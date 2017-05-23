Population screening

Research | | open
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 2269
Network analysis reveals crosstalk between autophagy genes and disease genesScientific Reports 7, 44391
News and Comment
Clinical guidelines: Thyroid and pregnancy — time for universal screening?
The 2017 American Thyroid Association thyroid and pregnancy guidelines provide an exhaustive review of a rapidly evolving literature and comprehensive recommendations. Although agreeing with most of the recommendations, I present an alternative perspective on the normal range of TSH in pregnancy, management of women on levothyroxine preconception and universal screening for thyroid disorders during pregnancy.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 192–194
Genetics of CHD in 2016: Common and rare genetic variants and risk of CHD
Much of the progress in cardiovascular genetics in 2016 has been driven by next-generation sequencing studies, and the clinical utility of knowing an individual's genotype for predicting their risk of cardiovascular disease is gaining credibility, both for monogenic and polygenic disorders. Additionally, phenotype data are increasingly abundant, although databases linking genotype with clinically relevant phenotypes require optimization.Nature Reviews Cardiology 14, 73–74
Prostate cancer: ERSPC calculator recalibrated for ChinaNature Reviews Urology 14, 66
Dyslipidaemia: Optimizing child–parent screening for FH
IBD: A timely diagnosis of primary sclerosing cholangitis in IBD
Although a colonoscopy for the evaluation of IBD and the surveillance of colitis-associated neoplasia should be performed at the time of the diagnosis of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), the results from a new study suggest that screening for PSC with magnetic resonance cholangiography in patients with long-term IBD might be needed.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 565–566
Genetics: Postmortem genetic testing uncovers causes of SCD in young individualsNature Reviews Cardiology 13, 508