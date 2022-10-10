Reversibly photoswitchable fluorescent proteins (rsFPs), such as rsEGFP12 or Dronpa13, can be cycled between the ON and OFF states many times via ultraviolet and cyan light, and these states can persist for several minutes. If photoswitching is induced with polarized light, a subset of oriented molecules can be selected and their orientation probed for orders-of-magnitude longer time than in conventional TR-FA. This is possible only thanks to the long-lived and light-tunable lifetimes of the ON and OFF states (microseconds to minutes) as compared with the faster fluorescence lifetime (ns). Due to the extended temporal window, relatively slow rotational diffusivity—which was previously not accessible with conventional TR-FA—can now be measured. In turn, the mass of most proteins, either large or in a viscous local environment, can be addressed with STARSS when rigidly tagged with rsFPs.

Because the ON and OFF states are both long lived, photoselection can be applied in both directions allowing diverse implementations of the concept (Fig. 2). First we tested photoselection from the OFF–ON transition by applying a short pulse of ON-switching light (250 ns at 405 nm) followed by a long probing pulse of cyan light (1–10 ms at 488 nm; STARSS method 1, Fig. 2a). The fluorescence signal is mainly generated by the photoselected molecules, which are uniquely populating the ON states while the majority or randomly oriented molecules remain in the OFF and nondetectable state. The population of rsFPs in the ON state can be excited several times, and their fluorescence photons collected in p- and s-polarized detection channels.

Fig. 2: STARSS with long-lived states in reversibly photoswitchable fluorescent proteins. a, STARSS method 1 pulse scheme with photoselection during ON-switching, circular cyan light for probing and polarization-sensitive, two-channel detection. This methodology is the closest to typical TR-FA experiments. b, Experimental raw data recorded with STARSS method 1, showing distinct relaxation of the parallel and perpendicular channels for DronpaM159T and rsEGFP2 after ON-switching photoselection. c, STARSS method 1 experiments on beads of varying diameter. The logarithmic x axis shows the extended temporal observation window up to 500 µs, which allows measurement of tumbling of spheres of diameter 30–100 nm (500-nm beads are a reference static sample). Monoexponential fittings are shown, with parameters reported in Supplementary Information 3.2. d, STARSS method 2 pulse scheme with photoselection during OFF-switching, and with circular ON-switching and polarized-sensitive detection. e, Detected raw signal recorded with STARSS method 2 for beads of varying size, reporting the decay of parallel and perpendicular channels. f, STARSS method 2 experiments on beads of varying diameter. g, STARSS method 3 consists of photoselection with polarized ON-switching pulses delivered at two distinct time points and circular cyan light to read out the fluorescence detected with polarized-sensitive detection. h, Detected raw signal with STARSS method 3 under two delay conditions for beads of varying size. i, STARSS method 3 curve derived from beads of varying size. The information on rotational diffusion is encoded in the increase in count for different delays between ON-switching pulses. Counts are normalized by the signal obtained from a scheme with a single ON-switching pulse. Shaded regions of anisotropy values are 95% confidence intervals evaluated from detector noise (Supplementary Information 20). Full size image

The orientation of the transition dipole moments of rsFPs during photoselection and emission needs to be aligned to avoid anisotropy loss. Additionally, rsFPs should be photoselected more rapidly than rotational diffusivity such that sufficent numbers of photons can be recorded before randomization of orientation. Based on these prerequisites, we identified the fast-switching fluorophores rsEGFP2 (ref. 12) and DronpaM159T14 as suitable. Both proteins showed a long-lived anisotropy signal when adhered to a glass surface, proving that OFF–ON chromophore restructuring largely preserves orientational information (Fig. 2b). Next, we demonstrated that our method can measure rotational diffusion dynamics in the micro-to-millisecond temporal regime (Fig. 2c), extending the mass limit of TR-FA from a few kDa to the MDa range. We measured the tumbling dynamics of rsEGFP2-conjugated silica spheres in aqueous buffer for different sphere diameters. The anisotropy curves of spheres of diameter 30–100 nm (~15–60 MDa) resulted in good separation and distance from larger (500-nm) static beads. It was also possible to detect fine size differences of ~10 nm (Supplementary Information 1). Because this probing scheme is nearly equivalent to conventional TR-FA, we can quantify our curves by direct extension of the traditional theory to a longer time window (Supplementary Information 2 and 3). Bead size was estimated using a monoexponential fit (Fig. 2c), and the rotational diffusion of spherical objects was extrapolated by the Stokes–Einstein relationship6. As a result, the measured and expected sizes of beads were in excellent agreement (Supplementary Information 4).

The rate of OFF-switching of rsEGFP and Dronpa variants can be tuned from microseconds to minutes by increasing or reducing the power density of 488-nm illumination. Due to this flexibility, the temporal probing window in STARSS can be adapted to the rotational diffusion range of interest. At minimal OFF-switching rate, STARSS is capable of measuring slow rotational diffusion and therefore distinguishing masses, even those of the largest biomolecular complexes. Instead, our ability to measure arbitrarily rapid diffusion with this approach is limited by ON-switching kinetics (Supplementary Information 5).

To bypass the limitations imposed by the ON-switching process, we developed a second approach where both photoselection and probing are done via the ON–OFF transition (STARSS method 2; Fig. 2d). At early time points in the process (1–10 μs), before much OFF-switching can occur, this approach yields the standard steady-state FA, which is sensitive to very rapid rotational diffusion occurring during fluorescence lifetime, as well as to other processes like homo-FRET5. At later time points, the polarized light responsible for excitation and OFF-switching will selectively silence any fluorophores similarly aligned. Thus, remaining long-lived fluorescence signals can be generated only by the slow tumbling of molecules with orthogonal orientation at the start.

This approach yields more photons, because all molecules can be switched ON at the beginning of the pulse scheme without temporal limitation, which translates to roughly tenfold higher photon yield for each cycle of the pulse scheme (100% of molecules switched ON compared with ~10% for method 1). Moreover, because photoselection and readout are performed simultaneously on the very same state, orientational misalignment induced by the cis–trans conformational change of the fluorophore will not affect measurements.

In this approach, competition between OFF-switching kinetics and rotational diffusion governs anisotropy curves. If OFF-switching is the more rapid process, this will result in pronounced anisotropy decay as molecules aligned with the electric field are efficiently silenced, decreasing counts in the parallel channel. In contrast, if rotational diffusion is more rapid there will be rapid reshuffling of the orientation of the fluorophores and anisotropy will be stationary.

During measurement of rsEGFP2-labeled beads in this modality, we observed more pronounced decay curves for beads of 100 and 500 nm, where OFF-switching outcompetes rotational diffusion. The resulting curves differ in shape compared with the first approach and require interpretation of a different theory, which deviates from the conventional TR-FA model (Supplementary Information 6). We developed an eight-state analytical model built on photoswitching and diffusion to interpret and quantify our experimental curves (Supplementary Information 7).

Like method 1, this method also benefits from the light-driven tunability of the OFF-switching rate and it is readily adapted to the desired regime of rotational diffusion with no theoretically defined upper boundary. Instead, the lower bound is limited by the most rapidly achievable OFF-switching kinetics, which cannot be pushed to arbitrarily rapid rates. At high power densities (>15 kW cm–2) the OFF-switching curves of rsEGFP2 become multiexponential with a slow component of ~50 µs (Supplementary Information 8). Under these conditions, light-induced, excited-state processes are no longer the rate-determining step: instead, ground-state intermediate processes, such as protonation of the chromophore, limit the speed of the OFF-switching process.

To measure even more rapid tumbling rates, and to close the temporal gap between conventional TR-FA and STARSS, we developed a third STARSS approach based on ON-switching photoselection (Fig. 2g–i). Two linearly polarized ~50-ns short pulses at 405 nm, separated by a variable time delay of 0.2–500 µs. are used to photoselect and drive rsFPs into the ON state. The fluorescence signal is then probed with cyan light (STARSS method 3; Fig. 2g). The modulation of these two signals is determined by the rotational diffusion that occurs during the delay between pump pulses (Fig. 2h and Supplementary Information 9). Following the trend of the ON-switching curves (Supplementary Information 10), the first pulse should switch ON roughly 50% of molecules for optimal modulation. The second pulse attains a saturation effect because a substantial number of the molecules are already populating the ON state. We also validated this method using beads of known size (Fig. 2i). In this case, the curves increased at longer delay times for 100-nm beads, whose diffusion is slower. Because the kinetics of ON-switching are much more rapid than OFF-switching in rsEGFP215,16 and Dronpa14, this method is the most sensitive to fast rotational diffusion. We observed rotational diffusivity of molecules as small as rsEGFP2 (∼16.5 ns of EGFP)17.

Like the second method, this third pulse scheme is not affected by anisotropy loss caused by OFF–ON state transition because photoselection is performed on the same molecular OFF state by the pulse pair. The hardware complexity in the third approach is further reduced by the absence of polarization-sensitive or time-resolved detection, providing future avenues for potential simplification of STARSS.

Taken together, these three approaches enable us to distinguish molecular weights from those comparable to a GFP of 27 kDa (5-nm hydrodynamic diameter) and all the way up to 60 MDa (100-nm hydrodynamic diameter), covering the size range of nearly the entire ensemble of molecules and protein complexes in eukaryotic cells.