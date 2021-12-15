Uppermost crustal structure regulates the flow of the Greenland Ice Sheet

Our analysis highlights a heterogeneous crust beneath Greenland. The range of our calculated shear wave velocities V s is similar to those estimated in the tomographic images at 10 km depth24. The North-East Greenland Ice Stream (NEGIS), Greenland’s only ice stream, discharges more than 10% of the Greenland Ice Sheets area with fast velocities observed up to the ice divide48. Major outlet glaciers Jakobshavn, Helheim and Kangerdlugssuaq, which are located on the central east and west coasts, are some of the fastest-flowing glaciers in the world, together draining ~15.6% of the Greenland Ice Sheet area49.

Jakobshavn Isbræ is a marine-terminating glacier that drains into the Ilulissat Icefjord located at Disco Bay on the central west coast of Greenland (Fig. 7). Disco Bay defines the northern extent of the Nagssugtoqidian mobile belt and the on-shore geology primarily comprises a Precambrian crystalline basement of reworked gneisses, granites and metavolcanic and metasedimentary rocks (Fig. 1)2,50,51,52. Disco Bay comprises Upper Cretaceous and Palaeogene sediments with thickness on the order of 100s of metres to 1–2 km draped above the Precambrian basement50,51,52. Our 1-D V s profiles obtained for station ILULI, located close to the town of Ilulissat, comprise two layers: a shallow 480 ± 190 m thick layer with V s = 1.6 ± 0.19 km s−1, which overlies a 2.95 ± 0.53 km thick layer with V s = 2.95 ± 0.12 km s−1 (Figs. 1, 5, and 6). We interpret the first layer as Pre-Quaternary sediments based on the correspondence of our estimated V p = 3.14 km s−1 with the P-wave interval velocity (V p = 3.2 km s−1) used by Chalmers et al.50. The classification of the second layer (V p = 4.65 km s−1) is more challenging, with both basalts and Precambrian basement rocks being suitable candidates based on the local geology and seismic velocities (V p = 4.5 km s−1)50. Previous reflection seismic studies50 have been unable to distinguish between these two rock types. We note that this layer is seismically slower (δV s ~ –2%) at depths of up to 3km relative to other stations on the West of Greenland, making the interpretation difficult (Fig. 7). We speculate that this layer is a mechanically weakened and reworked Precambrian crystalline basement, as evidenced by the erosion of a deep trough several hundred metres to a kilometre deep beneath Jakobshavn Isbræ12 and the presence of sedimentary layers15.

Helheim and Kangerdlugssuag glaciers are large tidewater glaciers on the south-east coast of Greenland that terminate in the Sermilik and Kangerdlugssuag Fjords, respectively. Stations ISOG and ANGG are located on either side of the mouth of Sermilik Fjord, while station SOEG is located at the mouth of Kangerdlugssuag Fjord (Fig. 1). The geology of south-east Greenland is predominantly reworked Archaean gneiss with interbedded metasediments from the early Proterozoic and part of the Nagssugtoqidian mobile belt2 (Fig. 1). SOEG is located close to Tertiary magmatic intrusions generated by the continental breakup of the North Atlantic.

The models obtained for stations ANGG, ISOG and SOEG show negative δV s anomalies of ~ -2 to -6%, which are depth dependent and reach a maximum at about 3 km depth. For station ANGG, we obtained a model with a single layer with thickness of 3.06 ± 0.54 km and a V s = 3.04 ± 0.11 km s−1, while for ISOG we obtained a double layer with thicknesses of 0.05 ± 0.03 km and 4.60 ± 0.35 km, and velocities of 0.84 ± 0.66 km s−1 and 2.91 ± 0.16 km s−1 respectively. For station SOEG, we again obtained two layers; the first layer had a thickness of 0.06 ± 0.27 km and V s = 1.91 ± 1.01 km s−1, and the second layer had a thickness of 5.61 ± 0.85 and V s = 3.12 ± 0.3 km s−1 (Figs. 5 and 6). Given the broad similarities between the results for stations ISOG and SOEG, we interpret the first layer beneath these stations as a near surface layer including sediment, with the second layer having a similar composition to that beneath the ANGG station based on layer thickness and V s . These latter layers are interpreted as reworked gneiss from the Ammassalik mobile belt. These deformed rocks are consistent with hypothesis that metamorphic rocks act as hydraulic pathways for the discharge of large volumes of freshwater into the sea along the SE coast of Greenland53. It has also been suggested that the Ammassalik mobile belt is an extension of Nagssugtoqidian mobile belt on the west coast2, which is supported by the similarity of V s and layer thicknesses at ILULI on the west coast and ISOG, ANGG and SOEG on the east. This hypothesis is affirmed by the results obtained for the on-ice station ICESG, which lies on the ice divide between the Ammassalik and Nagssugtoqidian mobile belts. It has a sub-ice layer with thickness 3.77 ± 0.35 km and V s = 3.09 ± 0.08 km s−1, similar to the stations on the east and west coasts.

The majority of stations along the west coast and penetrating into the interior of Greenland (DY2G and NE2) show positive δV s anomalies, which indicate the presence of hard bedrock. Additionally, we interpret the negative δV s anomalies beneath stations ISOG, ANGG, SOEG and ICESG as reworked or damaged Precambrian rocks, which are easily eroded to produce the deep troughs at Jakobshavn, Helheim and Kangerdlugssuaq. We do not observe any thin sedimentary layers < 100 m to the west and south-central east of the Greenland Ice Sheet. However, we acknowledge that the lack of short period data and thick ice sheet limits our ability to recover thin sedimentary layers, which could be widespread beneath the ice sheet.

The north and north-east of Greenland is dominated by very low δV s < -5 % up to ~3 km depth. At 1 km depth the low velocities along the east coast closely match the Caledonian fold belt (Fig. 7). The Caledonian fold belt comprises early Proterozoic gneisses and granitoid basement, which are overlaid by Proterozoic and Palaeozoic sediments prior to the orogeny2. We attribute the lower V s to the presence of the sedimentary units in the fold belt. In the north, the inversion of data from station NOR led to a 2.13 ± 0.11 km thick layer with V s = 2.0 ± 0.05 km s−1, which is consistent with the presence of large Palaeozoic sedimentary basins in the region (Fig. 7).

Ice-penetrating radar measurements have identified extensive regions along the coast and ice divide where basal melt is present and attributed to the onset of fast ice flow of the NEGIS19,20,22,54. In addition, the refreezing of basal meltwater alters the stratigraphy, rheology and temperature structure of the ice, enhancing its ability to deform and flow54). Bell et al.54 identified large units several hundred metres thick of warm, soft ice produced by the refreezing of basal water and attributed to the onset of fast ice flow at the Petermann Glacier. Along the ice divide of the GrIS, geothermal heat flux plays a leading role in the generation of basal melt18. The source of this elevated heat flux is believed to be related to the Icelandic mantle plume that traversed beneath Greenland ~80 to 50 Ma3,4,20. Although a variety of plume and geothermal heat flux models have been proposed, the thermal effect on the ice-sheet bed has so far remained poorly constrained due to limited borehole measurements and significant discrepancies between models derived from seismic4,33,55 and magnetic3 data. Seismic derived geothermal heat flux models use tomographic models of the crust and upper mantle, correlating regions of low V s with regions of elevated heat flux4,33,55. The location of these low V s regions varies between models, with robust measurements limited to depths greater than 10 km24,32,33. Magnetic derived geothermal heat flux models are also depth limited because airborne or satellite data are used to compute the Curie temperature to constrain the model3,56. Both types of models are therefore reliant on observations at depth to simulate the geothermal heat distribution at the ice-bedrock interface. These uncertainties in the geothermal heat flux models have been shown to have a significant effect on ice-sheet models, with NEGIS discharge uncertainties of 2.10 Gt per yr57. Finally, topography has also been shown to play a role in the distribution of heat flow particularly at the scale of individual glaciers and catchments58.

At 4 and 5 km depth our model shows strong spatial consistency between regions of V s < 3.4 km s−1 and regions with elevated geothermal heat flux ( > 60 mW m−2) in the model of Martos et al.3. In particular, the south-east to north-west linear low V s feature that traverses Greenland can be clearly seen in the geothermal heat flux model (Figs. 7 and 8). We also observe that the low V s found beneath NUUK (Fig. 1) up to 4 km depth correlates with a region of high heat flux3 (Fig. 7). Regions of basal melt derived from airborne radar data22 show a strong degree of spatial consistency with regions of high geothermal heat flux3. In particular, regions around station NE1 (Fig. 1) show a concentration of basal melt inferred from radar data22, whereas boreholes drilled at NEEM and GRIP (SUMG) have identified a frozen bed. However, ice cores from NEEM found inverted ice strata with old ice from the Last Glacial Maximum, which is typically found at the ice-sheet bed, close to the ice surface59. Ice from the surrounding area of the drill site also displays evidence of enhanced deformation54. Moreover, studies of ice structure at SUMG identified strong seismic anisotropy generated by the partial melting and deformation and alignment of ice crystals60,61. The low V s in the region at depths of 2 km in the crust (Figs. 7 and 8) is interpreted as evidence of geothermal heat flux that leads to the formation of warm deformable ice through the melting and refreezing of meltwater, which is then responsible for the onset of fast ice flow at Petermann Glacier54. We also attribute the low V s at NE1 and the concentration of basal melt water in the region22 as being due to the elevated geothermal heat responsible for the onset of the NEGIS, and is consistent with previous studies19,20,21,62. Therefore, we attribute the source of the V s anomaly through the centre of Greenland as the surface expression of the Iceland hot spot track beneath Greenland. Results from on-ice stations NEEM, NE1, NE3 and SUMG closely match the hotspot track suggested by Martos et al.3.

Stations NE4 and NE6 are located within the catchment of the NEGIS. The single layer models obtained for stations NE4 and NE6 show layer thicknesses of 1.75 ± 1.25 km and 3.56 ± 0.61 km and low V s of 2.9 ± 0.15 km s−1 and 3.1 ± 0.12 km s−1, respectively, relative to the background average. We interpret these relatively low seismic velocities at NE4 and NE6 as the source of the till identified along the North-East Greenland Ice Stream from controlled-source reflection seismic surveys16. In the absence of a more compelling alternative hypothesis we speculate that the source rocks of the till layers along the NEGIS are the product of geothermally altered or weakened basement rocks, which are readily eroded, facilitating fast ice flow.

Our seismic model therefore provides unique and new information on the uppermost crustal geology of Greenland and its implied influence on ice dynamics. The identification of slow seismic velocities at the fast outlet glaciers of Jakobshavn, Helheim and Kangerdlugssuaq are interpreted as the signature of weak or damaged crustal rocks that are easily eroded to produced soft deformable till, which facilitates this fast ice flow. These damaged rocks at Helheim and Kangerdlugssuaq support the hypothesis that these rocks act as hydraulic pathways and reservoirs for basal ice melt discharging large volumes of freshwater along the SE coast53. We also identify the subglacial expression of the Iceland hotspot track that traversed Greenland ~ 80 to 50 Ma, which controls the onset of fast ice flow of Petermann Glacier and NEGIS. Our model provides much needed constraints on the geothermal heat flux estimates, which have been shown to have a significant effect on ice-sheet models resulting in discharge uncertainties of 2.10 Gt per yr for NEGIS57. Moreover, we observe geothermally weakened basement rocks, producing soft till which facilitates fast ice flow beneath the NEGIS. Asserting the basal thermal conditions and their effects on the flow of the NEGIS, outlet glaciers and the dynamics of the GrIS should therefore be a priority for future in situ measurement campaigns. Numerical simulations of ice-sheet flow and sensitivity to future atmospheric and ocean warming should consider the potentially enhanced sensitivity of these outlet glaciers and their upstream ice catchments to basal thermal forcing.