The Biomechanics Behind Extreme Osteophagy in Tyrannosaurus rexScientific Reports 7, 2012
A tongue for all seasons: extreme phenotypic flexibility in salamandrid newtsScientific Reports 7, 1006
Smart wing rotation and trailing-edge vortices enable high frequency mosquito flight
In addition to generating lift by leading-edge vortices (as used by most insects), mosquitoes also employ trailing-edge vortices and a lift mechanism from wing rotation, which enables them to stay airborne despite having a seemingly unlikely airframe.Nature 544, 92–95
Microstructural tissue-engineering in the rachis and barbs of bird feathersScientific Reports 7, 45162
Mechanobiology: A measure of molecular muscle
Innovative tools are revealing the forces that guide cellular processes such as embryonic development and tumour growth.Nature 544, 255–257
Biomechanics: The aerodynamics buzz from mosquitoes
Mosquitoes flap their long, thin wings four times faster than similarly sized insects. Imaging and computational analysis of mosquito flight illuminates some aerodynamic mechanisms not seen before in animal flight. See Letter p.92Nature 544, 40–41
Cell biology: Stretched divisions
Many organ surfaces are covered by a protective epithelial-cell layer. It emerges that such layers are maintained by cell stretching that triggers cell division mediated by the force-sensitive ion-channel protein Piezo1. See Letter p.118Nature 543, 43–44
Spider silk: Spinning an artificial yarnNature Reviews Materials 2, 17003
Biomaterials: Sharks shift their spine into high gear
It emerges that a dogfish shark's spine becomes stiffer as the fish swims faster, enabling the animal to swim efficiently at different speeds. The finding could also provide inspiration for the design of robotic biomaterials.Nature 540, 532–533
Biomechanics: Optimal backpackingNature Physics 12, 1090