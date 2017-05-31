Animal behaviour

News and Views |
Evidence for mutual assessment in a wild primateScientific Reports 7, 2953
The progression pattern of male hyrax songs and the role of climactic endingScientific Reports 7, 2795
Ants regulate colony spatial organization using multiple chemical road-signs
While the organization of ants within their nest is key for colony function, it remains unknown how ants navigate this dark subterranean environment. Here, Heyman et al. use a series of behavioral tests, chemical analyses, and machine learning to identify chemical landmarks that ants use to distinguish between nest areas.Nature Communications 8, 15414
Cooperative interactions within the family enhance the capacity for evolutionary change in body size
The social environment is rarely considered a factor in models of trait responses to selection. Here the authors show that carrion beetle populations respond to selection for larger body size, but only when parents care for their offspring.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0178
Coral-reef fish suck up meals with slime-covered lips
Highly folded mouthparts help tubelip wrasses dodge venom and create a seal to feed.
Field Instruments: Build it yourself
From custom wildlife collars to underwater recorders, a tailor-made field device is within a biologist's grasp.Nature Jobs 545, 253–255
How fish sense Earth's magnetic field
Iron-binding proteins could help rainbow trout to navigate.
This caterpillar can digest plastic
Wax-moth larvae could inspire biotechnological methods for degrading plastic.