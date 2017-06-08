Atomic and molecular collision processes
Atomic and molecular collision processes are the physical interactions of atoms and molecules when they are brought into close contact with each other and with electrons, protons, neutrons or ions. This includes energy-conserving elastic scattering and inelastic scattering. Such collisions are an important probe of the structure and properties of matter.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Experimental discrimination of ion stopping models near the Bragg peak in highly ionized matter
The energy loss of ions in plasma is a challenging issue in inertial confinement fusion and many theoretical models exist on ion-stopping power. Here, the authors use laser-generated plasma probed by accelerator-produced ions in experiments to discriminate various ion stopping models near the Bragg peak.Nature Communications 8, 15693
Research |
Testing universality of Efimov physics across broad and narrow Feshbach resonances
The emergence of Efimov states in ultracold atomic systems is expected to have a universal behaviour, but a new experimental study defies this expectation, reporting a clear deviation around a narrow Feshbach resonance.
Research |
Controlled state-to-state atom-exchange reaction in an ultracold atom–dimer mixture
Products from ultracold atom–dimer exothermic reactions can be directly observed by controlling the energy released during the process, bringing the study of chemical dynamics to the quantum level.
Research | | open
Inelastic collisions of ultracold triplet Rb2 molecules in the rovibrational ground state
Investigating the collisional behaviour of molecules on the quantum level is the key in understanding and controlling chemical reactions. Here the authors measure inelastic collision rates for ultracold Rb2 dimers in precisely defined quantum states and show that the rates can be tuned via external parameters.Nature Communications 8, 14854
Reviews |
New frontiers for quantum gases of polar molecules
Recent progress in engineering quantum gases of polar molecules brings closer their application in fundamental tests, ultracold chemistry and the study of new quantum phases of matter.Nature Physics 13, 13–20
News and Comment
News and Views |
Cold molecular collisions: Same object, different symmetry
Cold collisions between hydrogen molecules and helium atoms reveal how the change from spherical to non-spherical symmetry creates a quantum scattering resonance.
News and Views |
Ten years of Nature Physics: Bound to be universal?
Three papers published in Nature Physics in 2009 revealed the intriguing three- and four-body bound states arising from the predictions by Vitaly Efimov nearly half a century ago. But some of these findings continue to puzzle the few-body physics community.Nature Physics 11, 449–451
Research Highlights |
How to relaxNature Physics 10, 408
News and Views |
Atomic solitons: These crashing waves
Solitons in attractive Bose–Einstein condensates are mesoscopic quantum objects that may prove useful as tools for precision measurement. A new experiment shows that collisions of matter-wave bright solitons depend crucially on their relative phase.Nature Physics 10, 902–903
News and Views |
Ultracold atoms: Cool ion chemistry
Hybrid traps for laser-cooled ions and neutral atoms make excellent cold-chemistry laboratories. Experiments now show that engineering quantum states can provide additional control for accessing and manipulating chemical reaction rates.Nature Physics 8, 642–643
News and Views |
Molecular physics: Ultracold ménage à trois
One of the fundamental problems in few-body physics is the formation of diatomic molecules in three-atom collisions. An experimental technique now explores the resulting distribution of molecular quantum states in an ultracold gas.Nature Physics 9, 461–462