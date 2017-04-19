Skin manifestations

Latest Research and Reviews
Alopecia areata
Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disorder characterized by transient hair loss. Severity can range from distinct patches to total hair loss. In this Primer, the authors describe the underlying pathophysiology of this complex polygenic disease, as well as the epidemiology, diagnosis and management.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 3, 17011
Hyperglycaemia inhibits REG3A expression to exacerbate TLR3-mediated skin inflammation in diabetes
Patients with diabetes often have delayed wound healing, associated with excessive inflammation. Here the authors report that REG3A inhibits TLR3-driven inflammation in skin wounds, and show that REG3A is reduced in models of diabetes, which exacerbates inflammation in diabetic wounds.Nature Communications 7, 13393
Systemic sclerosis: Tenascin C perpetuates tissue fibrosisNature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 375
Parkinson disease: New evidence for a pathogenic link between rosacea and Parkinson diseaseNature Reviews Neurology 12, 250–251
Q&A: Under their skin
Psoriasis can have a profound impact on patients' emotional and social lives. Christopher Griffiths, a dermatologist at the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom, discusses the disease's psychological fallout and its links with stress.Nature 492, S64–S65
Immunology: A many layered thing
No mere passive barrier, the skin is being revealed to be an active part of the immune system. Researchers are now starting to understand its role in driving psoriasis.Nature 492, S52–S54
Psychodermatology: An emotional response
As the link between stress and psoriasis flare-ups becomes clearer, it seems the most vulnerable patients require a new type of treatment.Nature 492, S62–S63