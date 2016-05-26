Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Endocannabinoids — at the crossroads between the gut microbiota and host metabolism
Here, Patrice Cani and colleagues discuss interactions between gut microorganisms, the endocannabinoid system and host metabolism, in the context of both physiology and pathophysiology. The authors highlight the importance of gut barrier function by discussing the role of specific factors involved in intestinal permeability and their role in the gut microbiota–endocannabinoid system axis. The therapeutic potential of targeting the endocannabinoid system to treat cardiometabolic disorders and intestinal inflammation is also discussed.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 133–143
Research |
Dysbiotic bacteria translocate in progressive SIV infectionMucosal Immunology 8, 1009–1020
Reviews |
Termination and antitermination: RNA polymerase runs a stop sign
Termination is an important way of regulating transcription and requires stringent control. Here, Santangelo and Artsimovitch discuss the different mechanisms of antitermination in bacteria and phages.Nature Reviews Microbiology 9, 319–329
Research |
Mesenteric fat—control site for bacterial translocation in colitis?Mucosal Immunology 5, 580–591
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Bacterial physiology: Shuttling lipids across bacterial membranes
Two recent studies provide novel mechanistic and structural insights into lipid and lipoprotein transport between the inner and outer bacterial membranes, across the periplasmic space.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 319
Research Highlights |
Bacterial pathogenesis: Rickettsia releases the tension
This study shows that the bacterial effector Sca4 promotes intercellular spread of the obligate intracellular pathogen Rickettsia parkeri by disrupting the transmission of intercellular tension at cell–cell adherence junctions.Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 728–729
Research Highlights |
Crohn's disease: Impaired bacterial clearance in IBD
Research Highlights |
Intestinal tract: Gut endothelial cells — another line of defence
Research Highlights |
NASH: CX3CR1—a direct line to gut–liver crosstalk?
Research Highlights |
Tumour microenvironment: Bacterial balance affects cancer treatment
Two new studies in mice have shown that disrupting the microbial balance in the gut through the use of antibiotics can affect the response to cancer therapy.Nature Reviews Cancer 14, 10–11