Urological manifestations

Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Pathophysiology and management of urinary tract endometriosis
Endometriosis predominantly affects the reproductive organs but can also affect the urinary tract. The optimal therapeutic approach depends on the extent, depth, and location of these lesions. In this Review, the authors discuss the pathogenesis and optimal management of patients with urogenital endometriosis, describing the diagnostic challenges faced and surgical techniques used when managing patients with this disorder.Nature Reviews Urology 14, 359–372
Research | | open
Analysis of the Prevalence and Factors Associated with Nocturia in Adult Korean MenScientific Reports 7, 41714
News and Comment
News and Views |
Surgery: Vaginal mesh debate boosted by two large Scottish studies
Transvaginal mesh for pelvic organ prolapse (POP) is more controversial than ever. The largest randomized trial yet suggests transvaginal mesh or grafts are of no benefit in primary POP repair. Furthermore, a population study looks back at complication rates from pelvic floor mesh surgery over the past two decades.Nature Reviews Urology 14, 201–202
Research Highlights |
In the news: From EAU15Nature Reviews Urology 12, 240
Research Highlights |
Female urology: WNK1 variants implicated in POP susceptibility
Research Highlights |
Incontinence: The relationship between psychological stress and OAB
Research Highlights |
Urinary incontinence: The bladder sets its own clockNature Reviews Urology 11, 544
Research Highlights |
BPH: Combination saws off LUTSNature Reviews Urology 11, 602