Ultracold gases
Ultracold gases are ensembles of atoms held at a temperature near absolute zero. Such systems enable the creation of exotic phenomena such as Bose–Einstein condensation. Ultracold gases are also useful simulating condensed-matter systems because their tunability opens the door to effects that are otherwise difficult to observe.
Parity-time-symmetric quantum critical phenomena
Parity-time (PT) symmetry has been mainly studied in optical and weakly interacting open quantum systems without many-body correlations. Here the authors show that in a strongly correlated many-body system the interplay between correlations and PT symmetry leads to the emergence of new critical phenomena.Nature Communications 8, 15791
Measuring finite-range phase coherence in an optical lattice using Talbot interferometry
Quantum gas experiments are useful to study non-equilibrium many-body dynamics. Here, the authors demonstrate how the Talbot effect can be used to measure the spreading of phase coherence of ultracold atoms in an optical lattice.Nature Communications 8, 15601
Quantum test of the equivalence principle for atoms in coherent superposition of internal energy states
Atom interferometers can be used in precision measurements and to test the fundamental laws of physics. Here the authors test the weak equivalence principle in the quantum regime with high sensitivity using a Bragg atom interferometer with rubidium atoms in their hyperfine states.Nature Communications 8, 15529
A cold-atom Fermi–Hubbard antiferromagnet
An antiferromagnet with a correlation length that encompasses the whole system is created with the aid of quantum gas microscopy of cold atoms in an optical lattice.Nature 545, 462–466
Measuring out-of-time-order correlations and multiple quantum spectra in a trapped-ion quantum magnet
Characterizing the correlations of quantum many-body systems is known to be hard, but there are ways around: for example, a new method for measuring out-of-time correlations demonstrated in a Penning trap quantum simulator with over 100 ions.
Tunable Polarons in Bose-Einstein CondensatesScientific Reports 7, 2361
Ultracold gases: Search for the seedNature Physics 13, 529
Quantum simulation: Probing information scrambling
Quantum information encoded in one of many interacting particles quickly becomes scrambled. A set of tools for tracking this process is on its way.
Quantum gases: Cold-atom assemblers
Ultracold atoms: Bound together
Quantum hydrodynamics: Acoustic Hawking radiation
A milestone for quantum hydrodynamics may have been reached, with experiments on a black hole-like event horizon for sound waves providing strong evidence for a sonic analogue of Hawking radiation.Nature Physics 12, 897–898
Topological phases: Impurities for sensorsNature Physics 12, 631