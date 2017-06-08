Myocardial infarction
Myocardial infarction or 'heart attack' is a type of acute coronary syndrome in which sudden blockage of a coronary artery, and subsequent myocardial ischaemia, results in damage to the surrounding heart muscle. In a myocardial infarction, the coronary artery is usually blocked by a blood clot that has formed on an atherosclerotic plaque.
ANO1 inhibits cardiac fibrosis after myocardial infraction via TGF-β/smad3 pathwayScientific Reports 7, 2359
Redefining the identity of cardiac fibroblasts
Activated cardiac fibroblasts in adult hearts participate in the healing response after acute myocardial infarction and during chronic disease states. In this Review, Tallquist and Molkentin discuss insights gained from the use of genetically engineered mice that allow a systematic evaluation of fibroblast identity, origins, and response during cardiac disease and ventricular remodelling.
Acute coronary syndromes: Risk of acute MI with NSAID use
Genetics: ANGPTL3 deficiency protects from CADNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 316
Acute coronary syndromes: Complete revascularization for STEMINature Reviews Cardiology 14, 254–255
Stem cells: Cell therapy for cardiac repair: what is needed to move forward?
The ESC has updated its 2006 consensus statement on clinical investigation of autologous adult stem cells for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction and heart failure. This initiative by a group of leaders in the field stimulates much-needed reflection and provides guidance to make cell therapy a clinical reality. Here, we offer our own perspective.Nature Reviews Cardiology 14, 257–258
Pharmacotherapy: Current role of β-blockers after MI in patients without HF
When administered in the setting of an acute myocardial infarction, β-blockers decrease myocardial ischaemia, reduce the rates of reinfarction and serious ventricular tachyarrhythmias, and have substantial early benefits. However, the benefits of prolonged β-blockade after acute myocardial infarction are unproven and are discussed.Nature Reviews Cardiology 13, 699–700