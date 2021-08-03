Green infrastructure can limit but not solve air pollution injustice

Given these systemic issues, we suggest that green infrastructure development be partnered with actions to ensure equity and environmental justice. First of all, environmental justice calls for the involvement of diverse residents in environmental decision making. With concerns that urban green space development may lead to population displacement (i.e., green gentrification)39,40 and strains to public health41, re-engaging community members and professionals in this arena is imperative. Surface level involvement of local communities is not sufficient to mitigate such effects25. Therefore, we suggest that community inclusion be placed at the center of green infrastructure development. Also, urban foresters, planners, and dendrologists that participate in green infrastructure projects should be trained in inclusive community engagement to secure beneficial outcomes for residents.

In order for communities to be engaged in air pollution mitigation in a meaningful way, they need access to inventories of emissions data and ambient air quality monitoring in formats that are user-friendly and publicly available. This is essential for affected communities, researchers, and other stakeholders to have accurate data for mitigation measures like green infrastructure. Recognizing that air pollution can negatively impact health at multiple scales, mitigation strategies must note the importance of green infrastructure policies at larger (e.g., regional) geographic levels42. Likewise, infrastructure to monitor air pollution should be refined at smaller geographic scales, such as census block groups or city blocks, that more accurately reflect community demographics. Current regulatory monitoring does not adequately represent disparate air pollution exposures at the community scale, particularly for low-income and communities of color43. Accounting for these challenges relates to quantifying air pollution exposure in different locations44 and understanding spatial patterns of air quality.

While we acknowledge the importance of equal access to green infrastructure, it is crucial to ensure that related professionals uphold ethical practices and dismantle further marginalization. Many organizations have standards related to justice and fair treatment of all people in their mission41,42, but the actual implementation of these standards in green infrastructure projects needs to be evaluated. A code of ethics is shortsighted without objective oversight in place to verify that it is being practiced. Therefore, we suggest more emphasis on how environmental, urban planning, and public health professionals are evaluated on their ethical practices.

In many sectors of society, marginalized people and communities are treated without the value and significance that they inherently possess. To actualize equitable policies on green infrastructure and air pollution, we must honor the moral and ethical tenets of equal protection under our laws (and create those that do not exist). This means reducing pollution exposure and repositioning vulnerable populations to receive ecosystem services. Although scholars have long expressed how systemic racism and disenfranchisement create health disparities45,46, the seeds of inequality planted centuries ago have perpetuated unequal exposure to environmental hazards and access to environmental benefits. Developing green infrastructure projects can bring great benefits to marginalized communities, but cannot on its own solve historical and systemic inequality. In the same way that we invest to protect ecological diversity, we must act to eliminate inequity for marginalized people by effectively partnering nature with all of the people that it supports.