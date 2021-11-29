Genetically encoded photo-switchable molecular sensors for optoacoustic and super-resolution imaging

General cloning and mutagenesis

GCaMP5G28 was synthesized as gene strings (GeneArt, LifeTechnologies). Plasmid-encoding, maltose-binding protein MBP175-cpGFP44 and the pDisplay vector were a kind gift from L. Looger. dLight1.3b was synthesized as gene strings. For bacterial protein expression, the coding sequence of GCaMP5G was PCR amplified as a NdeI/HindIII fragment with a C-terminal His-tag and cloned into the pRSETa vector. All site-specific mutants in this study were generated using the QuikChange Lightning Mutagenesis Kit (Agilent Technologies). For creation of the switchable maltose sensor library, MBP leader sequences of varying length and with different linker sequences and MBP C terminus were amplified, cpGFP was amplified from rsGCaMP0.9 and different variants were constructed using overlap PCR and cloned into NdeI/XhoI of the pRSETa vector. For cytoplasmic mammalian expression of rsGCaMPs and the photo-switchable dopamine sensor, coding sequences were cloned into the pcDNA3.0 vector (Thermo Fisher Scientific) at the EcoR1 and Not1 sites. To target rsGCaMP1.4-ER and rsEGFP2 to the ER lumen, genes were cloned into the pEF/myc/ER vector (Invitrogen) at the SalI and NotI sites. For mammalian surface expression of the reversible switchable maltose sensor (Variant A), the gene was cloned into the pDisplay vector (Invitrogen) at the BglII and PstI sites.

Protein expression and purification

Proteins were expressed in Escherichia coli BL21 and purified by Ni-NTA affinity chromatography in Tris buffer pH 8.0 and 300 mM NaCl. To remove all calcium from the rsGCaMP variants and GCaMP5G protein, we performed buffer exchange with MOPS buffer (pH 7.2, 100 mM NaCl) with further addition of ethylene glycol tetraacetic acid (EGTA) to a final concentration of 5 mM. The final step entailed size-exclusion chromatography using a HiLoad 26/600 Superdex 75-pg column (Amersham Biosciences) in MOPS buffer to remove any residual calcium and EGTA. Purified proteins were frozen immediately in liquid nitrogen and stored at −80 °C until measurement. Proteins showed no absorbance changes after thawing and centrifugation at 14,000 r.p.m. for 45 min.

Absorption and fluorescence spectroscopy

Spectra for GCaMP5G, rsGEFP2, rsGCaMP0.9 and rsGCaMP were measured in buffer solutions in the presence or absence of defined concentrations of free Ca2+.

Calcium titrations

For in vitro calcium titration for the calcium sensor with nanomolar affinity, the protein in MOPS buffer pH 7.2 was mixed with different volumes of zero-free calcium buffer (10 mM EGTA, 100 mM KCl and 30 mM MOPS, pH 7.2) and the 39-μM free calcium buffer (10 mM CaEGTA in 100 mM KCl and 30 mM MOPS, pH 7.2) of the calcium calibration buffer kit (Invitrogen), as reported by Akerboom et al.28. For the titration series for the calcium sensor with micromolar affinity, titration affinity was performed according to the protocol described by Henderson et al.30. In short, titrations (100 nM to 10 mM) were performed by dilution of a 10 mM CaCl 2 stock solution in 100 mM KCl and 30 mM MOPS, pH 7.2. Photophysical properties for iMalSnFR and the final switchable iMalSnFR variant were measured in Tris buffer pH 8.0 and 300 mM NaCl in the presence or absence of 200 mM maltose. Ultraviolet-visible measurements were performed using an UV-1800 spectrophotometer (Shimadzu) in a cell with a path length of 1 cm. Emission properties were determined using a Cary Eclipse fluorescence spectrophotometer (Varian). For fluorescence quantum yield determination we used superfolder GFP59 as standard. Maltose affinity was determined as reported by Marvin et al.44. Triplicate experiments were performed with different samples from the same purification batch. Absorption coefficients were determined using the protein peak at 280 nm as reference. Relaxation kinetics and switching of rsGCaMP crystals and solutions were recorded using light from SOLIS 405- and 490-nm LEDs (Thorlabs) and 405 ± 2-nm and 488 ± 2-nm bandpass filters, respectively, focused with a ×20 or ×10 objective lens on the crystal or well-filled solution. Fluorescence was recorded using a photo-multiplier tube (no. H10492, Hamamatsu). For relaxation kinetics, photo-switching was recorded for multiple dark periods. Data were visualized using Graphpad Prism 9.

Structure determination

Protein purification for crystallization

Proteins were purified as described above, with subsequent buffer exchange to 15 mM Tris buffer with 100 mM NaCl and 2 mM CaCl 2 at pH 8.0. Several attempts to crystallize rsGCaMP were necessary, since most attempts exhibited dimeric forms as previously reported32 (Supplementary Table 1). For the eventually successful variant, we constructed rsGCaMP.LP294TR.ΔRSET (rsGCaMP1.1). We removed the first 26 amino acids (T7 Tag and Xpress Tag) from the rsGCaMP by amplification of the remaining gene sequence as a NdeI/HindIII PCR fragment with a C-terminal His-tag and inserted this into pRSETa. Subsequently, the LP linker at position 294 was replaced by a TR linker using site-directed mutagenesis. Purification was conducted as described above, the protein concentration adjusted to 5 mg ml–1 and the concentration of free Ca2+ to 5 mM.

Crystallization and data acquisition

Crystallization experiments for all rsGCaMP variants were performed at the X-ray Crystallography Platform at Helmholtz Zentrum München. For rsGCaMP1.1 the initial crystallization screening was done at 292 K using 5 mg ml–1 protein with a Mosquito (SPT Labtech) nanodrop dispenser in sitting-drop, 96-well plates and commercial screens. After selection of the best hits, manual optimization was performed. Most of the crystallization conditions tested led to the growth of crystals in the C2 space group. With this symmetry, the asymmetric unit of the crystals contained two molecules of rsGCaMP1.1 which underwent domain swapping (Supplementary Fig. 8). The monomeric rsGCaMP1.1 crystals grew in 0.21 M sodium formate, 0.1 M Bis-Tris-Propane buffer pH 8.5 and 18% (w/v) PEG 3350. The crystals for other rsGCaMP variants presented in this paper were obtained under similar conditions. For rsGCaMP1.2 the best crystals appeared in 0.20 M sodium formate, 0.1 M Bis-Tris-Propane buffer pH 8.5 and 22% (w/v) PEG 3350. The rsGCaMP1.3 variant gave the best diffracting crystals in 0.20 M sodium formate, 0.1 M Bis-Tris-Propane buffer pH 8.5 and 19% (w/v) PEG 3350. For X-ray diffraction experiments, rsGCaMP crystals were mounted and flash-cooled to 100 K in liquid nitrogen. Cryoprotection was performed for ~2 s in reservoir solution supplemented with 25–30% (v/v) ethylene glycol. All data were collected on the SLS PXIII X06DA beamline (PSI, Villigen) at 100 K. Before collection of the OFF form, rsGCaMP crystals were illuminated for 5–10 s with 488-nm light. All datasets were indexed and integrated using XDS28 and scaled with SCALA30,44. Intensities were converted to structure-factor amplitudes using the program TRUNCATE59. Supplementary Table 2 summarizes statistics.

Structure determination and refinement of rsGCaMP variants

The structure of rsGCaMP1.1 was solved with the MolRep32 program from CCP4 (ref. 60). The closest homolog (PDB ID: 3ek4) served as a search model61. The structure of rsGCaMP1.2 and rsGCaMP1.3 was solved using as a search model the previously refined rsGCaMP1.1 model. For all rsGCaMP variants, model rebuilding was performed in COOT62. Further refinement was done in REFMAC5 (ref. 63) using the maximum-likelihood target function. Stereochemical analysis of the final models was done in PROCHECK64 and MolProbity65. Supplementary Table 2 summarizes refinement parameters.

SRM measurements

Cell culture

U2OS (ATCC HTB-96) or Hela cells (ATCC CCL-2), were cultured in DMEM (Thermo Fisher Scientific, no. 41966029) supplemented with 10% (v/v) fetal bovine serum (Thermo Fisher Scientific, no. 10270106), 1% penicillin/streptomycin (Sigma-Aldrich, no. P4333) and maintained at 37 °C and 5% CO 2 in a humidified incubator. For transfection, 1 × 105 cells per well were seeded on 18-mm coverslips. After 24 h, cells were transfected using Fugene (Promega); 36–48 h after transfection, cells were washed in PBS solution, placed with phenol-red-free DMEM or Leibovitz’s L-15 medium (Thermo Fisher Scientific, no. 21083027) in a chamber and imaged at room temperature. For live staining of mitochondria, cells were incubated for 10 min with MitoTracker DeepRed FM (Thermo Fisher Scientific, no. M22426) at 37 °C before imaging. For visualization of the ER network in both the lumen and membrane, double transfection with rsGCaMP1.4-ER (lumen) and SNAP-Sec61β (membrane) was used. For visualization of the second channel, cells were incubated with 647-SiR (SNAP-Cell 647-SiR, BioLabs; final concentration 0.15 μM) for 1 h and then washed before imaging. For control of protein distribution, 48-h-transfected cells were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde for 15 min at room temperature. After permeabilization (5 min in Tryton 0.1%) and blocking (10 min in 5% bovine serum albumin), cells were incubated for 1 h with 1:1,000 FluoTag-X4-anti-GFP-AbberiorSTAR580 (no. N0304-Ab580-L, Nanotag Biotechnologies) to label the expressed proteins.

MoNaLISA imaging scheme and acquisition

The MoNaLISA setup used in this study was custom-built, as reported by Masullo et al. All images were recorded with a multifocal pattern of periodicity 625 nm coupled with an OFF pattern of 312.5 nm. For rsEGFP2, the ON-switch was performed with 405-nm light, 650 W cm–2 for 0.5 ms; the OFF confinement with 1.0–1.5 ms of 488-nm light at 650 W cm–2 and the readout with 240 kW cm–2 of 488 nm for 1 ms. The step size was 35 nm, for a global dwell time of 5 ms and recording time of 1.5 s. The second confocal channel used for recording of mitochondria was imaged in a sequential manner using 350 W cm–2 of 590-nm light for 2 ms. The spectral interval of the second camera was 620/70 nm. For imaging of SiR emission, a filter at 670/40 nm was used and the recording scheme was set to acquire quasi-simultaneously the two channels with interleaved excitation on a pixel-by-pixel basis (see Supplementary Fig. 11 for details). The software used for acquisition and final image reconstruction was ImSwitch60 on Python 3.9.

Image processing

The images presented were deconvolved with a narrow Gaussian of 50-nm full width at half maximum (FWHM), combined with a wider Gaussian of 175-nm FWHM, accounting for 10% of the PSF amplitude; such a geometry considers the properties of RSFPs where a background signal due to a non-photo-switchable fraction of the molecules is expected. The final image is the result of five iterations of the Richardson–Lucy algorithm, with the deconvolution performed using Imspector (Max Planck Innovations).

To understand the compatibility of rsGCaMP in a RESOLFT imaging scheme, the photophysical behavior of different variants was tested under the range of powers typically used in this super-resolved modality. An area of 2.6 × 1.0 µm2 enclosed in an extended beam of 50-µm FWHM was considered for the analysis. The purified protein under study was embedded in a thin polyacrylamide (PAA) gel layer at a concentration of around 1 mg µl–1. The measurements are either at Ca2+ saturating condition—to follow the power dependency of their photophysical behavior and for comparison to standard non-sensor rsFPs, like rsEGFP2—or at fixed powers and varying Ca2+ concentration in the solution used for the PAA protein layer. The OFF-switching kinetics were recorded in pump-probe modality where, after 1 ms of 405-nm pulse (at 0.05 kW cm–2), a 488-nm-long pulse followed to switch off all fluorescence. The cycle was repeated 25 times and averaged. OFF-switching kinetics were analyzed with biexponential functions, and the average rate is reported as the characteristic decay time of fluorescence; the plateau level reached by fluorescence at the end of the 488-nm light pulse is reported as the background level. For ON-switching at increasing power of the 405-nm light (range 0.03–0.37 kW cm–2), five cycles were recorded at 0.21 kW cm–2 of 488-nm light for 1–2 ms and averaged. The global curve was then normalized to the level of fluorescence at equilibrium (before the power series). Each cycle comprises 1 ms of 405 nm at 0.1 kW cm–2 and 488 nm at 0.21 kw cm–2 for the time needed to reduce fluorescence to 20% of the initial value.

Imaging of rsEGFP2 and rsGCaMP1.4-ER beads

A bead-supported lipid bilayer (bSLB)61 of 2.5 µm in diameter was saturated with rsEGFP2 or rsGCaMP1.4-ER, taking advantage of the His-tag sequence of the protein and a lipid mixture of SM/chol/DGS-NTA (66/30/40). An aliquot of 10 µl of bSLB dispersion was mixed with 10 µl of 4 µM protein solution. To visualize the varying imaging response of the protein at the two extremes of fully Ca2+ saturated and non-Ca2+ bound, the protein was diluted either in MOPs buffer with 9 mM of CaCl 2 or MOPS buffer only. After 30-min incubation at room temperature, a 4-µl drop was placed on a sealed coverslip to prevent evaporation.

OA spectroscopy

A protein sample (200 µl) at a concentration of 18.5 µM—so that optical density is in the range 0.3–1.2 (optimal dynamic range of the device)—in the presence or absence of free Ca2+ as described above, was measured in a custom-built OA spectrometer as described by Fuenzalida-Werner et al.62. The affinity curves derived from the switching kinetics at different Ca2+ concentrations were calculated as follows: six decay kinetics of the same sample were measured using averaged OA signals per free Ca2+ concentration to reduce measurement noise, and were subsequently normalized to the maximum value. Decay kinetics for the higher Ca2+ concentration were fitted with a single exponential decay model and its offset (y 0 ) was used as constant to facilitate the fitting of the noisier, lower Ca2+ concentrations. The decay constant versus the log value of the free calcium concentration was fitted with a dose–response model with Hill slope.

OA tomography imaging

Tubes containing undiluted sheep blood and rsGCaMP at a concentration of 77 µM, together with four different concentrations of free Ca2+, were placed behind a 5-mm layer of agar containing 2% intralipid in a water bath for coupling. The sample was illuminated by the same laser as for OA spectroscopy, delivered by a fiber illuminating the sample at an angle of 45° and recorded by a curved, 64-element array (focal distance, 4 cm; angular coverage, 172°; central frequency, 5 MHz; Imasonic). For this measurement, we kept the power constant at 1.78 mJ s–1 at 488 and 420 nm. To ensure linear responses from all widely varying absorbance in our samples, we worked within the 1-dB compression point linear range of our custom-built 53-dB amplifier bank (<1 V) and used a digitization dynamic range of 1 V (12 bit, 8 × 8-channel PXI 5105; National Instruments). A custom-designed LabVIEW program (National Instruments) was used for rapid automatic data acquisition. Data were averaged over three laser pulses to improve the signal-to-noise ratio. We recorded ten cycles with 120 pulses at 488 nm and 120 pulses at 420 nm. OA signals were reconstructed to images using a non-negative constrained version of a previously described model-based approach63.

The probability that a pixel would contain data comprising photo-switchable signals was assessed using two measures: (1) the contribution of the correct frequency component after Fourier transform; and (2) a low r2 after fitting a single exponential. We extracted the intensity over time from pixels identified to contain photo-switchable signals. These values were fitted with an exponential decay model using an offset constant determined from the sample with the highest free Ca2+ concentration. To obtain the affinity curve, the decay constant was plotted versus the log value of the free calcium concentration and fitted with a dose–response model to the Hill slope. The values of the function were fixed to allow the fitting to converge on both maximum (39 µM free calcium) and minimum (0 µM free calcium).

OA RSOM imaging

Details of the employed RSOM setup are described elsewhere64. Independent tubes containing undiluted sheep blood and rsGCaMP, at a concentration of 107 µM, and four different concentrations of free Ca2+ were placed over a layer of agar with 2% intralipid. The sample was illuminated from above by nanosecond-excitation pulses at 50 Hz generated by an optical parametric oscillator (OPO) laser (Spitlight-DPSS 250 ZHG-OPO, InnoLas). Energy was kept constant at 80 µJ per pulse at 488 nm. Additionally, rsGCaMP samples were keep in the ON-state by different intensities of co-illumination with a 405-nm LED (5.1 W; Solis, Thorlabs) with collimated output. Detection of ultrasonic signals was carried out as in ref. 64. Images were acquired by raster-scanning the detector over the sample in 12-µm steps. Datasets were bandpass-filtered (10–30 MHz) and reconstructed using a tomographic virtual point detector back-projection algorithm with a dynamic aperture65. RSOM images were captured in triplicate and averaged after reconstruction for each LED intensity level. Unmixing of switching dynamics was performed by calculating the proportional difference between each ON- and OFF-state image—that is, without 405-nm co-illumination.

OA imaging with commercial MSOT, animal experimentation and histology

In vivo data were acquired using a commercially available MSOT scanner (MSOT In Vision 256-TF, iThera Medical) equipped with an alternative light source delivering wavelengths of 488 and 420 nm (Spitlight-DPSS 250 ZHG-OPO, InnoLas). In brief, nanosecond-pulsed light was generated from a tunable OPO laser and delivered to the sample through a ring-type fiber bundle. Wavelengths of 420 and 488 nm were used for photo-switching and imaging in mice. Light absorbed by the sample generates an acoustic signal that propagates through it and is detected outside the sample by a cylindrically focused, 256-element transducer. The acquired acoustic data were reconstructed using ViewMSOT v.3.8.1.04 (iThera Medical) software. Analysis was conducted using a custom script with Matlab2019a. The outline of the analysis can be found in Supplementary Fig. 18.

Animal experiments were approved by the Government of Upper Bavaria (no. ROB-55.2-2532.Vet02-18-120). Three Matrigel implants with HeLa cells expressing rsGCaMP1.1 and mCherry were implanted subcutaneously in the back of 6- to 8-week-old, adult female Hsd:Athymic Nude-Foxn1nu mice (Envigo). A 12/12-h light/dark cycle and housing were implemented according to Annex A of European Convention no. 2007/526 EG. Cells were pretreated with either 5 µM ionomycin and 10 mM Ca2+ or 5 mM EGTA, or left untreated. Mice were anesthetized with 2% isoflurane in O 2 and placed in the MSOT holder, using ultrasound gel and water as coupling media. After termination of experiments, all mice were sacrificed and stored at −80 °C. Cell fluorescence, after cryopreservation of mice in Tissue-Tek O.C.T. (Sakura Finetek Europe), was imaged in cut sections (10 μm; Leica CM1950, Leica Microsystems) at intervals of 250 μm with 482/35 nm for excitation and 535/38 nm for detection of GFP fluorescence. Images were recorded using a charge-coupled device camera (DL-604M, Andor Technology) with 10-s exposure and a gain of 10.

Reporting Summary

Further information on research design is available in the Nature Research Reporting Summary linked to this article.