The impact of digital media on children’s intelligence while controlling for genetic differences in cognition and socioeconomic background

Here we estimated the effect of each three types of screen time (Watching TV and online videos, Socializing via social media, text, and video chat, and Gaming) on intelligence after accounting for each other’s screen type, socioeconomic status, and genetic predisposition for intelligence. Our most important finding was that Gaming positively impacted the amount of change in intelligence so that children who played more video games at 9–10 years showed the most gains in intelligence two years later. This was also true for Gaming in absolute values (not correcting for time spent video watching and socializing) and did not differ between boys and girls. Surprisingly, Watching also showed a positive effect on the change in intelligence, and, much less shocking, Socializing had no effect.

The role of cogPGS and SES

CogPGS and SES showed positive associations with each other and with the baseline measures of intelligence at 9–10 years old, in agreement with past research on children and teenagers45,46,47. CogPGS and SES had no significant impact on the change in intelligence, although our gender analyses revealed that cogPGS had a very large, positive, impact on the change in boys but no effect in girls. Note that accounting for these effect sizes was still important to accurately assess the role of screen time on intelligence. Even non-significant confounders can have a substantial impact48—simulations show that a p-value cutoff of 0.20 for confounders identification yielded better accuracy (the p-value of our cogPGS on intelligence change was 0.069), and also suggest that confounders chosen by theoretical reasons (as was the case for both SES and cogPGS here) should be adjusted for regardless of significance48.

Baseline association with screen time

Watching and Socializing were negatively correlated with intelligence at baseline measures when children were 9–10 years old, while Gaming showed no association. These results were mostly in line with a study with the same sample of American children from ABCD13. Like here, they found that both Watching activities and Socializing activities were negatively associated with baseline cognition. However, they found a positive association of Gaming with cognition. This difference might be because they used a slightly different set of cognitive tasks (available only at baseline, as their study had no follow-up), and/or, more likely, they did not control for genetic predispositions for cognition.

Note that all measures of video games discussed so far involved time spent playing. A study showed that when expertise in video games is measured, it correlated positively with intelligence49.

The positive effect of gaming and watching on the change in intelligence

Notably, our longitudinal finding of a positive impact of Gaming on the change in intelligence means that children who played more video games were the ones experiencing the most gains in intelligence after two years. This is evidence of a beneficial causal effect of video games on cognition, and, as described before, is supported by multiple different studies. For example, both a correlational and an experimental study found that playing action video games improves visual processing skills and visual attention50,51. And a training procedure with action video games found that it increases working memory capacity as compared with training on a control game52. In a comprehensive meta-analysis, Powers and collaborators53 looked at correlational and quasi-experimental studies comparing video game players with non-players and found that video game players were superior to non-players in measures of executive functioning and other relevant cognitive measures. That study also meta-analyzed randomized experiments and found positive, yet smaller, effects of video game training in all the same measures. Another meta-analysis looked at studies on video gaming in adults and found moderate benefits in overall cognitive ability and moderate to small benefits in specific cognitive domains54. Interestingly, younger adults benefited more from video gaming, and this impact was also moderated by the duration and frequency of gaming sessions. And a study by Palaus and collaborators55 looked at the neural correlates of video games, and the potential cognitive benefits of playing video games in enhancing attention, verbal and spatial working memory, and visuospatial skills. However, note that there are also negative results in the literature56,57.

We also found a positive impact of watching TV and other digital videos on the change in intelligence. This result is much less expected than the results for playing video games. And such a result was also less robust than gaming: our posthoc analysis replacing SES with parental education showed no impact of watching and the change in intelligence (while the impact still existed for gaming). In the model with parental education, there was a much higher negative association of it with screen time. When such a stronger confounder was accounted for in the model, perhaps it was the reason for the lack of impact of watching videos on the change in intelligence. So, the amount of TV shows that children watch is influenced by the education of the parents, and so correcting for it results in a lower estimate. Alternatively, the amount of TV could merely be correlated with parental education and the impact of video watching is spurious (with parental education being the real cause for intelligence changes).

Watching digital content is a fairly passive activity, and the empirical evidence so far suggests a negative impact on cognition from watching TV. For example, a large longitudinal study followed 1000 participants in New Zealand from ages 5 to 13 years and found that more TV time during childhood was associated with symptoms of attention problems in adolescence58. That effect remained significant after controlling for gender, socioeconomic status, and cognitive ability in early childhood; and was independent of later television viewing58. A review of longitudinal studies in human infants showed that exposure to fast-paced television in the first 3 years of life was linked with attentional deficits in later childhood59. The same paper also reviewed experimental studies using mouse models, and these found that excessive sensory stimulation in mice at an early age leads to cognitive deficits59. Furthermore, a meta-analysis of 24 cross-sectional studies showed that television viewing was inversely associated with composite academic performance scores, language, and mathematics3. Note, however, that some of the studies on video watching aggregate it together with other measures of screen time60. The studies that do analyze screen time types separately usually measure data on TV but not on online videos—the latter is arguably much more tailored to the user and can better match their preferences, which could matter to cognitive effects. However, in our current study, we found no evidence for that. Our posthoc analysis separating TV and online videos did not find any difference between these two activities on the change in intelligence.

Perhaps the only solid evidence that supports cognitive benefits from watching digital media is from a recent study in Brazil 12. The authors followed up 3800 children from birth and collected cognitive and screen time data (TV, video game, and computer) at ages 11, 15, and 18. The results showed that watching TV (as well as, independently, playing video games, and using/watching on computers) had positive effects on later measures of working memory and intelligence12. These effects were already accounting for many potential confounders, such as gender, ethnicity, birth weight, household income, and maternal education12. The reader might be left wondering: What could be behind the benefits of passively watching digital content? There is no clear answer to this yet. Arguably, gains in knowledge and cognitive abilities in children could happen because consuming TV and online videos leads to more access to information overall, better quality and better-tailored content from educational videos, and improved technical understanding from navigating/sorting digital content61. And there is some empirical support for the idea that high-quality TV/video content (such as the program Sesame Street) has a positive impact on children’s school performance and cognitive abilities62. Especially when high-quality TV/video content replaces less enriching activities in the child’s routine63.

More profoundly, the positive cognitive impacts of watching videos and playing video games could partially explain the worldwide gradual increase in intelligence scores over the decades: the Flynn effect. This process is known as the “culturo-cognitive” explanation of the Flynn effect via technological progress64. Innovations in electronic and information-based technologies over the past decades (i.e., film, television, video games, computers, Internet, etc.) led to iterative and reciprocal processes between the users and designers of technology, whereby generations raised with complex digital media created ever-more-sophisticated technologies that required even greater cognitive skills from the next generation65. The end result of this constant informal education creates learners (and therefore intelligence test-takers) with markedly different cognitive skill profiles64. These new skills can then be applied by these newer generations in professions that increasingly require those skills. Indeed, this type of iterative and reciprocal development of technologically driven cognitive skills is exactly the kind of process one would expect given the gradual but constant rise in measured intelligence scores over the twentieth century64. And it’s probably not a coincidence that the introduction of video games and computer technologies in the 1970s and 1980s coincides with a slight but discernible uptick in the measured rate of increase in IQ scores66.

It’s worth mentioning that studies have found a stagnation of the Flynn effect and sometimes even a negative/inverse Flynn effect (gradual reduction in intelligence) in some countries ‒ most notably, developed countries in western Europe. This poses a conundrum to the “culturo-cognitive” explanation because those countries are technologically advanced and have a high prevalence of gaming (such as in Norway67). Why the stagnant or even negative/inverse Flynn effect? There are several proposed explanations for that trend, such as maternal age, immigration, dysgenic fertility, and economic decline68,69. Though each of these explanations is unlikely to explain the stagnation/reversal of the Flynn effect alone, they could potentially add up in some cases to counteract the gains from watching videos and playing video games.

Although seemingly small, the effects we found of screen time on intelligence would still be practically meaningful. Even seemingly small effects can have critical long-run consequences70,71,72.

Gender differences and no mediating effect from perseverance

In girls, the ones with higher intelligence scores at ages 9–10 tended to play more video games. In boys, however, there was no such association. And time spent Watching and Socializing showed no gender differences. We found no difference between gender either for the effect of screen time on the change in intelligence after two years. This result is in contrast with a longitudinal study where only men showed an effect of time spent with television and video games (measured when they were 11-years-old) on their later working memory and intelligence at 18 years old12. The reasons for this could be due to cultural differences between these two studies—the children in our sample were 9–10 years old in 2017, while theirs were so in 2002.

Notably, we also found that the effect of cogPGS on the change in intelligence had a large positive effect in boys but no effect in girls. Though research on this topic is still rare, our result is in agreement with recent research in which boys tend to have higher polygenic score predictions of educational attainment73.

Lack of perseverance did not mediate the effects of screen time on the change in intelligence. This result was somewhat surprising, but perhaps it can be explained because our measure of perseverance is only associated with an unintentional form of interference control rather than with intentionally removing learned material from working memory74. Therefore, our measure of lack of perseverance could be less related to intelligence (as shown by the small correlations with cognitive tasks seen in Table 1) and potentially not matter to the role of screen time on the change after two years.

Sibling analysis

We found the within-family effect of cogPGS to be roughly two-thirds of the between-family effect for intelligence (at baseline), in line with the literature43,44. This indicates the presence of passive genotype-environment correlations—whereby parents create family environments consistent with their genotypes, which in turn facilitate the development of their children’s intelligence. In this analysis, the pattern of correlations between baseline intelligence and each type of screen time remained the same as we found in the main models reported above. That is: negative correlations of intelligence with Watching and Socializing, and no correlation with Gaming.

Regarding the change in intelligence, the between-family effect was significant, but the within-family effect was not. Furthermore, none of the screen time types had a significant effect on the change in intelligence. What could account for these discrepancies with the main models reported earlier? Note that the vast majority of our sample did not have siblings, so the sibling analysis is a much smaller subset of the main analyses. For the sibling analysis, we only had data from about 400 families and 1102 individuals (10% of the original sample used in our other analyses). Therefore, a lack of statistical power is most likely the reason for our null findings on the change in intelligence. Another caveat is that in all models reported earlier, cogPGS was estimated with only one member per family (we randomly excluded other siblings to avoid inflating genetic results). But in the sibling analysis, the sample consisted, of course, of all these siblings (all siblings except one of the monozygotic twins, when that was the case).

In light of the sibling analysis’ results, our cogPGS estimate in the full sample and corresponding results on screen time should be interpreted with caution. However, note that research shows SES to be the major source of between-family genetic effects43,75. So, the cogPGS in our main model with screen time (without the sibling analysis) is already, to some extent, controlled for these between family gene-environment effects.

Limitations

Our sample is representative of the United States with respect to sex, race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, and urbanicity. However, the genome-wide association study34 that we used to estimate cogPGS is heavily biased towards those of European descent. This means our results regarding genetics will have much higher accuracy and generalizability in white populations. Another limitation of our study is that we used self-reported measures of screen time. A recent meta-analysis has found that self-reported media use correlates only moderately with logged measurements and that self-reports are a somewhat inaccurate reflection of logged (true) media use76.

Furthermore, within the ABCD study, the time spent gaming is described in one variable, including all types of games from very simple smartphone games to complicated multiplayer action games on different consoles. However, from previous studies we know that effects on cognition depend on genres played, skills required, etc.25,77. Because children in different countries differ in their preferences for video game genres (https://www.statista.com/statistics/371020/consumer-preferred-video-game-types/), generalization from our results in the USA to other countries is limited.