Unstable angina
Unstable angina is unexpected chest pain or discomfort that occurs at rest, or is more frequent, more severe, or more prolonged than angina experienced previously. This condition results from impaired blood flow through the blood vessels in the heart muscle, and is considered to be an acute coronary syndrome.
Switching P2Y12-receptor inhibitors in patients with coronary artery disease
Antiplatelet therapy with oral P2Y12-receptor inhibitors (clopidogrel, prasugrel, and ticagrelor) is widely used in patients with acute coronary syndrome and those undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention. However, patients often need to switch between these drugs for a variety of clinical reasons. In this Review, Rollini et al. summarize the practical considerations when switching therapies, including discussion of the new intravenous P2Y12-receptor inhibitor cangrelor.Nature Reviews Cardiology 13, 11–27
Treatment of refractory angina in patients not suitable for revascularization
Patients with chronic coronary artery disease can develop angina that is refractory to standard medical treatment. Henry and colleagues review the novel treatment strategies being developed for those individuals who are not suitable candidates for traditional revascularization, including pharmacological metabolic modulation, therapeutic angiogenesis, neuromodulation, and other invasive and noninvasive techniques.Nature Reviews Cardiology 11, 78–95
Imaging: Effect of CT coronary angiography on the diagnosis and outcomes of patients with CADNature Reviews Cardiology 12, 258
Coronary artery disease: Variation in ischaemic heart disease between EU countries
Ischaemic heart disease (IHD) causes a large number of deaths in the European Union, but a new study reveals important inequalities in IHD mortality between countries. Surveillance systems might help to identify these differences and define tailored treatment strategies, so that the burden of IHD can be reduced across Europe.Nature Reviews Cardiology 10, 555–556
Heart failure: Acute ischemic events in HF—should we include sudden death?
Over the past decade, the use of β-blockers has transformed the management and prognosis of patients with heart failure (HF). A post hoc analysis of the SENIORS study now raises questions about the validity of a composite 'ischemic' end point that includes sudden death in trials of β-blocker therapy for patients with HF.Nature Reviews Cardiology 8, 192–193