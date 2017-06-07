Disease-free survival
Disease-free survival is a concept used to describe the period after a successful treatment during which there are no signs and symptoms of the disease that was treated. This concept is commonly used in cancer therapy and other situations where no definitive cure is available.
Could lead-time bias explain the apparent benefits of early salvage radiotherapy?
Early use of salvage radiotherapy in patients with prostate cancer with biochemical recurrence after radical prostatectomy has consistently been shown to provide better oncological outcomes than late use. However, the corresponding scientific literature might be subject to lead-time bias, given that in virtually all the available comparative studies, investigators calculated the survival period of included patients from the time of salvage radiotherapy — instead of from the time of radical prostatectomy.Nature Reviews Urology 14, 193–194
