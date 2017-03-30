Pregnancy outcome

Latest Research and Reviews
Sheehan syndrome
Sheehan syndrome refers to postpartum hypopituitarism caused by necrosis of the pituitary gland as a consequence of severe hypotension owing to uterine bleeding during or soon after childbirth. In this Primer, Kelestimur and colleagues describe the epidemiology, mechanisms, diagnosis and treatment options of Sheehan syndrome.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 2, 16092
Endocrine disruptors: Chemical contaminants — a toxic mixture for neurodevelopment
A mixture of chemicals commonly detected in human amniotic fluid has been found to perturb thyroid signalling, development of neurons and glia in the brain, and behavioural outcomes in offspring, when tested in a frog model of embryogenesis. The findings show the exquisite sensitivity of the developing organism to environmental contaminants.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 322–323
Clinical guidelines: Thyroid and pregnancy — time for universal screening?
The 2017 American Thyroid Association thyroid and pregnancy guidelines provide an exhaustive review of a rapidly evolving literature and comprehensive recommendations. Although agreeing with most of the recommendations, I present an alternative perspective on the normal range of TSH in pregnancy, management of women on levothyroxine preconception and universal screening for thyroid disorders during pregnancy.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 192–194
Diabetes: The role of adiponectin in gestational diabetes mellitusNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 128
Metabolism: DLK1 levels predict fetal growth restriction
Disease watch: Zika virus — placental passage and permissivity for infection
Animal models of human congenital infection are needed to understand when, how and why Zika virus (ZIKV) is transmitted to the fetus. The recent development of mouse models of ZIKV placental transmission, which results in high rates of pregnancy loss, alongside fetal brain and ocular malformations, have started to unravel the mysteries of placental infection and transmission.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 437–438
IBD: Exposure to anti-TNF agents in utero: controlling health risks
A recent study reports on drug clearance in newborn babies after in utero exposure to anti-TNF antibodies, infliximab and adalimumab. As women with IBD are increasingly exposed to these drugs due to changing treatment paradigms and earlier diagnosis, this commentary explores these clinically important results.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 387–388