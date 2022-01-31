A knowledge graph to interpret clinical proteomics data

Graph database

Graph databases are NoSQL databases that represent and store data using graph structures. The graph structure is a collection of nodes and edges that represent relationships between the nodes and properties. Storage of data in such a structure facilitates access to densely connected data by providing graph traversal linear times. The CKG implements a graph database that contains close to 20 million nodes (36 labels) and more than 200 million relationships (47 different types). The database is built using Neo4j Community Edition (https://neo4j.com/), a scalable native graph database that allows storage, management and analysis of interconnected data. Neo4j provides a query language specific for graph structures, Cypher, and an extensive library of procedures and functions (APOC library and the Data Science library) that can be used for data integration, data conversion or graph analysis. Furthermore, Neo4j makes the database available via several protocols (bolt, http or https) and provides a mission control center that interfaces with the database and helps manage it.

Data integration

Ontologies

To build the CKG database, we selected the different node labels (36 labels) and relationship types (47 types) between them to design the graph data model (Fig. 1c). These nodes and relationships were defined based on the type of biological or clinical questions or the problems set out to respond to or solve. For each node label, we defined the identifiers by using commonly used biomedical ontologies or standard terminologies. Ontologies denote concepts, in this case nodes (for example, diseases), and provide an acyclic graph structure that describes how these concepts are related. We benefited from this underlying structure to integrate these concepts and relationships (‘is_a’ relationships) directly into the knowledge graph. Likewise, we integrated the terms and relationships standardized in terminologies such as SNOMED-CT, which defines clinical terms and their associative relationships.

Some of the nodes in our graph data model could not be described using ontologies or existing terminologies, and they needed to be standardized using identifiers from the selected biomedical databases (for example, UniProt for proteins, HMDB for metabolites and DrugBank for drugs) (Supplementary Table 1).

During the update of the knowledge graph database (graphdb_builder), the reference ontologies, terminologies and databases are updated first and generate dynamically mapping files that are used to standardize the rest of the data. These mapping files are basically dictionaries built using external references (xref attributes) or synonyms provided in the reference ontologies and databases. This system automatically standardizes the different data sources and facillitates updates.

Databases

Once the graph data model and the node label identifiers were defined, we selected multiple well-known and used biomedical databases (25 databases) (Supplementary Table 1) to feed the CKG. The selection of databases to be integrated responded to the type of nodes and relationships in the model and was also based on criteria such as access, usability, stability and acceptance by the research community. However, the flexible design of the graph database and the CKG platform allows quick integration of new databases, ontologies, terminologies or even modifications in the original data model (new nodes or relationships) (see Methods, ‘graphdb_builder’ section).

We purposely built in some redundancy by including biomedical databases (for example, DISEASES73 and DisGeNET74) that provide the same type of relationships, which we used to assess overlap and disagreement of sources (Supplementary Fig. 3b).

Experiments

The CKG database models multiple node types, which, in principle, allows integration of different data types: genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics or metabolomics. However, the focus of the graph is initially the integration of quantitative MS-based proteomics data. This might have influenced the structure of the data model specifically on how experimental projects are defined and stored. Similarly, the clinical context in which the database was built limits the data to human, whereas other species are not covered by the graph yet.

Proteomics data can be integrated by creating a new project, which requires defining new nodes in the database: enrolled individuals, biological samples collected from these individuals and analytical samples extracted from those biological samples. Analytical samples correspond to the actual sample analyzed in the mass spectrometer. All these nodes will have external identifiers, and they will be mapped to unique internal identifiers in the knowledge graph. Internal identifiers will then be used to integrate experimental and clinical data seamlessly.

The relationship between analyzed samples and proteins ((Analytical_sample)-[:HAS_QUANTIFIED]-(protein)) will have the quantification (that is, label-free quantification (LFQ) intensity) stored as a property/attribute of the relationship (value). Currently, MaxQuant, Spectronaut, FragPipe, DIA-NN output files and mzTab format or tabular files can be automatically loaded into the database using a specific configuration (YAML file) for each format.

Similarly, clinical data—clinical variables collected for each individual or biological sample (in case of longitudinal studies or multi-specimen studies)—can also be automatically loaded into the database using SDRF68 or in tabular format. When the data are provided in tabular format, all clinical variables need to follow the SNOMED-CT standard.

CKG platform

Software architecture

The CKG platform was designed using a modular architecture that divides the platform into functional compartments: graphdb_connector, graphdb_builder, report_manager and analytics_core (Fig. 1a). Each module can be used independently, which provides a flexible environment to cover different scenarios and different needs: direct programmatic interaction with the database, deployment of a local knowledge graph database, visualization of automatically analyzed data from the database or just data analysis and visualization through Jupyter notebooks.

In combination, all modules provide a full workflow from project ideation and creation to analysis and visualization of results (Supplementary Fig. 2). Additionally, we included Jupyter notebooks as another layer of functionality, which allow further and specific analyses and serve as a playground for continuous improvement of the analysis and visualization functionality. Furthermore, notebooks will support replicability, reproducibility and reusability of analysis in the CKG.

All modules were developed in Python 3.7.9. Some of the analyses are performed using R packages (for example, SAMR and WGCNA) called from Python using the Rpy2 library. The library version used in the CKG (rpy2 == 3.0.5) is not compatible with Windows, and these analyses are not available in installations on this operating system. Alternatively, we created a Dockerfile, which holds all the necessary instructions to generate a complete container with all the requirements. In this setup, Windows users have all analyses available. When running the Docker container, four ports will be available: (1) Neo4j HTTP port (7474); (2) Neo4j bolt port (7687); (3) CKG Dash server (8050); and (4) JupyterHub server (8090) (Supplementary Fig. 8). The entry point to the container (docker_entrypoint.sh) defines all the steps needed: start the required services (Neo4j, JupyterHub, redis and celery) and run the report manager dash app. This installation is the easiest and can be used to quickly set up a server version of the CKG with all its components (Python, Neo4j and JupyterHub). Admin users can still customize these services by modifying how the container is built.

All the code can be accessed at https://github.com/MannLabs/CKG, and the documentation is available at https://CKG.readthedocs.io.

graphdb_connector

The graphdb_connector provides functionality to connect and query the CKG database. This module is Neo4j dependent. It uses the Python library py2neo, but it is independent from the other functionality in the platform, which allows an agnostic interaction with the database and facilitates adaptation and scalability. Likewise, queries to the database in Cypher language across the platform have been defined as YAML objects with a structure that makes them findable (name, involved nodes and relationships), understandable (description) and easily replaceable.

graphdb_builder

This functional module can be used to generate the CKG database. It is divided into two steps: importing and loading. The import (importer.py) downloads the ontologies, terminologies and biomedical databases into the data directory (Supplementary Fig. 6) and formats the data into tabular files (nodes and relationships). The tabular files created by the importer are also stored in the data directory under the Imports folder and organized into ontologies, databases and experiments. Furthermore, the import step generates some statistics (HDF) regarding the number of nodes and relationships formatted as well as file sizes for each ontology, database or experiment. These statistics can be used to track possible errors in the import process (Data/Imports/Stats).

Once the import process finishes, data can be loaded into the graph database by the loader (loader.py), which runs several Cypher queries defined as YAML objects (cypher.yml) and loads the tabular files located in the import folder into the running database. To facilitate this two-step process, we implemented a module called builder (builder.py), which can be used to perform either both steps or one or the other. This module also allows importing or loading of specific ontologies, databases or experiments. After running the two steps, the running database should contain all the nodes and relationships harmonized from the different sources of data.

Analytics core

The analytics core is divided into two main functionalities: analytics and visualization. Both modules are independent of the CKG database and can be used to analyze and/or visualize data. The analytics functionality uses Python statistics and Data Science libraries to implement the state-of-the-art analyses of proteomics data (Supplementary Table 2) and incorporates some recent relevant methods, such as WGCNA or Similarity Network Fusion analysis. Moreover, to ensure the correct use of these functions, they are designed to identify the experimental design automatically and, consequently, define the appropriate statistical analysis to perform. The visualization library (viz) uses Plot.ly, an interactive graphing library for Python and R, which opens the possibility to save plots in a format compatible with both programming languages (JSON format).

Report manager

The report manager is a tool to interface with the existing projects in the CKG database. This functional module makes use of the analytics core to analyze the project data and generate interactive graphs and then to create detailed reports with these analyses. These reports can be accessed through dashboard apps implemented in Plot.ly Dash (https://plot.ly/dash/). The Dash server can be started by running the index module (index.py) and accessed at http://localhost:5000. The initial app (Home) redirects to the login page, and, once logged in, it shows the current data model and statistics about the database, such as the number of nodes and relationships of each type. Furthermore, this app also links to the other existing pages—Admin, Project Creation, Data Upload and Imports—and lists all the existing projects in the database. The Admin page helps to create new users and update the database by running the importing and loading steps (Supplementary Fig. 9).

When a link to an existing project is accessed for the first time, the report manager runs the automated analyses for each data type in the project using the default configuration. Reports for each data type are shown in tabs in the Project app, and two extra tabs are also present: the multiomics tab, if there is more than one data type (for example, clinical and proteomics data), and the knowledge graph tab, which shows a summarization figure of all the other tabs.

New report pipelines can be defined using configuration files (YAML format) describing the arguments to be used in the data processing, as well as the sequence of analyses to be performed. The structure requires the user, for each analysis’ configuration, to specify which data to use (name of the dataframe(s)), a list of analyses and plots to visualize results (functions in the analytics core: analytics and viz, respectively), whether to store the results as dataframes and the arguments needed for analysis and visualization.

Once generated, project reports are stored in HDF5 format so that they can be quickly shown when accessed again. Project reports can be regenerated either with default configuration or by providing specific configuration files using the ‘Change Analysis’ Configuration’ option in the Project app. The saved reports can also be easily accessed programmatically with functionality within the report manager (project.load_project_report()) or using the R library rhdf5 (see ‘Notebooks’ section).

Reports can be downloaded in a compressed file (zip), which contains one folder for each generated tab, and, inside, all the dataframes created during the analyses (tab separated format, tsv), all the plots as vector and png format and all networks in Graph Modeling Language compatible with Cytoscape and JSON75, JSON or the nodes and edges tables.

Notebooks

We included Jupyter notebooks as another component of the CKG platform. This component serves three purposes: (1) a playground to test and develop new analyses and visualizations; (2) a collection of recipes that explain how to use CKG’s Python library; and (3) a repository of reanalyses of already published case studies that can be shared, reproduced and reused. The structure of the notebook directory (Supplementary Fig. 6) distinguishes these purposes defining three folders: development, recipes and reports. In the recipes folder, you can find several Jupyter notebooks showing simple functionality and analyses using CKG’s library: how to work with reports in R; how to build a project and generate and visualize a report; how to download and analyze data from PRIDE; how to run power analyses; how to perform batch correction; or how to extract data from the graph database. In the reports directory (Supplementary Fig. 6), we included the sequence of analyses to reproduce the NAFLD and the urachal carcinoma study studies described in the Results.

Default analytical pipeline

The initial data preparation step structures the quantified measurements (filtering, imputation, formatting, and normalization), starting with filtering out proteins identified in only a few of the samples (Supplementary Table 2). This filtering step can be specified as a maximum percentage of missing values (default) or as a minimum number of values present per condition (group) or in the entire dataset. For imputation, we implemented several methods that account for missing values of different nature, including the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) imputation method, which assumes that the values are missing completely at random (MCAR), and the probabilistic minimum imputation (MinProb) approach for missing values that are considered missing not at random (MNAR) (default)76. These two methods can also be combined in a mixed imputation method that considers the percentage of missing values to assume missingness due to MCAR (that is, missingnes <50%) or MNAR otherwise and applies KNN or MinProb, respectively. This step results in a complete matrix called the ‘processed data frame’ and forms the basis for downstream analysis.

Next, we implemented the data exploration step into the workflow to collect summary statistics from the original data (such as number of proteins and peptides). Additionally, it ranks identified proteins according to their average quantified intensity (LFQ77) and calculates protein CVs, which can serve as a quality metric.

The subsequent data analysis part includes a dimensionality reduction step and enables visualization of the high-dimensional proteomic datasets using two- or three-dimensional representations. We implemented linear dimensionality reduction (principal component analysis (default)) and nonlinear approaches (t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (t-SNE)) and uniform manifold approximation and projection.

The analytics core enables hypothesis testing, particularly methods for identifying proteins changing significantly between conditions (groups). The default method is ANOVA, but others, such as ANOVA for repeated measurements (ANOVA-rm), t-test (independent or paired) or significance analysis of microarrays (SAM), are also available21. By default, the analytics core identifies the appropriate test based on the experimental design (for example, independent versus paired and ANOVA versus ANOVA-rm). We also implemented several methods to correct for multiple hypothesis testing, such as Benjamini–Hochberg (BH) FDR (default) or permutation-based FDR, which is used only if the number of permutations specified (default set to 250) is sufficiently large to avoid overestimating false positives.

Strategies for global protein–protein correlation analysis include as default Pearson correlation analysis corrected for multiple testing, which returns a network with identified clusters of correlating proteins (Louvain clustering method). Furthermore, functional enrichment analysis (Gene Ontology and Pathways) enables extraction of potential hypothesis-generating information regarding the functional consequences of proteomics perturbation as an ultimate step in the proteomics analysis (Supplementary Table 2).

Machine learning on graphs

The CKG provides functionality to apply machine learning algorithms based on the relationships existing in the knowledge graph. On the one hand, the CKG provides a library of optimized graph algorithms that run within the database framework (using the NetworkX Python library). These algorithms efficiently implement graph analysis tools such as path finding, centrality measurements, community detection and similarity functions, among others. All these algorithms are either directly available in the CKG or through the Graph Data Science library in Neo4j and can be used to effectively identify hidden patterns and generate predictions based on the connected data. Graph-based predictions have been used in multiple scenarios, including drug repurposing, protein–protein interaction (PPI) prediction, disease comorbidity risks or diet-based cancer therapy associations78,79,80. All the types of relationships mined in those studies are part of the CKG and can repeatedly be modeled in the same manner every time new data are integrated. For instance, we used this functionality to map Gene Ontology biological processes to metabolic pathways (Supplementary Table 3). This helps to better interpret functional enrichment results or to connect currently disconnected nodes and extend their annotations—that is, (Biological_processes-[:ASSOCIATED_WITH]-(Metabolite)).

Additionally, application of machine learning algorithms directly on CKG’s graph structure can improve prediction and classification tasks, for instance by using Graph Representation Learning algorithms37. To provide an example of the potential of these methods on the CKG’s structure, we used the embedding algorithm Node2Vec (dimensions = 100, walk length = 30, number of walks = 200, P = 1, Q = 2.0, weight key = score) to represent disease nodes81. For that, we first obtained disease-specific subgraphs connecting disease nodes to their associated proteins, modified proteins, metabolites and genomic variants and their relationships (that is, PPIs) from the CKG. We then applied the embedding algorithm to obtain high-dimensional vectors, preserving the properties of these subgraphs for each disease node. When visualizing these embedding representations using t-SNE, diseases cluster according to the Disease Ontology anatomical entities that they are annotated to, showing that biological meaning is preserved in these representations (Supplementary Fig. 10). These representations could be used in a variety of machine learning problems, such as node and link prediction, graph classification or graph similarity. When applied to biomedicine, these learning techniques can help stratify patients, build comorbidity networks or repurpose drugs.

Case studies

NAFLD study

We use a previously published internal proteomics dataset41 (PXD011839) as a showcase of the capabilities of the CKG. In this publication, Niu et al. studied the plasma proteome profiles of 48 patients with and without cirrhosis or NAFLD and identified several statistically significantly changing proteins, some of which were already linked to liver disease. We aimed to reproduce the results obtained using the automated default analysis pipeline of the CKG.

Downstream rapid proteomics analysis

We used a previously published internal proteomics dataset2 (PXD008713). This study presents a rapid proteomics analysis that identified a possible alternative treatment for a patient with end-stage cancer. We built a downstream analysis pipeline to accelerate and prioritize alternative candidate drug treatments using the CKG. We provide a Jupyter notebook to show how functionality implemented in the graphdb_connector module (query_utils.py) can be used to single out queries that can help find known links between identified upregulated proteins and inhibitory drugs and between those drugs and known side effects and publications as well as how to use this knowledge to prioritize drug candidates.

Multi-level proteomics analysis

We reanalyzed and extended a multi-level proteomics study, including interactomics and phosphoproteomics, that provides insights into the mechanisms of resistance to platinum-based chemotherapy in high-grade ovarian serus adenocarcinoma3 (PXD010372). The CKG reproduces the findings and extends them with deeper analysis of the protein complexes identified82 and substrate and PhosphoSite-specific annotations83,84.

CKG update

Databases and ontologies integrated in the CKG can be updated using the graphdb_builder. There are two options: full update or partial update. A full update, which will regenerate the entire database with newly downloaded data from the sources, the number of nodes and relationships, will vary from version to version according to changes in these data. On a partial update, the sources to be imported and loaded into the graph need to be specified. The partial update can also be used to extend the graph when a new database or ontology is added. When running a full update, it is recommended to create a different graph database, confirm that the generated graph is correct and then switch to the new database.

Experiments can be updated using the ‘Data Upload’ functionality in the dashboard app by indicating the project identifier and uploading the new data. When a full update is performed in the CKG’s graph, which involves upgrading the version of essential databases, such as UniProt85, it is highly recommended to process the raw proteomics data, searching with the new version of the proteome, and to generate again all the project reports with the new data. When this is not possible, we provide a Jupyter notebook to generate a mapping between UniProt versions based on sequence alignment (CKG mapping from fasta.ipynb).

The CKG is an open-source project, and its code will continue to grow and improve through version control in the GitHub repository (https://github.com/MannLabs/CKG). Currently, version 1.0.0 is available, and new releases will be made available in a controlled manner and named following the PEP 440 specification (https://www.python.org/dev/peps/pep-0440/). Because the CKG is an open-source project, contributions can help the framework grow with additional ontology, database or experimental parsers, improved documentation, increased testing and feedback. Specific details on how to contribute can be found in the CKG’s documentation.

Installation and hardware requirements

The CKG’s purpose and architecture define it as a multi-user platform that requires installation in a server-like setup and with systems administration knowledge. However, individual users can have a local installation, making sure hardware and software requirements are fullfiled. The simplest installation is by using the Docker container and running the ‘minimal’ update in the Admin app (https://ckg.readthedocs.io/en/latest/intro/getting-started-with-docker.html). This installation requires getting access to the licensed databases (SNOMED-CT, DrugBank and PhosphoSitePlus). For specific requirements and installation steps, consult the CKG’s documentation at https://ckg.readthedocs.io/en/latest/intro/getting-started-with-requirements.html.

Reporting Summary

Further information on research design is available in the Nature Research Reporting Summary linked to this article.