protects against E. coli infectionNature Reviews Urology 14, 67
Research Highlights |
Antimicrobials: The central role of lipids in daptomycin actionNature Reviews Microbiology 14, 729
Research Highlights |
Antimicrobials: Putting antibiotic action into context
This study reveals that ribosomal antibiotics function in a context-specific manner, dependent on the penultimate amino acid in the nascent chain and the amino acid in the P-site of the peptidyl transferase center.Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 725