Acute coronary syndromes are sudden episodes of reduced or no blood flow and therefore oxygen delivery to part of the heart, usually as a result of narrowing or blockage of an artery. The lack of oxygenation of the heart muscle, known as myocardial ischaemia, results in death of heart tissue.
Activated cardiac fibroblasts in adult hearts participate in the healing response after acute myocardial infarction and during chronic disease states. In this Review, Tallquist and Molkentin discuss insights gained from the use of genetically engineered mice that allow a systematic evaluation of fibroblast identity, origins, and response during cardiac disease and ventricular remodelling.
Acute coronary syndromes: Risk of acute MI with NSAID use
Antiplatelet therapy: New score for predicting bleeding risk after DAPT
The investigators of PRECISE-DAPT devised a five-item score to predict out-of-hospital bleeding risk in patients treated with dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT) after coronary stenting. In patients at high risk of bleeding treated with prolonged DAPT, significantly more bleeding events were observed, with no reduction in ischaemic events.Nature Reviews Cardiology 14, 321–322
Genetics: ANGPTL3 deficiency protects from CADNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 316
Acute coronary syndromes: Complete revascularization for STEMINature Reviews Cardiology 14, 254–255
Acute coronary syndromes: Similar bleeding risks with low-dose rivaroxaban versus aspirinNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 252–253