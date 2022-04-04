CRISPR-free base editors with enhanced activity and expanded targeting scope in mitochondrial and nuclear DNA

General methods and molecular cloning

Antibiotics (Gold Biotechnology) were used at the following working concentrations: carbenicillin 100 μg ml−1, spectinomycin 50 μg ml−1, chloramphenicol 25 μgml−1, kanamycin 50 μg ml−1, tetracycline 10 μg ml−1 and streptomycin 50 μg ml−1. Nuclease-free water (Qiagen) was used for PCR reactions and cloning. For all other experiments, water was purified using a MilliQ purification system (Millipore). PCR was performed using Phusion U Green Multiplex PCR Master Mix (Thermo Fisher Scientific), Phusion U Green Hot Start DNA Polymerase (Thermo Fisher Scientific) or Phusion Hot Start II DNA polymerase (Thermo Fisher Scientific). All plasmids were constructed using USER cloning (New England Biolabs) and cloned into Mach1 chemically competent E. coli cells (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Unless otherwise noted, plasmid or SP DNA was amplified using the Illustra Templiphi 100 Amplification Kit (GE Healthcare Life Sciences) before Sanger sequencing. Plasmids for bacterial transformation were purified using the Qiagen Miniprep Kit according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Plasmids for mammalian transfection were purified using the Qiagen Midiprep Kit according to the manufacturer’s instructions but with 1.5 ml of RNAse A (1,000 µg ml−1) added to resuspension buffer. Codon-optimized sequences for human cell expression were obtained from GenScript. The amino acid sequences of all DdCBEs and DddA variants are provided in Supplementary Sequences 1–3. A full list of bacterial plasmids used in this work is given in Supplementary Table 9. All graphs were plotted used Prism 8 (GraphPad).

Preparation and transformation of chemically competent cells

Strain S2060 (ref. 39) was used in all phage propagation, plaque assays and PACE experiments. To prepare competent cells, an overnight culture was diluted 100-fold into 50 ml of 2×YT media (United States Biological) supplemented with tetracycline and streptomycin and grown at 37 °C with shaking at 230 r.p.m. to OD 600 ~0.4–0.6. Cells were pelleted by centrifugation at 4,000g for 10 minutes at 4 °C. The cell pellet was then resuspended by gentle stirring in 2.5 ml of ice-cold LB media (United States Biologicals), and then 2.5 ml of 2× TSS (LB media supplemented with 10% v/v DMSO, 20% w/v polyethylene glycol 3350 and 40 mM MgCl 2 ) was added. The cell suspension was stirred to mix completely, aliquoted into 100-µl volumes and frozen on dry ice and stored at −80 °C until use.

To transform cells, 100 μl of competent cells thawed on ice was added to a pre-chilled mixture of plasmid (1–2 μl each; up to three plasmids per transformation) in 20 μl of 5× KCM solution (500 mM KCl, 150 mM CaCl 2 and 250 mM MgCl 2 in water) and 80 μl of water and stirred gently with a pipette tip. The mixture was incubated on ice for 20 minutes and heat-shocked at 42 °C for 75 seconds before 600 μl of SOC media (New England BioLabs) was added. Cells were allowed to recover at 37 °C with shaking at 230 r.p.m. for 1.5 hours, streaked on 2×YT media + 1.5% agar (United States Biological) plates containing the appropriate antibiotics and incubated at 37 °C for 16–18 hours.

Bacteriophage cloning

For USER assembly of phage, 0.25 pmol of each PCR fragment was added to a make up a final volume of 25 µl. After USER assembly, the 25-µl USER reaction was transformed into 100 µl of chemicompetent S2060 E. coli host cells containing plasmid pJC175e27 that was modified to include constitutive DddI expression to minimize potential toxicity arising from split DddA expression in bacteria. This plasmid is referred to as pJC175e-DddI. Cells transformed with pJC175e-DddI enables activity-independent phage propagation and were grown overnight at 37 °C with shaking in antibiotic-free 2xYT media. Bacteria were then centrifuged for 2 minutes at 9,000g and were plaqued as described below. Individual phage plaques were grown in DRM media (prepared from United States Biological CS050H-001/CS050H-003) until the bacteria reached the late growth phase (~8 hours). Bacteria were centrifuged for 2 minutes at 9,000g, and the supernatants containing phage were filtered through a 0.22-μm PVDF Ultrafree centrifugal filter (Millipore) to remove residual bacteria and stored at 4 °C.

Plaque assays for phage titer quantification and phage cloning

Phages were plaqued on S2060 (ref. 39) E. coli host cells containing plasmid pJC175e-DddI (for activity-independent propagation)27 or host cells transformed with AP and CP for activity-dependent propagation (see Supplementary Table 9 for the list of plasmids used in this study). To prepare a cell stock for plaquing, an overnight culture of host cells (fresh or stored at 4 °C for up to ~1 week) was diluted 50-fold in 2×YT medium containing appropriate antibiotics, and cells were grown at 37 °C to an OD 600 of 0.8–1.0. Serial dilutions of phage (ten-fold) were made in 2×YT media. To prepare plates, molten 2×YT medium agar (1.5% agar, 55 °C) was mixed with Bluo-gal (4% w/v in DMF) to a final concentration of 0.08% Bluo-gal. The molten agar mixture was pipetted into quadrants of quartered Petri dishes (1.5 ml per quadrant) or wells of a 12-well plate (~1 milliliter per well) and was allowed to set. To prepare top agar, a 3:2 mixture of 2×YT medium and molten 2×YT medium agar (1.5%, resulting in a 0.6% agar final concentration) was prepared. To plaque, cell stock (100 µl or 150 µl for a 12-well plate or Petri dish, respectively), and phages (10 µl) were mixed in 2-ml library tubes (VWR International), and 55 °C top agar was added (400 µl or 1,000 µl for a 12-well plate or a Petri dish, respectively) and mixed one time by pipetting up and down, and then the mixture was immediately pipetted onto the solid agar medium in one well of a 12-well plate or one quadrant of a quartered Petri dish. Top agar was allowed to set undisturbed for 2 minutes at 25 °C, and then plates or dishes were incubated, without inverting, at 37 °C overnight. Phage titers were determined by quantifying blue plaques.

Phage propagation assays

S2060 cells transformed with AP and CP plasmids of interest were prepared as described above and were inoculated in DRM. Host cells from an overnight culture in DRM were diluted 50-fold into fresh DRM and were grown at 37 °C to an OD 600 of 0.3–0.4. Previously titered phage stocks were added to 1 ml of bacterial culture at a final concentration of ~105 pfu ml−1. The cultures were grown overnight with shaking at 37 °C and were then centrifuged at 4,000g for 10 minutes to remove cells. The supernatants were titered by plaquing as described above. Fold enrichment was calculated by dividing the titer of phage propagated on host cells by the titer of phage at the same input concentration shaken overnight in DRM without host cells.

Phage-assisted non-continuous evolution experiments

Host cells transformed with AP and CP were made chemically competent as described above. Chemically competent host cells were transformed with mutagenesis plasmid MP6 (ref. 28) and plated on 2× YT agar containing 10 mM glucose along with appropriate concentrations of antibiotics. Four colonies were picked into 1 ml of DRM each in a 96-well deep well plate, and this was diluted five-fold eight times serially into DRM. The plate was sealed with a porous sealing film and grown at 37 °C with shaking at 230 r.p.m. for 16–18 hour. Dilutions with OD 600 ~0.3–0.4 were then treated with 10 mM arabinose to induce mutagenesis. Treated cultures were split into the desired number of 1-ml cultures in a 96-well plate and inoculated with selection phage at the indicated dilution (Extended Data Figs. 1c, 3c–e and 7d). Infected cultures were grown for 16–18 hours at 37 °C and harvested the next day via centrifugation at 4,000g for 10 minutes. Supernatant containing evolved phage was isolated and stored at 4 °C. Isolated phage were then used to infect the next passage, and the process was repeated for the duration of the selection. Phage titers were determined by plaque assay.

To initiate drift, phages from the previous passage were diluted two-fold by mixing with log-phase cells containing pJC175e-DddI and MP6. Phages were isolated after drifting for ~8 hours and mixed with the respective selection host strain for activity-dependent overnight phage propagation.

Phage-assisted continuous evolution

Unless otherwise noted, PACE apparatus, including host cell strains, lagoons, chemostats and media, were all used as previously described40. Host cells were prepared as described for PANCE above. Four colonies were picked into 1 ml of DRM each in a 96-well deep-well plate, and this was diluted five-fold eight times serially into DRM. The plate was sealed with a porous sealing film and grown at 37 °C with shaking at 230 r.p.m. for 16–18 hours. Dilutions with OD 600 ~0.4–0.8 were then used to inoculate a chemostat containing 80 ml of DRM. The chemostat was grown to OD 600 ~0.6–0.8 and then continuously diluted with fresh DRM at a rate of 1–1.5 chemostat volumes per hour to keep the cell density roughly constant. The chemostat was maintained at a volume of 60–80 ml.

Before SP infection, lagoons were continuously diluted with culture from the chemostat at 1 lagoon volume per hour and pre-induced with 10 mM arabinose for at least 2 hours. Lagoons were infected with SP at a starting titer of 107 pfu ml−1 and maintained at a volume of 15 ml. Samples (500 μl) of the SP population were taken at indicated times from lagoon waste lines. These were centrifuged at 9,000g for 2 minutes, and the supernatant was stored at 4 °C. Lagoon titers were determined by plaque assays using S2060 cells transformed with pJC175e-DddI. For Sanger sequencing of lagoons, single plaques were PCR amplified using primers AB1793 (5′-TAATGGAAACTTCCTCATGAAAAAGTCTTTAG) and AB1396 (5′- ACAGAGAGAATAACATAAAAACAGGGAAGC) to amplify UGI–TALE3-DddA-G1397-N; primers AR163 (5′-CCAGCAAGGCCGATAGTTTG) and AR611 (5′-CTAGCTGATAAATTCATGCCAG) amplified UGI–TALE3-DddA-G1397-C. Both sets of primers anneal to regions of the phage backbone flanking the evolving gene of interest. Generally, eight plaques were picked and sequenced per lagoon. Mutation analyses were performed using Mutato. Mutato is available as a Docker image at https://hub.docker.com/r/araguram/mutato.

See Supplementary Sequences 2 for sequences of all evolved DddA variants.

Evolution of canonical T7-DdCBE for improved T C activity

Host cells transformed with AP2, CP2-TCC and MP6 were maintained in an 80-ml chemostat. Four lagoons were each infected with SPBM13a (Supplementary Table 9). Upon infection, lagoon dilution rates were increased to 1.5 volumes per hour. Lagoon dilution rates were increased to 2 volumes per hour at 20 hours and 3 volumes per hour at 67 hours. The experiment ended at 139 hours.

Evolution of T7-DdCBE-CCC-B for broadened targeting scope

Host cells transformed with AP1, CP2-CCC and MP6 were maintained in a 50-ml chemostat. Two lagoons were each infected with phage pool CCC-B derived from PANCE. Upon infection, lagoon dilution rates were increased to 1.5 volumes per hour. Lagoon dilution rates were increased to 2.5 volumes per hour at 19 hours, 3 volumes per hour at 66 hours and 3.5 volumes per hour at 114 hours. The experiment ended at 138 hours.

Evolution of T7-DdCBE-GCC-A and T7-DdCBE-GCC-D for broadened targeting scope

Host cells transformed with AP1, CP2-GCC and MP6 were maintained in a 50-ml chemostat. One lagoon was infected with phage pool GCC-A, and a separate lagoon was infected with phage pool GCC-D. Both phage pools were derived from PANCE. Upon infection, lagoon dilution rates were increased to 1.5 volumes per hour. Lagoon dilution rates were increased to 2 volumes per hour at 66 hour, 2.5 volumes per hour at 90 hour and 3 volumes per hour at 114 hours. The experiment ended at 138 hours.

Bacterial plasmid profiling assay for context preference and editing window profiling

To generate N C N target library, 16 µl of plasmids pBM10a to pBM10p were pooled (~100–200 ng µl−1, 1 µl each, Supplementary Table 9) and added to 100 μl of NEB 10-beta electrocompetent E. coli. To generate T C repeat library for profiling the editing window, 14 µl of plasmids pBM22a-g and pBM23a-g were pooled (~100–200 ng µl−1, 1 µl each, Supplementary Table 9) and added to 100 μl of NEB 10-beta electrocompetent E. coli. The resulting mixture was incubated on ice for 15 minutes before transferring into 4 × 25-µl aliquots in a pre-chilled 16-well Nucleocuvette strip. E. coli cells were electroporated with a Lonza 4D-Nucleofector System using bacterial program X-13. Freshly electroporated E. coli was immediately recovered in 1.4 ml of pre-warmed NEB Outgrowth media and incubated with shaking at 200 r.p.m. for 1 hour. After recovery, the 1.5 ml of culture was divided into two 750-µl aliquots for plating on two 245-mm square dishes (Corning) containing 2×YT medium agar (1.5% agar) mixed with 100 µg ml−1 of carbenicillin for plasmid maintenance. The dishes were incubated, without inverting, at 37 °C overnight. Colonies were scrapped from the plate the next day and resuspended in 50 ml of 2×YT media. The plasmid library was isolated with a Qiagen Midiprep Kit according to manufacturer’s instructions and was eluted in 100 μl of water.

To generate the T7-DdCBE-expressing host cells, ~20–50 µl of NEB 10-beta chemically competent E. coli was transformed with a plasmid from the pBM13 series to express the left-side TALE and a plasmid from the pBM14 series to express the right-side TALE (Supplementary Table 9), according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Cells were plated on 2×YT medium agar (1.5% agar) mixed with 50 µg ml−1 of spectinomycin, 50 µg ml−1 of kanamycin and 25 mM glucose. Glucose was added to minimize leaky expression of DdCBE. To make electrocompetent host cells, a single colony of DdCBE-expressing host cells was inoculated in 5–10 ml of DRM media and grown at 37 °C with shaking at 200 r.p.m. Cells were grown to OD 600 ~0.4 and chilled on ice for ~10 minutes before centrifuging at 4,000g for 10 minutes. Supernatant was discarded, and the cell pellet was resuspended with 500–1000 µl of ice-cold 10% glycerol. The process was repeated for four glycerol washes. On the last wash, cells were resuspended in 50 µl of 10% glycerol, mixed with 2 µl of N C N target library (20 ng total) and incubated on ice for 5 minutes. Cells were transferred into a pre-chilled 16-well Nucleocuvette strip (50 µl per well) and electroporated with a Lonza 4D-Nucleofector System using bacterial program X-5. Freshly electroporated E. coli was immediately recovered in 750 µl of pre-warmed NEB Outgrowth media and recovered by shaking at 200 r.p.m. for 10 minutes. After recovery, 20–40 ml of DRM was added with 100 µg ml−1 of carbenicillin, 50 µg ml−1 of spectinomycin, 50 µg ml−1 of kanamycin and 10 mM arabinose (to induce DdCBE expression). Cells were incubated with shaking at 200 r.p.m. overnight. Library and base editor plasmids were isolated with a Qiagen Midiprep Kit according to the manufacturer’s instructions and was eluted in 100 μl of water.

General mammalian cell culture condition

HEK293T (American Type Culture Collection (ATCC) CRL-3216), U2OS (ATTC HTB-96), K562 (CCL-243) and HeLa (CCL-2) cells were purchased from ATCC and cultured and passaged in DMEM plus GlutaMAX (Thermo Fisher Scientific), McCoy’s 5A medium (Gibco), RPMI medium 1640 plus GlutaMAX (Gibco) or DMEM plus GlutaMAX (Thermo Fisher Scientific), respectively, each supplemented with 10% (v/v) FBS (Gibco, qualified). Cells were incubated, maintained and cultured at 37 °C with 5% CO 2 . Cell lines were authenticated by their respective suppliers and tested negative for mycoplasma.

HEK293T human cell lipofection

Cells were seeded on 48-well collagen-coated plates (Corning) at a density of 1.6–2 × 105 cells per milliliter 18–24 hours before lipofection in a volume of 250 µl per well. Lipofection was performed at a cell density of approximately 70%. For DdCBE experiments, cells were transfected with 500 ng of each mitoTALE monomer to make up 1,000 ng of total plasmid DNA. Lipofectamine 2000 (1.2 μl; Thermo Fisher Scientific) was used per well. Cells were harvested 72 hours after lipofection for genomic DNA extraction. Unless stated otherwise, the architecture of each DdCBE half is MTS–TALE–[DddA half]–2-amino-acid linker–UGI (see Supplementary Table 10 for a list of TALE binding sites and Supplementary Sequences 1 for DdCBE sequences).

FACS

Cells treated with the DddA11 variant of ND4.2-DdCBE or ND5.4-DdCBE were seeded on six-well plates (Corning) at a density of 1.8 × 105 cells per milliliter 18–24 hours before lipofection in a volume of 2 ml per well. Cells were transfected with 1.25 µg of each mitoTALE monomer to make up 2.5 µg of total plasmid DNA. Lipofectamine 2000 (10 μl; Thermo Fisher Scientific) was used per well. Medium was removed 72 hours after lipofection, and cells were washed once with 1× Dulbecco’s PBS (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Cells were trypsinzed (400 µl; Gibco) and quenched with DMEM media (2 ml). Cells were centrifuged at 200g for 4 minutes, media was aspirated, and cells were resuspended in 1× PBS, filtered through a cell strainer (BD Biosciences) and sorted using a LE-MA900 cell sorter (Sony). See Supplementary Note 2 for representative FACS examples and Supplementary Sequences 3 for sequences of P2A linker, eGFP and mCherry.

U2OS, K562 and HeLa human cell nucleofection

Nucleofection was used for transfection in all experiments using K562, HeLa and U2OS cells. Next, 125 ng of each DdCBE expression plasmid (total 250 ng plasmid) was nucleofected in a final volume of 20 μl in a 16-well Nucleocuvette strip (Lonza). K562 cells were nucleofected using the SF Cell Line 4D-Nucleofector X Kit (Lonza) with 5 × 105 cells per sample (program FF-120), according to the manufacturer’s protocol. U2OS cells were nucleofected using the SE Cell Line 4D-Nucleofector X Kit (Lonza) with 4 × 105 cells per sample (program DN-100), according to the manufacturer’s protocol. HeLa cells were nucleofected using the SE Cell Line 4D-Nucleofector X Kit (Lonza) with 2 × 105 cells per sample (program CN-114), according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Cells were harvested 72 hours after nucleofection for genomic DNA extraction.

Genomic DNA isolation from mammalian cell culture

Medium was removed, and cells were washed once with 1× Dulbecco’s PBS (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Genomic DNA extraction was performed by the addition of 40–50 µl of freshly prepared lysis buffer (10 mM Tris-HCl (pH 8.0), 0.05% SDS and proteinase K (20 μg ml−1; Thermo Fisher Scientific)) directly into the 48-well culture plate. The extraction solution was incubated at 37 °C for 60 minutes and then 80 °C for 20 minutes. Resulting genomic DNA was subjected to bead cleanup with AMPure DNAdvance beads according to the manufacturer’s instructions (Beckman Coulter, A48705).

High-throughput DNA sequencing of genomic DNA samples

Genomic sites of interest were amplified from genomic DNA samples and sequenced on an Illumina MiSeq as previously described18. Amplification primers containing Illumina forward and reverse adapters (Supplementary Table 11) were used for a first round of PCR (PCR1) to amplify the genomic region of interest. In brief, 1 µl of purified genomic DNA was used as input into PCR1. For PCR1, DNA was amplified to the top of the linear range using Phusion Hot Start II High-Fidelity DNA Polymerase (Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions but with the addition of 0.5× SYBR Green Nucleic Acid Gel Stain (Lonza) in each 25-µl reaction. For all amplicons, the PCR1 protocol used was an initial heating step of 2 minutes at 98 °C, followed by an optimized number of amplification cycles (10 seconds at 98 °C, 20 seconds at 62 °C and 30 seconds at 72 °C). Quantitative PCR was performed to determine the optimal cycle number for each amplicon. The number of cycles needed to reach the top of the linear range of amplification is ~17–19 cycles for mtDNA amplicons and ~27–28 cycles for nuclear DNA amplicons. Barcoding PCR2 reactions (25 µl) were performed with 1 µl of unpurified PCR1 product and amplified with Phusion Hot Start II High-Fidelity DNA Polymerase (Thermo Fisher Scientific) using the following protocol: 98 °C for 2 minutes and then ten cycles of (98 °C for 10 seconds, 61 °C for 20 seconds and 72 °C for 30 seconds), followed by a final 72 °C extension for 2 minutes. PCR products were evaluated analytically by electrophoresis in a 1.5% agarose gel. After PCR2, up to 300 samples with different barcode combinations were combined and purified by gel extraction using the QIAquick Gel Extraction Kit (Qiagen). DNA concentration was quantified using the Qubit ssDNA HS Assay Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) to make up a 4 nM library. The library concentration was further verified by qPCR (KAPA Library Quantification Kit Illumina, KAPA Biosystems) and sequenced using an Illumina MiSeq with 210-bp to 300-bp single-end reads. Sequencing results were computed with a minimum sequencing depth of approximately 10,000 reads per sample.

High-throughput sequencing of N C N and T C repeat library plasmids

Primers T7-DdCBE Fwd and T7-DdCBE Rev were used to amplify the region containing the NCN target spacing region (Supplementary Table 11). In brief, 100 ng of purified plasmids was used as input into PCR1 in a total reaction volume of 50 µl. For PCR1, quantitative PCR was used to amplify DNA to the top of the linear range as described above (~14 cycles). PCR1 products were purified with QIAquick PCR Purification Kit according to the manufacturer’s instructions and eluted in 20 µl. Barcoding PCR2 reactions (50 µl) were performed with 10 µl of purified PCR1 product and amplified for eight cycles. Subsequent steps after PCR2 are as described above.

Analysis of HTS data for DNA sequencing and targeted amplicon sequencing

Sequencing reads were demultiplexed using MiSeq Reporter (Illumina). Batch analysis with CRISPResso2 (version 2.0.34)41 was used for targeted amplicon and DNA sequencing analysis (see Supplementary Table 8 for a list of amplicon sequences used for alignment). A 10-bp window was used to quantify indels centered around the middle of the dsDNA spacing. To set the cleavage offset, a hypothetical 15-bp or 16-bp spacing region has a cleavage offset of −8. Otherwise, the default parameters were used for analysis. The output file ‘Reference.NUCLEOTIDE_PERCENTAGE_SUMMARY.txt’ was imported into Microsoft Excel (version 2201) for quantification of editing frequencies. Reads containing indels within the 10-bp window are excluded for calculation of editing frequencies. The output file ‘CRISPRessoBatch_quantification_of_editing_frequency.txt’ was imported into Microsoft Excel (version 2201) for quantification of indel frequencies. Indel frequencies were computed by dividing the sum of insertions and deletions over the total number of aligned reads.

Analysis of demultiplexed reads obtained from high-throughput sequencing of N C N and T C repeat target plasmids

A unique molecular identifier (UMI) was included within each target plasmid. The UMI served to distinguish reads that contained the unedited target sequence in the starting library from edited reads produced as a result of base editing (Supplementary Table 12). SeqKit package version 0.16.1 (grep)42 was used to assign FASTQ files containing a given UMI to its starting NCN target plasmid. Batch analysis with CRISPResso2 was performed as described above for quantification of editing frequencies.

Bulk ATAC-seq for whole mitochondrial genome sequencing

ATAC-seq was performed as previously described18. In brief, 5,000–10,000 cells were trypsinzed, washed with PBS, pelleted by centrifugation and lysed in 50 µl of lysis buffer (0.1% Igepal CA-360 (v/v %), 10 mM Tris-HCl, 10 mM NaCl and 3 mM MgCl 2 in nuclease-free water). Lysates were incubated on ice for 3 minutes, pelleted at 500 r.c.f. for 10 minutes at 4 °C and tagmented with 2.5 µl of Tn5 transposase (Illumina, 15027865) in a total volume of 10 µl containing 1×TD buffer (Illumina, 15027866), 0.1% NP-40 (Sigma-Aldrich) and 0.3× PBS. Samples were incubated at 37 °C for 30 minutes on a thermomixer at 300 r.p.m. DNA was purified using the MinElute PCR Kit (Qiagen) and eluted in 10 µl of elution buffer. All 10 µl of the eluate was amplified using indexed primers (1.25 μM each; sequences available as previously reported18) and NEBNext High-Fidelity 2× PCR Master Mix (New England Biolabs) in a total volume of 50 μl using the following protocol: 72 °C for 5 minutes, 98 °C for 30 seconds and then five cycles of (98 °C for 10 seconds, 63 °C for 30 seconds and 72 °C for 60 seconds), followed by a final 72 °C extension for 1 minute. After the initial five cycles of pre-amplification, 5 µl of partially amplified library was used as input DNA in a total volume of 15 µl for quantitative PCR using SYBR Green to determine the number of additional cycles needed to reach one-third of the maximum fluorescence intensity. Typically, 3–8 cycles were conducted on the remaining 45 µl of partially amplified library. The final library was purified using a MinElute PCR Kit (Qiagen) and quantified using a Qubit dsDNA HS Assay Kit (Invitrogen) and a High Sensitivity DNA chip run on a Bioanalyzer 2100 system (Agilent). All libraries were sequenced using NextSeq High Output Cartridge Kits on an Illumina NextSeq 500 sequencer. Libraries were sequenced using paired-end 2 × 75 cycles and demultiplexed using the bcl2fastq2 (version 2.20) program. A sequencing depth of ~3,000–8,000× was obtained per sample (Supplementary Table 5).

Genome sequencing and SNP identification in mitochondria

Analysis was performed as previously described18. Genome mapping was performed with BWA (version 0.7.17) using the NC_012920 genome as a reference. Duplicates were marked using Picard tools (version 2.20.7). Pileup data from alignments were generated with SAMtools (version 1.9), and variant calling was performed with VarScan2 (version 2.4.3). Variants that were present at a frequency greater than 0.1% and a P value less than 0.05 (Fisher’s exact test) were called as high-confidence SNPs independently in each biological replicate. Only reads with Q > 30 at a given position were taken into account when calling SNPs at that particular position. For Extended Data Fig. 6a–f, all SNPs that were called in untreated samples were excluded from the analyses of treated samples. Each SNP was called in treated samples if it appeared in at least one biological replicate, and the average frequency was calculated by taking the average of all replicate(s) in which the SNP was present.

Calculation of average off-target C•G-to-T•A editing frequency

Analysis was performed as previously described18,43. To calculate the mitochondrial genome-wide average off-target editing frequency for each DdCBE in Fig. 3g, REDItools was used (version 1.2.1)44. All nucleobases except cytosines and guanines were removed, and the number of reads covering each C•G base pair with a PHRED quality score greater than 30 (Q > 30) was calculated. The on-target C•G base pairs (depending on the DdCBE used in each treatment) were excluded to consider only off-target effects. C•G-to-T•A SNVs present at high frequencies (>50%) in both treated and untreated samples (that, therefore, did not arise from DdCBE treatment) were also excluded. The average off-target editing frequency was then calculated independently for each biological replicate of each treatment condition as: (number of reads in which a given C•G base pair was called as a T•A base pair, summed over all non-target C•G base pairs) / (total number of reads that covered all non-target C•G base pair).

Oxygen consumption rate analyses by Seahorse XF analyzer

A Seahorse plate was coated with 0.01% (w/v) poly-ʟ-lysine (Sigma-Aldrich). Next, 1.6 × 104 cells were seeded on the coated Seahorse plate 16 hours before the analysis in the Seahorse XFe96 Analyzer (Agilent). Analysis was performed in the Seahorse XF DMEM Medium pH 7.4 (Agilent) supplemented with 10 mM glucose (Agilent), 2 mM L-glutamine (Gibco) and 1 mM sodium pyruvate (Gibco). Mito stress protocol was applied with the use of 1.5 µM oligomycin, 1 µM FCCP and 1 µM piericidin + 1 µM antimycin.

