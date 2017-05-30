Public health
Public health is the medical discipline concerned with the prevention and control of disease through population surveillance and the promotion of healthy behaviours. Strategies used to promote public health include patient education, the administration of vaccines, and other components of preventive medicine.
Genome-wide approach identifies a novel gene-maternal pre-pregnancy BMI interaction on preterm birth
Preterm birth (PTB) has high prevalence and PTB infants have greater risk for mortality. Here, Hong and colleagues perform a genome-wide gene × environment interaction analysis and find that maternal COL24A1 variants have a significant interaction with maternal pre-pregnancy obesity in increasing PTB risk.Nature Communications 8, 15608
Epidemiology: Surveying kidney care worldwide
Public health: Public investment in childhood health: worth the cost
A new study of mortality of children on renal replacement therapy in 32 European countries demonstrates that 67% of the variance between countries can be explained by disparities in public health expenditure. Investment in health care is critical and has demonstrable benefits for the most vulnerable populations.
Epidemiology: Molecular mapping of Zika spread
Evolutionary trees constructed using both newly sequenced and previously available Zika virus genomes reveal how the recent outbreak arose in Brazil and spread across the Americas.
In Retrospect: Global health estimated over two decades
Reliably measuring global health is a huge challenge. Four papers published in 1997 laid foundations for future global-health estimates, but, despite subsequent advances, better integration of data systems and models is still needed.
Drop in cases of Zika threatens large-scale trials
Dwindling infection rate makes reliable data hard to gather.