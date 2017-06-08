Myocardial infarction

Definition

Myocardial infarction  or 'heart attack'  is a type of acute coronary syndrome in which sudden blockage of a coronary artery, and subsequent myocardial ischaemia, results in damage to the surrounding heart muscle. In a myocardial infarction, the coronary artery is usually blocked by a blood clot that has formed on an atherosclerotic plaque.

