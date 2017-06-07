Prognosis
Prognosis is the prediction of the probable outcome of an individual's current medical condition. A prognosis is made on the basis of the normal course of a disease, the individual's physical and psychological condition, and additional factors such as therapeutic approach.
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Clinical utility of gene-expression signatures in early stage breast cancer
Patients with early stage breast cancer have traditionally been assigned adjuvant systemic therapies on the basis of the clinical and histological characteristics of their disease. However, this approach often leads to overtreatment. In this Review, the authors describe the use of gene-expression signatures, some of which are already in clinical use, for determining the risks of recurrence and progression, and the most appropriate form of adjuvant therapy.
Reviews |
Current clinical scoring systems of percutaneous nephrolithotomy outcomes
Wu and Okeke review studies of the major validated scoring systems for outcomes of percutaneous nephrolithotomy, highlighting their performance in predicting stone-free rates and complications. They discuss the advantages and disadvantages of each system, provide suggestions for their applicability and propose requirements for a future unified scoring system.
Research | | open
Time-dependent haemoperfusion after acute paraquat poisoningScientific Reports 7, 2239
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Prostate cancer: AZGP1 expression predicts favourable outcomes
News and Views |
A role for oncostatin M in inflammatory bowel disease
A new study identifies oncostatin M (OSM) as a potential biomarker and therapeutic target for anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-refractory inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and pinpoints mucosal stromal cells as key players in OSM-mediated inflammation.Nature Medicine 23, 535–536
News and Views |
Endocrine disruptors: Chemical contaminants — a toxic mixture for neurodevelopment
A mixture of chemicals commonly detected in human amniotic fluid has been found to perturb thyroid signalling, development of neurons and glia in the brain, and behavioural outcomes in offspring, when tested in a frog model of embryogenesis. The findings show the exquisite sensitivity of the developing organism to environmental contaminants.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 322–323
Comments and Opinion |
Gut microbiome as a clinical tool in gastrointestinal disease management: are we there yet?
Gut microbiota research has rapidly evolved, but has yet to translate fully to the clinic. In this Perspectives, Eamonn Quigley explores whether the gut microbiota could be used as a clinical tool in gastrointestinal disease, providing a note of caution to the hype.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 315–320